Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
I had both red and white nWo shirts, back when you had to order them from the US without the benefit of paypal etc.

I didn't watch a lot of WCW though to be fair. One time though, when I did, was just after the Hollywood and Wolfpac factions had reunited and Hogan was wearing a shirt with a logo like this:



It can't have been too common as I can't find any pictures of him wearing it, and not sure if it was ever actually sold, but I wanted it pretty badly at the time and have looked periodically since.

Edit: found it on a video about the end of the nWo era. Nash wore it too, at least once:

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
I have never seen that one. Cool though

Always thought about getting an APA shirt, quite a simple design. But too old for this haha
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:06:54 am
I have never seen that one. Cool though

Always thought about getting an APA shirt, quite a simple design. But too old for this haha

APA shirt was pretty good like.

Well except for this one  ;D

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
oh dear, haha, couldnt wear that in public
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
You'd have to put the Bullet Club shirt up there too. The white on black designs - all pretty iconic.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
This is pretty cool too - https://euroshop.wwe.com/collections/mens-t-shirts/products/stone-cold-steve-austin-austin-3-16-red-skull-t-shirt

Quite a selection you can still get.

Wonder how much Austin still gets from merch from WWE?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:13:12 am
oh dear, haha, couldnt wear that in public

Seems fine to me.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
One of the worst ones ever is the AJ Styles spunked on t-shirt.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:39:52 am
You'd have to put the Bullet Club shirt up there too. The white on black designs - all pretty iconic.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:39:52 am
You'd have to put the Bullet Club shirt up there too. The white on black designs - all pretty iconic.
Indeed, Bullet Club are to this generation what nWo and DX where to us all growing up in 90s. If there's no BC there's no AEW, they changed the game.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yeah that Bullet Club t-shirt is iconic for the modern age.  Think the fact that the wrestlers didn't get much money out of it is why they branched out and formed The Elite, so they could monetise their brand more.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Correct, Gallows & Anderson used to get in trouble for taking stock in Japan and selling it for themselves outside the venues when they'd be back in the US ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:03:24 pm
One of the worst ones ever is the AJ Styles spunked on t-shirt.



And then of course there is Sin Cara with his dick out shirt

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:05:38 pm
And then of course there is Sin Cara with his dick out shirt



At least he hasn't got it tattooed on his chest like a certain former UFC-fighter... ;)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 03:08:07 pm
At least he hasn't got it tattooed on his chest like a certain former UFC-fighter... ;)

With Cody you can no longer say that's the worst tattoo in wrestling.

But for a LONG while that was undisputed number 1 worst of all time.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
William Regal has done the first part of the Talk is Jericho, and reading what he has had, it seems like a legitimate miracle that he hasn't died or been disabled


You know your health condition is bad when a fall resulting in you losing 40% of vision in one eye and becoming color blind in the same eye is a side note to your medical problems

https://wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/william-regal-goes-into-great-detail-on-his-health-issues-says-hes-been-wrestling-with-a-broken-neck-since-1993/
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
RIP Scott Hall. Razor Ramon was one of best Intercontinental Champions when I was a kid, but his time in the NWO changed the landscape of wrestling forever.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Anyone else hear Razor's music when the teams came out at half time?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Really? that's a nice touch.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yeah whoever does the music at Arsenal always seems to play wrestling themes right before the 2nd half. When I went in January for the league cup game they played Judas by Fozzy.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:18:01 pm
Anyone else hear Razor's music when the teams came out at half time?
Yeah that was a nice touch, bet most were wondering what on earth it was though! Cool moment for the wrestling fans in the stadium.

Just a brilliant theme too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
That was always a cool theme music. My favourite was always Bret Hart's but that was a good one.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Found it. Have to admit, got chills. That theme is a classic. Also seemed to have a good effect on the team as well in the second half.

https://twitter.com/_TomScholes/status/1504231639672569862
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:12:12 am
I still remember getting a pair of Hitman 'sunglasses' free with a VHS purchase back in the day (might have been Rumble '91 or '92). Me and my brother argued a lot over who got to wear them.

The American Football shirts were a genius idea, the dX one looked amazing. I was always a bit gutted that the Rock's merchandise was a bit crap compared to them and Austin as he was by far my favourite at that time.

Mount Rushmore of wrestling t shirts? Can't possibly be any challengers to Hulkamania, first nWo, first dX (the one where they were afraid to write 'suck' on the back with an *), and Austin 3:16, can there?

i badly wanted that DX one when i was a kid, but i wasn't allowed it for some reason haha
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Seems that WWE is doing a massive show at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in September, potentially 90k in attendance.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:33:58 am
Found it. Have to admit, got chills. That theme is a classic. Also seemed to have a good effect on the team as well in the second half.

https://twitter.com/_TomScholes/status/1504231639672569862
nice
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
20 years since The Rock v Hogan

20!

If anyone wants to watch who doesn't pay for the network, you can still find it for free on the app. Look through some of the Rock's greatest matches or Wrestlemania moments. Usually you can find odd matches for free
