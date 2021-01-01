The thing is, I don't really think they necessarily "need" those stars anymore or at least the companies (especially WWE) don't think they do. The brand has become the star and it kind of shows in the way WWE can still make loads of money these days. They don't need PPV buys, they don't need to get people to attend house shows to make money. Those things seem to be just a sideshow these day. They make money selling their brand, which for them is much safer compared to having a few superstars carrying the torch for the company. They can get injured or fuck off to another company and you're fucked. It's much "easier" keeping the weekly shows going with the guys they have and then bring in big names on occasion to stay in the news.

There seem to be a lot of pretty average 'matches' that get the old 'holy shit' or 'this is awesome' chants because someones bleeding or got put through a table.

That is so true. Or at least, it's been my opinion for some time as the industry has moved on from those days gone by.I kept asking myself why I can't seem to connect with, or identify 'icons' in today's product and then I kept finding there were none, and it's almost as if this was done by design, as you say.This is also spot on.By the way, I too would be interested in seeing what today's intended demographic would think of the industry, but none of my nephews/nieces or their friends ever talk about it or bring it up... it just seems like it's back to being a niche thing, possibly because there are so many other things on offer.In the 90's you had rave, grunge, wrestling and few other bits ...and they were everywhere!