I might go back further than anyone here, my early wrestling memories were watching World of Sport and my dad was mates with a few of the regulars, people like Mick McManus, Jackie Pallo, etc.  Apparently there were a whole bunch of WOS guys at my christening.

Earliest US-style memory was watching the Bulldogs vs Harts on a WWF show that ITV were showing at around 2am in the morning, think it was a few years before Sky got involved.

Also remember seeing some VHS tapes for WCCW or similar in Blockbuster and being really confused that Paul Bearer was on the cover in his Percy Pringle get up.  Think that was the first time I had the business exposed to that degree and I didn't know what to do.
I think THE iconic image of Scott is him raising both titles on the ladder as Undisputed Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania X.

The thing is, I don't really think they necessarily "need" those stars anymore or at least the companies (especially WWE) don't think they do. The brand has become the star and it kind of shows in the way WWE can still make loads of money these days. They don't need PPV buys, they don't need to get people to attend house shows to make money. Those things seem to be just a sideshow these day. They make money selling their brand, which for them is much safer compared to having a few superstars carrying the torch for the company. They can get injured or fuck off to another company and you're fucked. It's much "easier" keeping the weekly shows going with the guys they have and then bring in big names on occasion to stay in the news.
That is so true. Or at least, it's been my opinion for some time as the industry has moved on from those days gone by.

I kept asking myself why I can't seem to connect with, or identify 'icons' in today's product and then I kept finding there were none, and it's almost as if this was done by design, as you say.
There seem to be a lot of pretty average 'matches' that get the old 'holy shit' or 'this is awesome' chants because someones bleeding or got put through a table.
This is also spot on.

By the way, I too would be interested in seeing what today's intended demographic would think of the industry, but none of my nephews/nieces or their friends ever talk about it or bring it up...  it just seems like it's back to being a niche thing, possibly because there are so many other things on offer.

In the 90's you had rave, grunge, wrestling and few other bits    ...and they were everywhere!
Awful news about Scott Hall, really sad to hear. Just been reading the last few pages and I defo fit into the category of fan who watched it for probably too long but AEW doesn't do it for me either. Guess I've finally grown up at 32.

Will always have a soft spot for the business, especially a certain generation of Carney stars who lived the best (albeit short, on average) lives.
The problem is social media, wrestling in this environment/era and Kayfabe don't work.
Kevin Nash's Instagram post 😭
Kevin Nash's Instagram post 😭

Was a hard read that, must be particularly gutting for him. I do think he's done well to reach that age but it's still hard to take
From LFC Reddit.

WWE just confirmed Scott Halls passing.
Oh man....     RIP, was hoping against hope...
XPac just tweeted "He's Gone"   :'(


We have the memories, and those of us lucky to have seen him, the Outsiders, Wolfpack, nWo etc and that whole era, will always have a fond place in our hearts.
RIP
 :(
RIP 'Razor' - one of the coolest to ever do it. Gutted especially for the old NWO guys.
I've had some hard times in my life since 2020. Too hard to go into on a random football forum, but "hard work pays off, dreams come true, bad times don't last but bad guys do" has made me shed a tear again tonight.

 Rest in Peace, your battle is over <3
RIP Razor! Had his troubles definitely but was such a pivotal figure in wrestling.
The two Ladder matches he had with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam were off the chain awesome. Especially their Mania match. At a time when they gave a shit about the Intercontinental title.
Started watching WWF in 99/00 and never watched WCW so I missed him but it's clear he meant a lot to many. I've been rewatching all of the Attitude Era, up to Feb 1999 now. If I manage to get through it I'll try watching WCW from the NWO times.
