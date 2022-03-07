I haven't watched WWE in weeks, one thing i do want to say is that an Austin return should be a huge fucking deal, not a chance he wrestles Owens midcard. it will most likely be a segment/ass kicking and rightfully so.
now, onto some real wrestling
AEW revolution was great, Mox/Bryan/Regal is going to be fun, Jericho vs Eddie was awesome. and MJF and Punk were amazing, loved the match and the feud. Wardlow turning was perfect too.
this weeks dynamite was one of the best episodes of the year.
Jericho looks in amazing shape, and back as a heel, give him one more title run baby!
Jeff Hardy debuting was a mark out moment for sure
Wardlow proved that he can handle the stick, his delivery was very good
I think MJF will cost Wardlow the title next week or after Wardlow wins MJF will claim the title as hes still under contract with him, leading to a ultimate freedom/TNT title match between the two