Ha that promo is a proper wrestling cliché. Doesn't sound too bad, but absolutely needs some seasoning and to find some character traits.



That's the thing, there's nothing wrong with it at all, but there's no defining feature to it either, he is literally like 6 months in (this lad being as good as he is now is fucking freakish). It's a bog standard midcard promo. Which is fine for the lads experience. But there isn't that loud aggressiveness of a Steiner.There isn't much ATM that gives me faith that Vince wouldn't book him into the shuffle of dead acts. Give him a year or so and he may be main event ready (even with the height).NXT does him a load of favor in how he is booked - he is maybe the only Babyface in WWE at the moment who gets to win out in exchanges, to look tough, and not be dumb. He very much may not get that level of support on Main Roster, and I feel with Vince brainworms he needs some more promo help to not be ruined by that lack of support on Main RosterEither that or you need to pair him with a Heyman (and be the only client to this person) and let them speak on his behalf for a bit. If he wasn't Ill (and seemingly out of favor) HHH probably would have been good for that type of role if they made it still all about Bron (and not authority shenanigans)