Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 210457 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4800 on: March 7, 2022, 12:58:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  7, 2022, 12:52:19 pm
I obviously don't watch AEW but I do get them come up occasionally as one of the 'suggested stories' on snapchat, and I had a look this morning and they have brief highlights of the matches. And they had Jericho Vs some fat guy, and fucking hell it genuinely looked like those funny videos you see the Ozzy bloke commentating over of a few old fat blokes trying to fight.

Eddie Kingston that was. It was actually a really good match, old AJPW Kings Road fight.

He's a good brawler Eddie, good character, and a big Red too so that's a few extra points from me  ;D
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4801 on: March 7, 2022, 01:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  7, 2022, 12:28:19 pm
a women's title match. Speaking of which, that for me was the one really disappointing finish. Just doesn't seem like they're going anywhere interesting with it.

Rosa may beat Leyla next week and get a rematch at the St Patrick's show, giving her one more crack at Britt, a year on from their Lights Out match and in Rosa's home state. Give her the big win as a main event rather than 2/3 of the way through a long card.

Could be the way they're going.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4802 on: March 7, 2022, 01:21:51 pm »
I like Leyla Hirsch, she reminds me a little of a female Tazz in terms of style and she clearly isn't afraid of working stiff. She shouldn't be put next to someone as big as Statlander again any time soon though, she visibly needed help with some of those spots.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4803 on: March 7, 2022, 10:30:28 pm »
Regal is the fucking man.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4804 on: March 8, 2022, 10:59:01 am »
So, KO has called out Austin but it's fairly clear it'll be an angle not a match.

Interesting to see Bron Breakker on Raw already, probably not permanently yet but shows how high they are on him.
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4805 on: March 8, 2022, 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March  8, 2022, 10:59:01 am
So, KO has called out Austin but it's fairly clear it'll be an angle not a match.

Interesting to see Bron Breakker on Raw already, probably not permanently yet but shows how high they are on him.

I wonder what might happen??!!

Maybe Stone Cold will come out... listen to some trash talk from Owens.. hit him with a stunner.. drink some Steveweisers.

Yawn.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4806 on: March 8, 2022, 11:54:02 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on March  8, 2022, 11:24:38 am
I wonder what might happen??!!

Maybe Stone Cold will come out... listen to some trash talk from Owens.. hit him with a stunner.. drink some Steveweisers.

Yawn.

Dont disagree, but should be pretty great for the live crowd. Wouldnt surprise me if they still did a match, but do it a bit more on the fly - Austin might not want a match announced in advance if its just going to be a three-minute squash.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4807 on: March 8, 2022, 01:04:17 pm »
Give the people what they want. Might as well churn him out as long as they can. Still only in his 50s, its not like they're getting 60 year old jumping through tables....
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4808 on: March 8, 2022, 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March  8, 2022, 11:54:02 am
Dont disagree, but should be pretty great for the live crowd. Wouldnt surprise me if they still did a match, but do it a bit more on the fly - Austin might not want a match announced in advance if its just going to be a three-minute squash.

Yeah I think Austin will be very aware of the rub he could be giving Owens and probably won't want to just squash him.  He's a wrestling fan, he'll want to give Owens a bit of shine ideally.

It's in his home state, so I don't see any downside to involving Austin.  It's a one-off thing and if you use legends correctly, then they have real value, just look at how AEW utilise theirs by pairing them up with younger talent (Show and Henry on commentary being the only real flubs on that front).

The issue with older guys is when they're brought back in and put over current wrestlers with no rhyme or reason.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4809 on: March 8, 2022, 04:56:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  8, 2022, 01:30:14 pm
Yeah I think Austin will be very aware of the rub he could be giving Owens and probably won't want to just squash him.  He's a wrestling fan, he'll want to give Owens a bit of shine ideally.

It's in his home state, so I don't see any downside to involving Austin.  It's a one-off thing and if you use legends correctly, then they have real value, just look at how AEW utilise theirs by pairing them up with younger talent (Show and Henry on commentary being the only real flubs on that front).

The issue with older guys is when they're brought back in and put over current wrestlers with no rhyme or reason.

You're right, AEW uses older wrestlers very well, including Regal at the weekend.

I think, in WWE, older wrestlers tend to come back, beat up a current star, and then leave. I think The Million Dollar Man did some good stuff in NXT recently, but I'd struggle to remember many others.
Offline I've been a good boy.

« Reply #4810 on: March 8, 2022, 07:39:13 pm »
WWE released a video of Austin cutting a promo. Sounded very much like he was coming back for an actual match.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4811 on: March 8, 2022, 07:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on March  8, 2022, 04:56:16 pm
You're right, AEW uses older wrestlers very well, including Regal at the weekend.

I think, in WWE, older wrestlers tend to come back, beat up a current star, and then leave. I think The Million Dollar Man did some good stuff in NXT recently, but I'd struggle to remember many others.

Wasnt he essentially a manager/authority person in NXT until very recently? I mean hes not wrestled since like 2003
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4812 on: March 8, 2022, 08:06:27 pm »
Regal? He won KOTR in 2008 and had a big gimmick run around that. I'm glad he's been basically retired for 10 years though, great for the body and mind.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4813 on: March 8, 2022, 08:14:48 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March  8, 2022, 07:39:13 pm
WWE released a video of Austin cutting a promo. Sounded very much like he was coming back for an actual match.

Yeah, sounds like itll be more than the usual Austin post retirement thing of a stunner and some beers. Austin still looks great, so Ill definitely be excited to see him come out in his gear and do a bit more than weve seen since 2003. Would pop even more if he used his Disturbed theme.
Online Malaysian Kopite

« Reply #4814 on: March 9, 2022, 02:34:59 am »
Wardlow's turn was the highlight for me. Great feud, great match.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4815 on: March 9, 2022, 10:10:17 am »
Bron Breakker dropping the NXT title already. Wouldnt surprise me if hes called up permanently to the main roster now, they seem mega high on him.

I actually wonder if they might do something like give him a big Mania match with Rollins, who at the moment has nothing going on - although I think hes the obvious match for Cody if he ends up signing.

Dolph as NXT champ is interesting, presume itll be short lived.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4816 on: March 9, 2022, 10:22:16 am »
They really are odd with their 2nd/3rd generation wrestlers. Most of the time they give them pretty obvious names to make it clear who their dads were, but occasionally absolutely crap ones like 'Curtis Axel' and 'Bron Breakker' when Joseph Hennig and Bron Steiner would be so, so much better.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4817 on: March 9, 2022, 11:09:11 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March  8, 2022, 07:39:13 pm
WWE released a video of Austin cutting a promo. Sounded very much like he was coming back for an actual match.

And the promo instantly showed why Austin is, in my eyes, the greatest overall package. It felt real, even though he was playing the hits.

Quote from: El Lobo on March  9, 2022, 10:22:16 am
They really are odd with their 2nd/3rd generation wrestlers. Most of the time they give them pretty obvious names to make it clear who their dads were, but occasionally absolutely crap ones like 'Curtis Axel' and 'Bron Breakker' when Joseph Hennig and Bron Steiner would be so, so much better.

Am I in the minority for thinking that Curtis Axel is a cool name but it was given to the blandest wrestler ever? Axel was technically good, and you [air him with an uber personality like Ryback and you get something out of him, but he was so wooden as a personality when the camera rolled.

Bron Breakker is just a stupid name
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4818 on: March 9, 2022, 12:02:06 pm »
Will be interesting to see how quickly they push Steiner Jr into a feud with Reigns, and who comes out on top.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4819 on: March 9, 2022, 12:23:24 pm »
I don't think Bron is coming up, I think it is just building interest in a feud with Him and Ziggler at Stand and Deliver.

I love Bron particularly as a young prospect wrestler, but I don't think he is main roster ready yet

You look at this Promo and he isn't there yet https://mobile.twitter.com/WWE/status/1501053560720662532

If you bring him up now with that promo, and him being 5'10, he will be swollowed up and forgotten by Vince real quick. I think he needs time to properly home his personality and become a proper Steiner (even if they can't call him that)
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4820 on: March 9, 2022, 12:31:13 pm »
Ha that promo is a proper wrestling cliché.  Doesn't sound too bad, but absolutely needs some seasoning and to find some character traits.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4821 on: March 9, 2022, 12:35:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  9, 2022, 12:31:13 pm
Ha that promo is a proper wrestling cliché.  Doesn't sound too bad, but absolutely needs some seasoning and to find some character traits.

That's the thing, there's nothing wrong with it at all, but there's no defining feature to it either, he is literally like 6 months in (this lad being as good as he is now is fucking freakish). It's a bog standard midcard promo. Which is fine for the lads experience. But there isn't that loud aggressiveness of a Steiner.

There isn't much ATM that gives me faith that Vince wouldn't book him into the shuffle of dead acts. Give him a year or so and he may be main event ready (even with the height).

NXT does him a load of favor in how he is booked - he is maybe the only Babyface in WWE at the moment who gets to win out in exchanges, to look tough, and not be dumb. He very much may not get that level of support on Main Roster, and I feel with Vince brainworms he needs some more promo help to not be ruined by that lack of support on Main Roster

Either that or you need to pair him with a Heyman (and be the only client to this person) and let them speak on his behalf for a bit. If he wasn't Ill (and seemingly out of favor) HHH probably would have been good for that type of role if they made it still all about Bron (and not authority shenanigans)
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4822 on: March 9, 2022, 09:18:22 pm »
The absolute state of this dweeb.  Cutting Braun was definitely a good move by WWE, dude is a shambles.

Quote
If you missed our first sold out show dont miss this one. As @controlyournarrative is set blow the roof of the world famous @gilleysdallas 3/31 see the essential character @therealec3 count the seconds of someones life away with @realkillerkross or stand in awe at the presence of The Titan!!!! And if you think thats all wait to you see what else we have up our sleeves. This will be the only place to be 3/31 ( unless you wanna watch a bunch or dorks choreograph dance with each other for no reason at all cause we dont do that garbage in the Narrative cause we actually fight) be a part of the future be a part of something special be a part of change. We are the future!!!!
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4823 on: Yesterday at 01:14:01 pm »
Jeff's AEW debut felt a bit bland to me. Nice pop obviously, but beyond that I'm not sure it landed that well. Did laugh at him stopping to pose at the top of the ramp briefly while his brother was being done over in the ring though.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4824 on: Yesterday at 01:19:24 pm »
I haven't watched WWE in weeks, one thing i do want to say is that an Austin return should be a huge fucking deal, not a chance he wrestles Owens midcard. it will most likely be a segment/ass kicking and rightfully so.


now, onto some real wrestling

AEW revolution was great, Mox/Bryan/Regal is going to be fun, Jericho vs Eddie was awesome. and MJF and Punk were amazing, loved the match and the feud. Wardlow turning was perfect too.


this weeks dynamite was one of the best episodes of the year.

Jericho looks in amazing shape, and back as a heel, give him one more title run baby!

Jeff Hardy debuting was a mark out moment for sure

Wardlow proved that he can handle the stick, his delivery was very good

I think MJF will cost Wardlow the title next week or after Wardlow wins MJF will claim the title as hes still under contract with him, leading to a ultimate freedom/TNT title match between the two
Offline stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4825 on: Yesterday at 01:20:17 pm »


he looks great, and with him being back as a heel now i'd like to see him have another world title run
Offline I've been a good boy.

« Reply #4826 on: Yesterday at 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on March  9, 2022, 11:09:11 am
And the promo instantly showed why Austin is, in my eyes, the greatest overall package. It felt real, even though he was playing the hits.
Reminded me a lot of this promo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7yLbfNywhI&ab_channel=dennis6091
Offline Wild Romany Boy

« Reply #4827 on: Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:23:04 pm
Reminded me a lot of this promo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7yLbfNywhI&ab_channel=dennis6091

I know Austin didn't need it but WWE used to do these sort of things so well. I am not sure that they have done all that many good ones recently
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4828 on: Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm »
Some surprises on Dynamite, and some events that were decidedly not so. It does seem like we're finally getting the trigger pulled on some long-mooted storylines, and 2022 will probably see a fairly big upsetting and resettling of things.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
That Dynamite was all over the shop, felt like a bit of a mess.  Regal's promo wasn't great and Jeff doing that ridiculous dance during his entrance while his brother was getting a beating was weird.  His swanton is HORRIBLE now, just lands flat on the guy taking it, really nasty move to have to be on the end of.

Feels like Jericho has sort of dropped down a level with his new stable, though hopefully it'll work with giving Garcia more personality.  Sky winning any belt is a whole bunch of meh, even if he's going to get walked all over by Wardlow when they meet (though I suspect MJF will have a say).
Online OsirisMVZ

« Reply #4830 on: Today at 03:14:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:14:51 pm


Feels like Jericho has sort of dropped down a level with his new stable, though hopefully it'll work with giving Garcia more personality. 

Correct but he's been all about getting lesser-known talents over since he started at AEW. I think he'll have a title match with Hangman at some point who will defeat him and put the original All Out loss to bed.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 03:19:43 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 03:14:44 pm
Correct but he's been all about getting lesser-known talents over since he started at AEW. I think he'll have a title match with Hangman at some point who will defeat him and put the original All Out loss to bed.

So long as that's not on a PPV, I'm down.  Jericho shouldn't be in the title picture at all at this stage, there's so many more interesting options.
