« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 207024 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4720 on: February 19, 2022, 03:01:49 pm »
Think I saw somewhere that the plan is for Jay White vs OC.  Assume Sammy vs Andrade ends with Darby getting involved, maybe a three way for the title at the PPV?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4721 on: February 20, 2022, 10:24:31 am »
Title back on Brock at the Saudi show, so him versus Roman is a champion versus champion match. And apparently Lashley is out for four months, which would help explain the move to get the belt off him.

Presume its Charlotte/Ronda main eventing night one of Mania and Roman/Brock main eventing night two.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4722 on: February 20, 2022, 12:27:00 pm »
Curious. I was quite young during the attitude area and never really took notice of the booking that much

The same way Roman and Brock are slated for burying other wrestlings during the Chamber for example, has it not always been like this with the top guys?

Austin used to run down to the ring and clean house regularly. Imagine if Brock interrupted a mid card tag match and beat them all now - people would be going insane online
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4723 on: February 20, 2022, 02:11:03 pm »
Typed out a reply to this but then deleted because I didn't actually watch any of it, so I dunno.  What happened with Roman and Brock, did they just run straight through people at the PPV?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4724 on: February 20, 2022, 03:11:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 20, 2022, 02:11:03 pm
Typed out a reply to this but then deleted because I didn't actually watch any of it, so I dunno.  What happened with Roman and Brock, did they just run straight through people at the PPV?

Roman beat Goldberg. And Lesnar was the final entrant in the Chamber match and got the pin on everyone (Rollins, Styles, Riddle, Theory). Lashley was in the match but got concussed after Lesnar threw someone into his chamber pod, then was pulled from the match - cover for a genuine injury apparently. Apparently the Chamber match only went 15 mins, which is quite incredible.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4725 on: February 20, 2022, 03:13:27 pm »
Doesn't sound too bad, but it does sound like they need to build up more credible main event challengers.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,716
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4726 on: February 20, 2022, 04:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 20, 2022, 10:24:31 am
Title back on Brock at the Saudi show, so him versus Roman is a champion versus champion match. And apparently Lashley is out for four months, which would help explain the move to get the belt off him.

Presume its Charlotte/Ronda main eventing night one of Mania and Roman/Brock main eventing night two.

It's still going to be over two nights?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4727 on: February 21, 2022, 08:41:55 am »
Saw some plausible speculation re: Cody, regarding his potential reaction to AEW's roster expansion over the last year or so. Cody obviously runs the Nightmare Factory as a wrestling school and as a result has supplied a fair amount of the Dark talent that has gone on to become semi-regular AEW performers, such as Lee Johnson.

Whilst I don't think anyone would argue that some of AEW's recent signings near the top of the card are a mistake, they have also been picking up a lot of people and throwing them into the lower midcard, like Tony Nese. If Cody's AEW vision was to focus on building their own in-house talent (otherwise known as his school's graduates) rather than picking up free agents at every level, then it would be another wedge between him and TK/the rest of the EVPs.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4728 on: February 21, 2022, 09:39:16 am »
Quote from: Riquende on February 21, 2022, 08:41:55 am
Saw some plausible speculation re: Cody, regarding his potential reaction to AEW's roster expansion over the last year or so. Cody obviously runs the Nightmare Factory as a wrestling school and as a result has supplied a fair amount of the Dark talent that has gone on to become semi-regular AEW performers, such as Lee Johnson.

Whilst I don't think anyone would argue that some of AEW's recent signings near the top of the card are a mistake, they have also been picking up a lot of people and throwing them into the lower midcard, like Tony Nese. If Cody's AEW vision was to focus on building their own in-house talent (otherwise known as his school's graduates) rather than picking up free agents at every level, then it would be another wedge between him and TK/the rest of the EVPs.

I think that's a very fair point honestly, particularly with the Nightmare Factory classes. AEW do currently do a pretty good job of promoting somewhat in house (or near in house talent) - obviously all of their 4 pillars (while not unknown) are mostly AEW originals in that they were not big names before AEW. They have pushed talent like Dante Martin, Wardlow, Wheeler Yuta, Starks and Hobbs (not as much as they should mind) and really working on Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty at the moment. But for sure some of those midcard signings could be replaced with more homegrown talent. Of the middle of the pack signings I would really only say Brody King makes clear sense (as partner to Black) and 2.0 have been a success (because they are absolutely brilliant at playing dickhead heel geeks)
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4729 on: February 24, 2022, 08:31:40 pm »
Abrahantes looked like such a goof in that new getup with Penta.  And what was the point of a new direction for Penta if he wasn't going to do anything different and just got a beat down from a debuting wrestler?  Really weird segment.

The rest of the show was fine, really shit crowd though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4730 on: February 24, 2022, 08:39:16 pm »
Cesaro gone, his contract expired.  Would much rather see him have a run in AEW instead of someone like Neese.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4731 on: February 24, 2022, 08:41:32 pm »
AEW will surely pick him up. Not sure he ever could have been the big star everyone seemed to think he could be in WWE, but hes really talented.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4732 on: February 24, 2022, 08:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 24, 2022, 08:41:32 pm
AEW will surely pick him up. Not sure he ever could have been the big star everyone seemed to think he could be in WWE, but hes really talented.

Yeah he'll never be tippy-top, he's an intercontinental tier wrestler and I think he had a decent run in WWE.  Would be good to see him really cut loose in somewhere like AEW, but he's getting on a bit and is probably best suited to being in a tag team or part of a stable with someone talking for him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4733 on: February 24, 2022, 08:53:01 pm »
There are worse things I can think of than having Cesaro in a stable of veteran ass kickers with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, teaching the next generation of ass kickers.

Although honestly I am more hoping to see him in NJPW with guys like Ishii, Shingo, and Suzuki
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,694
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4734 on: February 25, 2022, 04:43:38 am »
Wonder what they're planning for Punk-MJF
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4735 on: February 25, 2022, 08:13:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 24, 2022, 08:43:44 pm
Yeah he'll never be tippy-top, he's an intercontinental tier wrestler and I think he had a decent run in WWE.  Would be good to see him really cut loose in somewhere like AEW, but he's getting on a bit and is probably best suited to being in a tag team or part of a stable with someone talking for him.

You see, I don't agree there. I think you have undersold him a little.

Put him in the right character then he is an effective, though not ever brilliant, talker and that is the one weakness he has. This guy got over with the fans almost instantly, is a believable opponent for anyone, is absolutely beloved by all the wrestlers, and is first rate when that bell rings.

In the old days, maybe he's intercontinental tier, but these days he was ripe to hover just below the big beasts in the main event, have a reign here and there, and always be a challenger. The fact that he was so good in every tag team he was in - adapting to all his partners, but in particular Hero, Sheamus, and Tyson Kidd - at a time where that was the thing WWE lacked obscures just how over and brilliant he was in singles.

And, yeah, AEW has probably stacked itself too much now, and Cesaro is past his prime years (though he's clearly hasn't lost much) means that somewhere like Impact may be a better fit for him at this time. If a company books him like NXT booked him for a while...wow.

If you asked me for one wrestler who shows just how barren WWE has been creatively over the last 20 years, I would no longer point to Zach Ryder, I would point to Antonio Cesaro.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4736 on: February 25, 2022, 09:46:34 am »
Not saying Cesaro can't go, he's clearly a very good wrestler, but that's his ceiling.  Look at someone like Danielson, who is also excellent in the ring, but supplements that with oodles of charisma outside of it and has a very creative mind for stuff.  Cesaro can only be booked as a wrestling machine, that's his entire range.

That's not to say I wouldn't want to see that version of him in AEW, there's loads of great matches they could put him in, but he'd go there knowing he's never getting higher than TNT title status.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4737 on: February 25, 2022, 10:09:59 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 25, 2022, 09:46:34 am
Not saying Cesaro can't go, he's clearly a very good wrestler, but that's his ceiling.  Look at someone like Danielson, who is also excellent in the ring, but supplements that with oodles of charisma outside of it and has a very creative mind for stuff.  Cesaro can only be booked as a wrestling machine, that's his entire range.

That's not to say I wouldn't want to see that version of him in AEW, there's loads of great matches they could put him in, but he'd go there knowing he's never getting higher than TNT title status.

He's not a mega personality (though neither was Danielson prior to WWE) but the guy was over like rover and believable. He was excellently booked at the suave assassin and as the wrestling machine, and he does have a flair for comedy, so he's got some range. Danielson is legit in the running for best of all time. There ain't too many who stack up next to him.

Cesaro was over from the get go and believable at all times, to the casual and the mark, and he should have been higher in my opinion.

At this stage, I think he'd be in a similar position in a stacked AEW, but I think he'd be higher in Impact. At one stage, he really could have tasted the gold though.

I think we have different opinions of his ceiling, well, we clearly do, but I think that, given some of the names they did push above Cesaro that didn't last (Jinder, Swagger, Khali) and some that did (Sheamus) aren't as over as him, then they could have given him a little more.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4738 on: February 25, 2022, 10:19:54 am »
I know WWE love making everything a 'Wrestlemania moment', but Cesaro winning the inaugural Andre the Giant Battle Royal was definitely one.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4739 on: February 25, 2022, 10:29:26 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 25, 2022, 10:19:54 am
I know WWE love making everything a 'Wrestlemania moment', but Cesaro winning the inaugural Andre the Giant Battle Royal was definitely one.

Definitely. Best moment in his WWE career in my opinion.

Then, paired with Heyman, the sensible route was to build to him vs Brock. But, for whatever reason - maybe Cesaro became the excuse to get Heyman mentioning the streak every week, or maybe it was always going to be Roman vs Brock eventually - they didn't go down that route.

A shame.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,120
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4740 on: February 25, 2022, 10:30:31 am »
Soooo Cesaro and Jeff Hardy to AEW



Poor old banned Claus would have a TNAField day with that!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4741 on: February 25, 2022, 10:37:25 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 25, 2022, 10:29:26 am
Definitely. Best moment in his WWE career in my opinion.

Then, paired with Heyman, the sensible route was to build to him vs Brock. But, for whatever reason - maybe Cesaro became the excuse to get Heyman mentioning the streak every week, or maybe it was always going to be Roman vs Brock eventually - they didn't go down that route.

A shame.

Putting him with Heyman was the worst thing they could've done because all Heyman did was talk about Brock.  It was pointless.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4742 on: February 25, 2022, 01:27:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 25, 2022, 10:37:25 am
Putting him with Heyman was the worst thing they could've done because all Heyman did was talk about Brock.  It was pointless.

It definitely turned out to be. It could have been written so much better.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4743 on: February 25, 2022, 02:30:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 24, 2022, 08:31:40 pm
Abrahantes looked like such a goof in that new getup with Penta.  And what was the point of a new direction for Penta if he wasn't going to do anything different and just got a beat down from a debuting wrestler?  Really weird segment.

The rest of the show was fine, really shit crowd though.

Yeah, it felt like there was massive hype around it - a vignette last week, that moment where Pac beckoned back up the ramp etc... but Penta didn't do anything differently in the ring (that I noticed) and barely looked any different, he wears a load of black anyway. Abrahantes looking like a Hammer Horror extra drew all the attention, which can't have been ideal.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,723
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4744 on: February 26, 2022, 09:24:47 pm »
Vince wrestling Pat McAfee at Wrestlemania, seemingly :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4745 on: Yesterday at 07:41:51 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 26, 2022, 09:24:47 pm
Vince wrestling Pat McAfee at Wrestlemania, seemingly :lmao

Saw that. Itll probably be Austin Theory in Vinces place? McAfee was really good when he went against Adam Coke I thought.

But yeah, Vince has no business trying to wrestle again.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4746 on: Today at 09:04:32 am »
Kane proving himself to be a scummy piece of shit on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GlennJacobsTN/status/1497988660893003781

Quote
If you on the Left and are shocked by Putin's aggression, wake up, Sunshine. Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It's a fatal character flaw.
(And, no, the US should still not get involved).

I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for.

Hangman put him in his place: https://twitter.com/theAdamPage/status/1498036441754046471

Quote
UNICEF - Support Children of Ukraine:  http://unicefusa.org

Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund:  http://globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/

10 Ruthless Chair Shots Kane Took to the Head: https://youtu.be/4dUzeK85h4k
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,120
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 09:53:19 am »
Politics with American wrestlers is definitely a slippery slope, but even so thats particularly scummy from the big red machine (although the name The Rock used to call him is probably more apt)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 