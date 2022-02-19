Yeah he'll never be tippy-top, he's an intercontinental tier wrestler and I think he had a decent run in WWE. Would be good to see him really cut loose in somewhere like AEW, but he's getting on a bit and is probably best suited to being in a tag team or part of a stable with someone talking for him.



You see, I don't agree there. I think you have undersold him a little.Put him in the right character then he is an effective, though not ever brilliant, talker and that is the one weakness he has. This guy got over with the fans almost instantly, is a believable opponent for anyone, is absolutely beloved by all the wrestlers, and is first rate when that bell rings.In the old days, maybe he's intercontinental tier, but these days he was ripe to hover just below the big beasts in the main event, have a reign here and there, and always be a challenger. The fact that he was so good in every tag team he was in - adapting to all his partners, but in particular Hero, Sheamus, and Tyson Kidd - at a time where that was the thing WWE lacked obscures just how over and brilliant he was in singles.And, yeah, AEW has probably stacked itself too much now, and Cesaro is past his prime years (though he's clearly hasn't lost much) means that somewhere like Impact may be a better fit for him at this time. If a company books him like NXT booked him for a while...wow.If you asked me for one wrestler who shows just how barren WWE has been creatively over the last 20 years, I would no longer point to Zach Ryder, I would point to Antonio Cesaro.