« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 203943 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm »
Looks like he's on his way back to WWE
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:08:12 pm
Is it that big a deal, really? He was a midcarder in WWE, and fell down the pecking order in AEW once they started to build and/or bring in bigger stars. I get that he was an EP there, but he's not really going to be missed in AEW and isn't going to move the needle in WWE.
He's nothing special but people are just surprised because of his attachment to AEW. I liked him as Undashing Cody Rhodes but apart from that not really followed his career at all.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,807
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 12:48:34 pm »
Could definitely see a few more following suit once they've had their fill of 'rassling'. Obviously not Punk, but I could definitely see Bryan going back in a few years. Maybe Jericho for another run. You're never going to be a proper star in AEW. The likes of Punk, Bryan, Y2J, Show, Christian etc have all done it in the big leagues and this is a good place to actually enjoy themselves for a few years but for guys like Rhodes and the younger guys who have never had a run in WWE I'm sure most will be tempted eventually (regardless of how shit the booking is)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:48:34 pm
Could definitely see a few more following suit once they've had their fill of 'rassling'. Obviously not Punk, but I could definitely see Bryan going back in a few years. Maybe Jericho for another run. You're never going to be a proper star in AEW. The likes of Punk, Bryan, Y2J, Show, Christian etc have all done it in the big leagues and this is a good place to actually enjoy themselves for a few years but for guys like Rhodes and the younger guys who have never had a run in WWE I'm sure most will be tempted eventually (regardless of how shit the booking is)

Jericho for sure I can see going for one last run. Bryan I could maybe see but I can also see him retiring after to be with his family. Moxley - maybe if they offer enough but he just seemed so pissed off after leaving, but you never know I guess.

I think a lot of the younger guys who never went to WWE have a good chance of going at some point, definitely. The only one I really cannot see making a move is Darby Allin, mainly because he has other ideas beyond wrestling for his future. I don't know if anyone will go next contract cycle or not, maybe they will, but I for sure see them going at some point (and people going the other way too of course).

I think something which may make a difference, especially for the older guys, is touring schedule. The older heads, unless they can get part time deals, may not want to be doing 4 shows a weak, traveling across the US. AEW so far don't seem to be looking to tour, so some of the likes of Bryan may say "Nah I will just do one, two at most, shows a week"
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,553
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:23:48 pm
Jericho for sure I can see going for one last run. Bryan I could maybe see but I can also see him retiring after to be with his family. Moxley - maybe if they offer enough but he just seemed so pissed off after leaving, but you never know I guess.

I think a lot of the younger guys who never went to WWE have a good chance of going at some point, definitely. The only one I really cannot see making a move is Darby Allin, mainly because he has other ideas beyond wrestling for his future. I don't know if anyone will go next contract cycle or not, maybe they will, but I for sure see them going at some point (and people going the other way too of course).

I think something which may make a difference, especially for the older guys, is touring schedule. The older heads, unless they can get part time deals, may not want to be doing 4 shows a weak, traveling across the US. AEW so far don't seem to be looking to tour, so some of the likes of Bryan may say "Nah I will just do one, two at most, shows a week"

Jericho will 100% be back in WWE at some point, he only signed for one more year with AEW and he's not really ever burned any bridges.  Think Danielson will pop up there again in a few years once he's got what he wanted, which is one last run as a proper wrestler, picking his opponents.

WWE might be a dumpster fire at the moment but they're printing money over there so can offer huge contracts and there's no jeopardy for them because they can just cut you whenever they want, even mid-way through your contract.

It's crazy to me that someone like Sami re-signed with a company who are effectively the Man City of wrestling, with massive cash injections from all the Saudi Arabia garbage and he's not allowed to wrestle over there because their blood money paymasters forbid it because of his ethnicity.

The real news will be if someone like Sammy, Starks, Wardlow, etc does make the jump to WWE.  Homegrown AEW stars moving on might be time for them to re-assess things, but I think we're a couple of years off that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 03:11:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:08:48 pm
Jericho will 100% be back in WWE at some point, he only signed for one more year with AEW and he's not really ever burned any bridges.  Think Danielson will pop up there again in a few years once he's got what he wanted, which is one last run as a proper wrestler, picking his opponents.

WWE might be a dumpster fire at the moment but they're printing money over there so can offer huge contracts and there's no jeopardy for them because they can just cut you whenever they want, even mid-way through your contract.

It's crazy to me that someone like Sami re-signed with a company who are effectively the Man City of wrestling, with massive cash injections from all the Saudi Arabia garbage and he's not allowed to wrestle over there because their blood money paymasters forbid it because of his ethnicity.

The real news will be if someone like Sammy, Starks, Wardlow, etc does make the jump to WWE.  Homegrown AEW stars moving on might be time for them to re-assess things, but I think we're a couple of years off that.

I think they will get some of them at some point, as is the nature of the business. I don't think it will be until a good few years yet (like not until another 5 years or so), but I do see the whole industry being a bit fluid in time with being going between both as their taste takes them.

I think while some of their relationship is antagonistic, I can see AEW and WWE growing to a point of a form of co-existence; one show being where you stretch your limbs creatively as a wrestler and live or die by your own application, and somewhere you go for a more "cushy" job physically and structured, for big big money
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:45 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,553
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 03:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:11:36 pm
I think they will get some of them at some point, as is the nature of the business. I don't think it will be until a good few years yet (like not until another 5 years or so), but I do see the whole industry being a bit fluid in time with being going between both as their taste takes them.

Yup, and I think that'll be a really good time for wrestling.  If WWE does ever get its act together (hopefully when Vince croaks), then we could see another boom of sorts.  It'll never hit the heights of the attitude era stuff, you just can't make that sort of product anymore, but if the right type of wrestlers/gimmicks cross over, I think viewership could go up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 04:14:45 pm »
If you can fine it, Wade Keller seems to have the inside line on Tony Khans view on Cody - basically

no one backstage liked Brandi,

Brandi wanted a much bigger push than she got (talks of title picture)

Cody become distant spending big money, he was "in his lockeroom or in his bus, not interacting with people".

Cody wanted money on the level of Punk/Bryan/Jericho/Moxley and Khan didn't seem him as worth it.

Also says the whole weird character from Cody wasn't a slow heel turn, but instead Cody doing a weird meta narrative and refusing to turn, and his reactions devalued him in Tony's eyes.

Was also mention that Cody got somewhat upset when Khan took the reigns from him and the Bucks and Kenny

Now of course, take this all with a pinch of salt as one sides argument, but yeah seemed as though relations somewhat strained and Tony didn't think Cody was worth what he was asking. Keller does in fact seem to be the guy Tony talks to (like how the Bucks and Jericho clearly talk to Meltzer and SRS talks to Ethan Page and I believe Ricky Starks)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:17:32 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,553
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm »
Yeah that's real pinch of salt stuff, but I can totally buy the bits about Brandi being a bit of a pain backstage and Cody stubbornly refusing to turn heel when it was so obviously what was needed.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 04:20:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:16:26 pm
Yeah that's real pinch of salt stuff, but I can totally buy the bits about Brandi being a bit of a pain backstage and Cody stubbornly refusing to turn heel when it was so obviously what was needed.

There has been talk of distance between Cody and the EVP for a while, and the big money spending is true for sure. How true the extent of feeling is is of course for debate.

I think for sure Cody asked for more than Tony was willing to give - whether that was unreasonable or not is up for question, and whether it was a bad faith offer from either side either (Cody wants to go so really high balls Tony, or vice versa)
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 04:23:15 pm »
Listening to Cody's weird Ladder Match promo now in hindsight is super odd because it now makes more sense jn that he has digs in there - digs against punk, against new signings, against the crowd, and against Tony. All somewhat subtle but really there.

The lines about the Forbidden Door, the crowd jeering him, and "Tony taking the Baton and running with it" look like swipes in hindsight.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,553
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm »
If he wanted to be a face so bad then he should never have got that god awful tattoo.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,807
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
The uncomfortable truth being that he's probably got fair points... This is always going to be the problem, you keep buying more shiny toys and not only do the old toys get neglected but even the less shiny slightly older new toys too. Its an age old problem in wrestling, the big promotions (and absolutely include AEW in that) tend to sign whoever they can, regardless of if they should or not. Since the Attitude era, when WWF, WCW and ECW were all strong, I think only WWE for a couple of years managed to have a properly stacked roster and make it work.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 