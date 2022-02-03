So that was some Dynamite thatSo Tony basically admitted he was too coked up when he made Fridays tweets and misused Fobbiden Door, but he did then go out and get Jay White to turn up. Not much more than a Cameo but I assume/hope that this is just the start, because there is a lot they can do with White (me I would have him facing Hangman maybe at DON, and then lead to a White/Omega match).Keith Lee also joins and oh fucking hell if they carry on with how they presented him here, they've got the no-brainer Keith Lee. Still looked athletic (made a point to do some high moves), still looks strong (put him with a tiny guy to really show it off and bump like crazy for him), great presence - yeah if they keep this up they've got a real real star there.Moxley and Punk vs FTR was a lot of fun, and a real no brainer in terms of putting two mega over faces together for a one off. I wasn't sure how they worded it though if Punk gets MJF rematch or Wardlow rematch (MJF said he gets a rematch whenever he likes if he won, and Punk said he wanted a rematch against Wardlow because he was really the one who beat him, but that may be just mindgames - I think it is against MJF)Inner Circle break up is in full effect, hopefully with Santana and Ortiz joining Kingston. In it all though, I hope they do a tiny niche thing only I would enjoy, which is have them still be mates with Sammy despite leaving - even if the whole group dynamic doesn't work anymore doesn't mean they can't be mates. That's just a tiny detail for me but I hope they do itHangman vs Archer was fucking brutal and brilliant to, absolutely great. Cole/Hangman should be fantastic too, and while I am still not 100% sold on Cole as a current challenger, the inclusion of White and I assume Kenny Omega means there's a lot of interesting directions this can go from the title match.