Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4600 on: February 3, 2022, 02:30:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on February  2, 2022, 07:28:01 pm
Incredible stuff.  What an unrelenting shit show that company is.
The chaotic backstage stuff is way more engaging and fun than the actual product they put on TV each week.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4601 on: February 3, 2022, 02:34:18 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 30, 2022, 01:02:39 pm
It very much feels like with WWE that everything that happened in the last 4 months or so literally does not matter.

What was the point of Big E winning the title just to be booked like a punk, lose it, move back to Smackdown for a midcard feud, and Bobby Lashley win it back anyway just less over than before.

Why did Lesnar win the title just to lose it and win the Rumble anyway

What the fuck are they going to do with either title now - Lashely beat everyone and for Roman the only idea they seemingly have is Brock forever. Not only has he been feuding with him for years, this current run of the feud has seemingly gone on for like 6 months now.
Big E winning the belt was a moment and that's why it happened. Same with Kofi winning the belt at Mania in 2019 it was a moment. So the company can put it into a video package to show how great they are when they try to present the company to non-wrestling people. When they used to do things during WrestleMania week called the "Business Partner Summit" they would air a 5-minute hype video putting themselves over as to how great they are and things like Big E or Kofi winning the belts are the type of "moments" they like to throw into such packages.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4602 on: February 3, 2022, 07:51:26 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on February  3, 2022, 02:30:21 am
The chaotic backstage stuff is way more engaging and fun than the actual product they put on TV each week.

Thats the really telling thing, and doesnt reflect greatly on TNA and TNA#2 ;)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4603 on: February 3, 2022, 08:07:30 am »
Quote from: amir87 on February  2, 2022, 10:36:51 pm
Not followed the behind the scenes politics much.

Has Vince fallen out with Triple H and Steph?

If you ever watch Succession, that's basically what is happening with WWE - the old figurehead see's all his children as completely incompetent to run his business, along with his own outdated views and possible senility
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4604 on: February 3, 2022, 08:38:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 31, 2022, 06:11:41 pm
Unsurprisingly it seems it was Shane that booked the mens Rumble.
Seemingly has been involved with the Rumble the previous 3 years.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4605 on: February 3, 2022, 09:30:23 am »
So AEW PPV starting to take shape a bit now, and honestly looking a real good show. Appears to be

MJF vs Hangman
Punk vs Wardlow
Moxley vs Bryan
And it appears from Rampage spoilers
Spoiler
Possibly Darby vs Sammy for the TNT title
[close]

On top of this I assume Britt vs Thunder Rosa, and something with Jericho and Kingston (I am thinking Proud & Powerful turn on Jericho to join Kingston)

Looking like a pretty strong show imho. I am expecting the two main events to swap over after this show as well, with Punk/Hangman and MJF/Wardlow, which will be two other really hot programs.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4606 on: February 3, 2022, 04:37:52 pm »
Can't believe we're being denied Shane McMahon versus Austin Theory at Wrestlemania!
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4607 on: February 3, 2022, 07:30:23 pm »
Punk vs MJF was better than I thought it would be, going that long.  Right result too and they're doing a super slow burn with Wardlow.

The Brandi stuff was just horrid, awful segment.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4608 on: February 3, 2022, 10:26:07 pm »
I guess we now know that the person to take over WWE after Vince dies won't be Triple H or Shane, but Nick Khan.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4609 on: February 5, 2022, 03:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February  3, 2022, 09:30:23 am
So AEW PPV starting to take shape a bit now, and honestly looking a real good show. Appears to be

MJF vs Hangman
Punk vs Wardlow
Moxley vs Bryan
And it appears from Rampage spoilers
Spoiler
Possibly Darby vs Sammy for the TNT title
[close]

On top of this I assume Britt vs Thunder Rosa, and something with Jericho and Kingston (I am thinking Proud & Powerful turn on Jericho to join Kingston)

Looking like a pretty strong show imho. I am expecting the two main events to swap over after this show as well, with Punk/Hangman and MJF/Wardlow, which will be two other really hot programs.

I'm not sure about that to be honest... Is MJF/Punk over? I guess we'll find out as MJF is slated to speak on Dynamite this week. He will get a title shot and probably win this year, but Double or Nothing seems more likely to me, giving Hangman one more big title defence win at Revolution. I've got a feeling now that might be against Cole, whose loss will coincide with a returning Omega and then we'll see the Bucks/Fish/O'Reilly stuff kick on too.

Moxley/Bryan... I definitely had this marked for the card but now I dunno. I think there's a lot more mileage in what Bryan was proposing. Basically calling AEW's original young stars jokes and wanting to train a dojo of the next generation to topple them - the "Pillar Killers" I guess. I suppose he doesn't need Moxley to do that though.

Britt/Thunder Rosa could well be on, with the Rampage reveal now that Britt has sent Martinez after Rosa. And certainly it'll be Kingston/Jericho in some combination. Might have more of an inkling after this week's team meeting.
Online Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4610 on: February 6, 2022, 06:59:09 am »
Ricky vs Lethal was really good, shame crowd was spent after the even better MJF-Punk
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4611 on: February 6, 2022, 07:11:35 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February  6, 2022, 06:59:09 am
Ricky vs Lethal was really good, shame crowd was spent after the even better MJF-Punk

Really nice finish too.  Big fan of Starks, he needs a proper feud to get his teeth into.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4612 on: February 6, 2022, 08:55:44 am »
I think Starks has got three problems (none of which are related to his own ability):

1 - He was associated early with Team Taz, who seem to just get involved in feuds that last ages ("Give us an answer Hobbs!"), against people they're never going to beat.

2 - His obvious breakout spots in the roster are aready taken by people who were around before him and who seem to be featured in some long-term planning, maybe since day 1 of AEW.

3 - His neck injury last year kept him from doing much of interest in the rest of 2021.

He could absolutely be doing far more than he is, and hopefully 2022 is his year. I enjoy him and Jericho needling each other at the Rampage desk and would love for that to develop into something.

I want to see Hook drop the rest of the group (maybe over the FTW title) and Taz go with him, then Starks take proper control, rename themselves and recruit a few more (my ideal group here is Starks, Hobbs, the Acclaimed and maybe a 5th to eat the pins).
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4613 on: February 6, 2022, 09:24:18 am »
Yeah agree with all that and like the idea of him leading a group, he doesn't need Taz to talk for him, but it would work for Hook.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4614 on: February 6, 2022, 02:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  5, 2022, 03:15:23 pm
I'm not sure about that to be honest... Is MJF/Punk over? I guess we'll find out as MJF is slated to speak on Dynamite this week. He will get a title shot and probably win this year, but Double or Nothing seems more likely to me, giving Hangman one more big title defence win at Revolution. I've got a feeling now that might be against Cole, whose loss will coincide with a returning Omega and then we'll see the Bucks/Fish/O'Reilly stuff kick on too.

Moxley/Bryan... I definitely had this marked for the card but now I dunno. I think there's a lot more mileage in what Bryan was proposing. Basically calling AEW's original young stars jokes and wanting to train a dojo of the next generation to topple them - the "Pillar Killers" I guess. I suppose he doesn't need Moxley to do that though.

Britt/Thunder Rosa could well be on, with the Rampage reveal now that Britt has sent Martinez after Rosa. And certainly it'll be Kingston/Jericho in some combination. Might have more of an inkling after this week's team meeting.

Rampage throws a bit of a spanner in the works but Cole doesn't feel anywhere near as hot as MJF. I could more likely see Punk vs Wardlow, and MJF vs Hangman with MJF losing because of a fuck up between him and Wardlow, leading to MJF shouting at him and Wardlow snapping and starting that feud. MJF and Punk I feel can still bubble on in the background

I definitely feel there is milage with that idea from Bryan but I feel you need Face Moxley for a bit and that Bryan/Moxley match. Have the match and then make the stable

I think with Hangman he should drop to MJF, but not yet, not for a while. I think there's still a few matches in his title run I think we should get - him vs Punk, him vs Moxley, possibly a rematch with Kenny, and as I have said above a match where he beats MJF before losing it to him later.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4615 on: February 6, 2022, 03:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  6, 2022, 08:55:44 am
I think Starks has got three problems (none of which are related to his own ability):

1 - He was associated early with Team Taz, who seem to just get involved in feuds that last ages ("Give us an answer Hobbs!"), against people they're never going to beat.

2 - His obvious breakout spots in the roster are aready taken by people who were around before him and who seem to be featured in some long-term planning, maybe since day 1 of AEW.

3 - His neck injury last year kept him from doing much of interest in the rest of 2021.

He could absolutely be doing far more than he is, and hopefully 2022 is his year. I enjoy him and Jericho needling each other at the Rampage desk and would love for that to develop into something.

I want to see Hook drop the rest of the group (maybe over the FTW title) and Taz go with him, then Starks take proper control, rename themselves and recruit a few more (my ideal group here is Starks, Hobbs, the Acclaimed and maybe a 5th to eat the pins).

From what has been mentioned in interviews by Tony Khan, he has big things for Starks and Hobbs this year. I certainly hope so at least
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 01:50:29 pm »
So Tony Khan has been on the charlie again and has been Twitter hyping a debut this week, think in a match against Kassidy...?  He's gone overboard with the hype as usual, and it really could be anyone.

Smart money is on Keith Lee, but I'm not sure he's the kind of guy you want to build this much.  Could also be any one of Gargano, Samoa Joe, Hardy, Wyatt or someone like Jay White (who would be more interesting at least).  Would LOVE it to be Ospreay, but not sure what his contract situation is with New Japan.

Some folks are hoping for HHH or Shane, but that's not happening in a million years.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
Almost certainly Jeff, though I wouldn't be shocked if it was Gargano. Neither are game changers though.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 02:09:22 pm »
The Shane McMahon shouts are crazy, not matter what happened with the booking of the Rumble

Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 02:09:57 pm »
Yeah I can see why he's so excited if it's Jeff, that's his era of fandom, same as the Christian reveal.  Feels like there have been too many Hardy hints though, and I think his non-compete is still yet to run out.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
Would be cool to see Jeff back in the Impact zone
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 02:12:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:57 pm
Yeah I can see why he's so excited if it's Jeff, that's his era of fandom, same as the Christian reveal.  Feels like there have been too many Hardy hints though, and I think his non-compete is still yet to run out.

I think Tony teased that he doesn't care about the 90 day and was open to challenging that.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:12:14 pm
I think Tony teased that he doesn't care about the 90 day and was open to challenging that.

Would be amazed if he actually did challenge that, could open the door for a whole bunch of people trying to get out of their 'independent contractor' contracts.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 03:22:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:50:29 pm
So Tony Khan has been on the charlie again and has been Twitter hyping a debut this week, think in a match against Kassidy...?  He's gone overboard with the hype as usual, and it really could be anyone.

Smart money is on Keith Lee, but I'm not sure he's the kind of guy you want to build this much.  Could also be any one of Gargano, Samoa Joe, Hardy, Wyatt or someone like Jay White (who would be more interesting at least).  Would LOVE it to be Ospreay, but not sure what his contract situation is with New Japan.

Some folks are hoping for HHH or Shane, but that's not happening in a million years.

Yeah Big Tone has been partying since last Wednesday again that's for sure.

Keith Lee I see being in San Antonio in a few weeks but sounds like he is coming for sure. I don't think it's this week, not least because he just got married so I would reckon he is on his honeymoon perhaps.

Most likely this will be Jeff, but I could see Samoa Joe perhaps. You got to remember that along with ECW, Tony was a big fan of early days TNA, hence why Christian was so hyped up, as he was legitimately one of Tony's favourite wrestlers from the time. Both Joe and Jeff fall into that bracket again, perhaps why his excitement.

I don't expect NJPW talent just because they are seemingly all still working together and I don't think any of the talent are up particularly soon. Would love Jay White or Ospreay but I doubt it, but I do think they'll be on AEW TV at some point relatively soon.
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 03:25:30 pm »
All that happens when you get work in the middle of your 90-day clause is WWE stop paying you. I think Zach Ryder got immediately involved on the indies whilst he was still in the news for being released, so he didn't miss out on much. Bookings, buzz & t-shirt sales beat sitting on your arse for 3 months tweeting about "big things to come".

CM Punk's lawyer debunked it as it is unconstitutional to deny someone the right to work in the US.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 03:33:55 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 03:25:30 pm
All that happens when you get work in the middle of your 90-day clause is WWE stop paying you. I think Zach Ryder got immediately involved on the indies whilst he was still in the news for being released, so he didn't miss out on much.

CM Punk's lawyer debunked it as it is unconstitutional to deny someone the right to work in the US.

I think everyone and their dogs know that WWE contracts aren't even worth wiping your arse with, they can fire you anytime and their rules about 3rd party income, non-compete, and contract freezing are complete bullshit. You get the income of course but the job security and lasting control of your labor rights are non-existent. I mean technically they seem you are not even employed, just an Independent Contractor.

But WWE are very good at drowning you in litigation until you can't afford to proceed any further and drop it settle, rather than actually winning the case. That's how their Independent Contractor contracts work.

Tbf we don't know if AEW contracts are similar or not, and we know TNA contract were drawn together by idiots, so there's a chance this isn't evil WWE and just par for the course in the carny industry
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 03:36:01 pm »
Difference is that AEW talent are fine to work elsewhere (if Tony OKs it) and use Twitch, etc.  Plus they have the security of knowing they'll get paid the length of their contract, as opposed to WWE who just cut wrestlers independent contractors on a whim.
