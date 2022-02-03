I think Starks has got three problems (none of which are related to his own ability):



1 - He was associated early with Team Taz, who seem to just get involved in feuds that last ages ("Give us an answer Hobbs!"), against people they're never going to beat.



2 - His obvious breakout spots in the roster are aready taken by people who were around before him and who seem to be featured in some long-term planning, maybe since day 1 of AEW.



3 - His neck injury last year kept him from doing much of interest in the rest of 2021.



He could absolutely be doing far more than he is, and hopefully 2022 is his year. I enjoy him and Jericho needling each other at the Rampage desk and would love for that to develop into something.



I want to see Hook drop the rest of the group (maybe over the FTW title) and Taz go with him, then Starks take proper control, rename themselves and recruit a few more (my ideal group here is Starks, Hobbs, the Acclaimed and maybe a 5th to eat the pins).