So AEW PPV starting to take shape a bit now, and honestly looking a real good show. Appears to be



MJF vs Hangman

Punk vs Wardlow

Moxley vs Bryan

And it appears from Rampage spoilers Spoiler Possibly Darby vs Sammy for the TNT title

On top of this I assume Britt vs Thunder Rosa, and something with Jericho and Kingston (I am thinking Proud & Powerful turn on Jericho to join Kingston)



Looking like a pretty strong show imho. I am expecting the two main events to swap over after this show as well, with Punk/Hangman and MJF/Wardlow, which will be two other really hot programs.



I'm not sure about that to be honest... Is MJF/Punk over? I guess we'll find out as MJF is slated to speak on Dynamite this week. He will get a title shot and probably win this year, but Double or Nothing seems more likely to me, giving Hangman one more big title defence win at Revolution. I've got a feeling now that might be against Cole, whose loss will coincide with a returning Omega and then we'll see the Bucks/Fish/O'Reilly stuff kick on too.Moxley/Bryan... I definitely had this marked for the card but now I dunno. I think there's a lot more mileage in what Bryan was proposing. Basically calling AEW's original young stars jokes and wanting to train a dojo of the next generation to topple them - the "Pillar Killers" I guess. I suppose he doesn't need Moxley to do that though.Britt/Thunder Rosa could well be on, with the Rampage reveal now that Britt has sent Martinez after Rosa. And certainly it'll be Kingston/Jericho in some combination. Might have more of an inkling after this week's team meeting.