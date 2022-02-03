« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 02:30:21 am
tubby on February 2, 2022, 07:28:01 pm
Incredible stuff.  What an unrelenting shit show that company is.
The chaotic backstage stuff is way more engaging and fun than the actual product they put on TV each week.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 02:34:18 am
Stockholm Syndrome on January 30, 2022, 01:02:39 pm
It very much feels like with WWE that everything that happened in the last 4 months or so literally does not matter.

What was the point of Big E winning the title just to be booked like a punk, lose it, move back to Smackdown for a midcard feud, and Bobby Lashley win it back anyway just less over than before.

Why did Lesnar win the title just to lose it and win the Rumble anyway

What the fuck are they going to do with either title now - Lashely beat everyone and for Roman the only idea they seemingly have is Brock forever. Not only has he been feuding with him for years, this current run of the feud has seemingly gone on for like 6 months now.
Big E winning the belt was a moment and that's why it happened. Same with Kofi winning the belt at Mania in 2019 it was a moment. So the company can put it into a video package to show how great they are when they try to present the company to non-wrestling people. When they used to do things during WrestleMania week called the "Business Partner Summit" they would air a 5-minute hype video putting themselves over as to how great they are and things like Big E or Kofi winning the belts are the type of "moments" they like to throw into such packages.
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 07:51:26 am
Jack_Bauer on February 3, 2022, 02:30:21 am
The chaotic backstage stuff is way more engaging and fun than the actual product they put on TV each week.

Thats the really telling thing, and doesnt reflect greatly on TNA and TNA#2 ;)
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 08:07:30 am
amir87 on February 2, 2022, 10:36:51 pm
Not followed the behind the scenes politics much.

Has Vince fallen out with Triple H and Steph?

If you ever watch Succession, that's basically what is happening with WWE - the old figurehead see's all his children as completely incompetent to run his business, along with his own outdated views and possible senility
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 08:38:12 am
gerrardisgod on January 31, 2022, 06:11:41 pm
Unsurprisingly it seems it was Shane that booked the mens Rumble.
Seemingly has been involved with the Rumble the previous 3 years.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 09:30:23 am
So AEW PPV starting to take shape a bit now, and honestly looking a real good show. Appears to be

MJF vs Hangman
Punk vs Wardlow
Moxley vs Bryan
And it appears from Rampage spoilers
Possibly Darby vs Sammy for the TNT title
On top of this I assume Britt vs Thunder Rosa, and something with Jericho and Kingston (I am thinking Proud & Powerful turn on Jericho to join Kingston)

Looking like a pretty strong show imho. I am expecting the two main events to swap over after this show as well, with Punk/Hangman and MJF/Wardlow, which will be two other really hot programs.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 04:37:52 pm
Can't believe we're being denied Shane McMahon versus Austin Theory at Wrestlemania!
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 07:30:23 pm
Punk vs MJF was better than I thought it would be, going that long.  Right result too and they're doing a super slow burn with Wardlow.

The Brandi stuff was just horrid, awful segment.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 3, 2022, 10:26:07 pm
I guess we now know that the person to take over WWE after Vince dies won't be Triple H or Shane, but Nick Khan.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 03:15:23 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on February 3, 2022, 09:30:23 am
So AEW PPV starting to take shape a bit now, and honestly looking a real good show. Appears to be

MJF vs Hangman
Punk vs Wardlow
Moxley vs Bryan
And it appears from Rampage spoilers
Spoiler
Possibly Darby vs Sammy for the TNT title
[close]

On top of this I assume Britt vs Thunder Rosa, and something with Jericho and Kingston (I am thinking Proud & Powerful turn on Jericho to join Kingston)

Looking like a pretty strong show imho. I am expecting the two main events to swap over after this show as well, with Punk/Hangman and MJF/Wardlow, which will be two other really hot programs.

I'm not sure about that to be honest... Is MJF/Punk over? I guess we'll find out as MJF is slated to speak on Dynamite this week. He will get a title shot and probably win this year, but Double or Nothing seems more likely to me, giving Hangman one more big title defence win at Revolution. I've got a feeling now that might be against Cole, whose loss will coincide with a returning Omega and then we'll see the Bucks/Fish/O'Reilly stuff kick on too.

Moxley/Bryan... I definitely had this marked for the card but now I dunno. I think there's a lot more mileage in what Bryan was proposing. Basically calling AEW's original young stars jokes and wanting to train a dojo of the next generation to topple them - the "Pillar Killers" I guess. I suppose he doesn't need Moxley to do that though.

Britt/Thunder Rosa could well be on, with the Rampage reveal now that Britt has sent Martinez after Rosa. And certainly it'll be Kingston/Jericho in some combination. Might have more of an inkling after this week's team meeting.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Ricky vs Lethal was really good, shame crowd was spent after the even better MJF-Punk
shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
