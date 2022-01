WWE has ruined itself in the past 5 years by over pushing and overhyping Brock Lesnar. Its almost as if he's all they have. They've wrecked legacies to get him over. Let go of so many great talents and instead are now left with maybe 5 decent ones to bill and they dont even use all of those. It just ends up being Brock or Roman and the rest are in the background and those 2 are probably the most boring champions to have long reigns. Roman Reigns just isn't a top star, never was, never will be. He was great at mid card and an underdog pushing for top card, but the way they handled his push is just dumb. When Johnny Knoxville and Bad Bunny (those 2 were probably the only interesting entrants in this rumble atleast for me) show more willingness in taking bumps than your top star Brock Lesnar, something is terribly wrong. They both ate 2-3 finishers each like absolute champs while I can't remember Brock having to take any bumps at all.

Both rumbles became 100% predictable. Rousey as soon as she entered and Brock as soon as he dropped the title. Heck you could even easily tell Brock and Mcintyre would be the last 2. WWE Creative has gone to the dogs. The last decade or so of it is just so forgettable.