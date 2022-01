I find it remarkable that they released so many women recently and lost so much faith in NXT, that they revert to bringing in the dirt worst of the dirt worst Diva's era to pad out a frankly atrocious Rumble.



Ronda winning is very Meh, Charlotte of course goes though looking strong, and apparently that the mania match - not Becky/Ronda which was never given, no Ronda against someone mega pushed and largely uncared for by fans.



The two of them are charisma voids on the mic so the Mania build is going to be a hell of a lot of fun for that