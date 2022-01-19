« previous next »
Offline btroom

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2022, 06:54:21 pm
LA knight aka Eli Drake should move up to main roster. he got all the qualities to make it up there. besides he is too old for this NXT 2.0 era
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2022, 07:07:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 19, 2022, 06:23:35 pm
Best gimmick account on RAWK.
Its every thread at this rate
Online Darkness

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2022, 07:09:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 19, 2022, 06:23:35 pm
Best gimmick account on RAWK.
Sorry im not trolling but what's the obsession for watching 2 hours of non-stop wrestling it's not entertaining the best part has always been the build promos and characters e.t.c hell most of the stuff I rewatch from the attitude era is the non-wrestling moments, what is so appealing about watching hours upon hours of wrestling inside the ring without anything remotely interesting behind it.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2022, 07:24:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 19, 2022, 06:23:35 pm
Best gimmick account on RAWK.

Trying so hard to get the heel heat, but the audience just aren't biting.
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2022, 10:09:32 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 19, 2022, 07:24:46 pm
Trying so hard to get the heel heat, but the audience just aren't biting.

Getting about as much heat as a NXT 2.0 heel.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2022, 10:26:14 pm
Hell never get back to his PS5 scalping level. Now that was heat
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 20, 2022, 04:02:07 pm
They've abandoned the Nazi name trademark. Didn't take that one too long before the bad press took over the situation completely.

Now he's just be GUNTHER until the next line of cuts.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 20, 2022, 05:42:38 pm


Moxley returned last night after 3 months in Rehab. He looks so much better.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 20, 2022, 07:46:07 pm
Mox looks incredible compared to when he left, good for him.  Killer promo too.

Fun Dynamite.  The Acclaimed are coming along really nicely, Hangman looked like a star and they're using people like Christian and Sting so well.  Although Sting looked proper fucked up after his splash onto the table at the end, was staggering around like a drunk uncle at the end of a wedding.

Dunno about this Cody stuff, his promo delivery is excellent, but I can do without him explicitly saying he won't 'turn heel'.  Just allude to it, don't say it out loud like that.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 20, 2022, 08:36:01 pm
On the Acclaimed, Bowens has looked real real good for a while now, and Max Caster is of course the hype man and promo (rap), but Caster is also coming along very well now too. Yeah I expect some big things for them this year, it would be a somewhat rare missfire if they don't have a good year
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 21, 2022, 11:46:48 am
The Acclaimed are one of my favourite teams, sure it was Caster's raps on entry that got them noticed but they've improved a lot in the ring (Bowens especially, who has also grown a lot in personality). I'm a bit disappointed they got launched to the#1 contender spot just to get taken out by a couple of singles guys and probably drop back down the rankings again, but main eventing Dynamite is excellent exposure for a still-young team. Titles this year? Probably not. I think the Jurassic Express reign is more a test to see if Jungle Boy gets over as a believable champion and won't be too lengthy, and it feels a couple of other teams are in line first (Santana and Ortiz definitely, and Best Friends perhaps, 'deserve' runs).

But I'd love to see them join that mix of teams that get regular exposure on TV rather than months of Dark appearances. They'd make an excellent addition to a stable down the line, which could help there.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 11:42:43 am
Does anyone think AEW (in particular) or WWE will be doing shows in UK soon? Would love to take my Dad who watches it.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 12:00:23 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 23, 2022, 11:42:43 am
Does anyone think AEW (in particular) or WWE will be doing shows in UK soon? Would love to take my Dad who watches it.

WWE did some fairly recently.  AEW want to but will need the pandemic to calm down a lot before booking anything.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 12:21:13 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January 20, 2022, 05:42:38 pm


Moxley returned last night after 3 months in Rehab. He looks so much better.

Incredible transformation and his promo was superb. I know he has had a stellar career since leaving WWE, but would have loved to see him be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns in his current guise.

Important that's he's healthy now. Mainly for his wife and child, rather than a career.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 01:00:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 23, 2022, 12:00:23 pm
WWE did some fairly recently.  AEW want to but will need the pandemic to calm down a lot before booking anything.
Ah okay. So neither this year is likely?
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 01:06:25 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 23, 2022, 01:00:23 pm
Ah okay. So neither this year is likely?

Maybe during the summer for AEW?  They want to run Craven Cottage.
Online John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 01:41:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 23, 2022, 01:00:23 pm
Ah okay. So neither this year is likely?

There's rumours WWE are planning a UK stadium show in early September.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 02:09:29 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 23, 2022, 01:00:23 pm
Ah okay. So neither this year is likely?

The plan in 2020 was for Fyter Fest (their featured Dynamite in early/mid July) to be in the UK. Don't know if Craven Cottage was planned but it makes a lot of sense. I expect they'd have taken the opportunity to run a couple of house shows in a few other cities up and down the country.

So if both the UK and US recover from Omicron at a decent rate towards the summer then maybe they'll try again this year.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 05:32:35 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 23, 2022, 02:09:29 pm
The plan in 2020 was for Fyter Fest (their featured Dynamite in early/mid July) to be in the UK. Don't know if Craven Cottage was planned but it makes a lot of sense. I expect they'd have taken the opportunity to run a couple of house shows in a few other cities up and down the country.

So if both the UK and US recover from Omicron at a decent rate towards the summer then maybe they'll try again this year.

Tony has always had a plan to make Craven Cottage the UK home of AEW, which makes sense since he owns it, and like how he uses the Jaguars stadium every year for Stadium Stampede.

Can see that ending up being an annual event, Fyter Fest in the UK in July (a bit like how I expect All Out to always be in Chicago pandemic allowing)
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 05:35:36 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 23, 2022, 02:09:29 pm
I expect they'd have taken the opportunity to run a couple of house shows in a few other cities up and down the country.

That's the hope.  Dunno if I'd be able to get down to a London show, but if they run something round my way, I'm straight on the ticket site.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 05:38:15 pm
If they have it as a weekend special/pre-record I will be down to going to London for it, but if it is a Wednesday I may struggle myself
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 23, 2022, 07:51:58 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 23, 2022, 02:09:29 pm
The plan in 2020 was for Fyter Fest (their featured Dynamite in early/mid July) to be in the UK. Don't know if Craven Cottage was planned but it makes a lot of sense. I expect they'd have taken the opportunity to run a couple of house shows in a few other cities up and down the country.

So if both the UK and US recover from Omicron at a decent rate towards the summer then maybe they'll try again this year.
Quote from: John_P on January 23, 2022, 01:41:50 pm
There's rumours WWE are planning a UK stadium show in early September.
Quote from: tubby on January 23, 2022, 01:06:25 pm
Maybe during the summer for AEW?  They want to run Craven Cottage.
Cheers all. My Dad is enjoying AEW at the moment way more than WWE so that'd be the preference. Hopefully (& in general) the virus doesn't stop it coming over and normality in general.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 26, 2022, 03:46:12 pm
Check out Penta vs Yuta on Dark this week, really good little match with some very nice wrestling.  Acclaimed and Gunns vs Dark Order is really fun too, mainly for the commentary.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 26, 2022, 06:17:20 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 26, 2022, 03:46:12 pm
Check out Penta vs Yuta on Dark this week, really good little match with some very nice wrestling.  Acclaimed and Gunns vs Dark Order is really fun too, mainly for the commentary.

Was just about to post this from the commentary - needless to say, I love Taz

https://twitter.com/Maffewgregg/status/1486375360652578818?s=20
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 12:31:32 am
https://twitter.com/BRWrestling/status/1486509141455630338

I can't find just a gif of this cutter from Sammy Guevara so you'll have to make do with a tweet including the video.

Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 09:37:41 am
That cutter, the suplex and the crossroads off the ladder were all so clean, Sammy might be a spot monkey but he's very controlled with it.

The big story was Danhausen though, great way to introduce him.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:22:52 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:37:41 am
That cutter, the suplex and the crossroads off the ladder were all so clean, Sammy might be a spot monkey but he's very controlled with it.

The big story was Danhausen though, great way to introduce him.
Very nice, very evil introductionhausen.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 11:18:45 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:37:41 am
That cutter, the suplex and the crossroads off the ladder were all so clean, Sammy might be a spot monkey but he's very controlled with it.

The big story was Danhausen though, great way to introduce him.

Once Sammy learns the art of storytelling - and he's not awful at it, just indulged a bit - then he has levels to rise in the game. You get the impression that he can do almost anything in a wrestling ring.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 11:34:22 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 11:18:45 am
Once Sammy learns the art of storytelling - and he's not awful at it, just indulged a bit - then he has levels to rise in the game. You get the impression that he can do almost anything in a wrestling ring.

Yeah he's still finding his feet, character-wise.  He's a natural cocky heel and the sooner the Inner Circle disbands, the better.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 12:26:02 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:34:22 am
Yeah he's still finding his feet, character-wise.  He's a natural cocky heel and the sooner the Inner Circle disbands, the better.

He could also be a really good face. You are right, like the rock or shawn Michaels, I think he can do the face stuff to the highest degree, but has that extra level as a heel. Those are my predictions for him anyway
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:03:14 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:26:02 pm
He could also be a really good face. You are right, like the rock or shawn Michaels, I think he can do the face stuff to the highest degree, but has that extra level as a heel. Those are my predictions for him anyway

It does feel like the Inner Circle is the last vestige of AEW's 'year one' and the landscape around them has evolved quite rapidly and massively. It's long past time to split them up and make TV space for some new groups.

I've seen Sammy say before that he highly prefers playing a heel. Whether that plays into how the Inner Circle do split, I don't really know. Kingston is 100% correct that Santana/Ortiz have spent too much time involved in Jericho's battles rather than going for tag gold (which they are certainly at the level to believably win), but if that's the crux of the issue then which side are the fans going to get behind, and where does either leave Sammy (who is still wearing the jacket even if he hasn't been present recently).

And where even is Jake Hager? I don't think he's been seen since all that America Top Team crap, which was quite a while ago now.


Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:09:08 pm
Wonder if they'll quietly let Hager go, but that's tricky to do if they're going to make a big song and dance about the break up of the Inner Circle.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:31:35 pm
From the Observer:

Quote
John Laurinaitis called Jeff Hardy to get him back a few weeks ago, including an offer to put him in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Hardy turned it down and asked for his drug test results because he knew he wasnt going to test positive for recreational drugs. It took Hardy and his wife six weeks to get the results back. There is a feeling right now that this is one guy they dont want in AEW because of the realization the Hardy Boys will be revitalized as an act given the level of teams like the Young Bucks, FTR, Santana & Ortiz, Penta & Fenix and so many others. Hardy is still under contract with WWE through 3/9 so AEW cant make a legal offer to him, but the belief is that unless he goes back to WWE, which at this point doesnt look like it will happen, he would be AEW bound

Really don't want the Hardyz in AEW unless it's a short program and then they're off.  Matt's got Shawn Michaels knees and Jeff can't be trusted.  At least Matt has a good mind for the business and can help out backstage at the moment, no interest in either of them wrestling.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 05:05:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:08 pm
Wonder if they'll quietly let Hager go, but that's tricky to do if they're going to make a big song and dance about the break up of the Inner Circle.

I think he debuted on the first Dynamite so if he was given a 3 year deal then he's got 8-9 months left to run. Enough time to involve him in the breakup without too much else and then he can sit out the remainder like Brian Cage seems to be doing. As AEW don't prevent their talent working elsewhere it would be up to him if he wanted to work indie dates or do MMA stuff.
Offline Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 05:07:21 pm
Is it true Cody wants the "Starrcade" name for AEW? I don;t think Vince would give that up.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:26:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:07:21 pm
Is it true Cody wants the "Starrcade" name for AEW? I don;t think Vince would give that up.

He's been after it for years. He's been trying to get Tony Kahn to stump up the cash
