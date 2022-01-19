The Acclaimed are one of my favourite teams, sure it was Caster's raps on entry that got them noticed but they've improved a lot in the ring (Bowens especially, who has also grown a lot in personality). I'm a bit disappointed they got launched to the#1 contender spot just to get taken out by a couple of singles guys and probably drop back down the rankings again, but main eventing Dynamite is excellent exposure for a still-young team. Titles this year? Probably not. I think the Jurassic Express reign is more a test to see if Jungle Boy gets over as a believable champion and won't be too lengthy, and it feels a couple of other teams are in line first (Santana and Ortiz definitely, and Best Friends perhaps, 'deserve' runs).



But I'd love to see them join that mix of teams that get regular exposure on TV rather than months of Dark appearances. They'd make an excellent addition to a stable down the line, which could help there.