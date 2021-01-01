« previous next »
LA knight aka Eli Drake should move up to main roster. he got all the qualities to make it up there. besides he is too old for this NXT 2.0 era
Its every thread at this rate
Sorry im not trolling but what's the obsession for watching 2 hours of non-stop wrestling it's not entertaining the best part has always been the build promos and characters e.t.c hell most of the stuff I rewatch from the attitude era is the non-wrestling moments, what is so appealing about watching hours upon hours of wrestling inside the ring without anything remotely interesting behind it.
Trying so hard to get the heel heat, but the audience just aren't biting.
Getting about as much heat as a NXT 2.0 heel.
Hell never get back to his PS5 scalping level. Now that was heat
They've abandoned the Nazi name trademark. Didn't take that one too long before the bad press took over the situation completely.

Now he's just be GUNTHER until the next line of cuts.
Moxley returned last night after 3 months in Rehab. He looks so much better.
Mox looks incredible compared to when he left, good for him.  Killer promo too.

Fun Dynamite.  The Acclaimed are coming along really nicely, Hangman looked like a star and they're using people like Christian and Sting so well.  Although Sting looked proper fucked up after his splash onto the table at the end, was staggering around like a drunk uncle at the end of a wedding.

Dunno about this Cody stuff, his promo delivery is excellent, but I can do without him explicitly saying he won't 'turn heel'.  Just allude to it, don't say it out loud like that.
