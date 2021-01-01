Mox looks incredible compared to when he left, good for him. Killer promo too.



Fun Dynamite. The Acclaimed are coming along really nicely, Hangman looked like a star and they're using people like Christian and Sting so well. Although Sting looked proper fucked up after his splash onto the table at the end, was staggering around like a drunk uncle at the end of a wedding.



Dunno about this Cody stuff, his promo delivery is excellent, but I can do without him explicitly saying he won't 'turn heel'. Just allude to it, don't say it out loud like that.