« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 195987 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,286
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4480 on: January 6, 2022, 07:44:03 pm »
Jesus fuck that dislocated elbow looked horrific, but glad to hear it's somehow not a nasty one.

Thought it was an average Dynamite last night.  Page vs Danielson was phenomenal, those two already have some serious chemistry, but after that it was a bit iffy.  MJF and Punk need to get to the meat of the feud instead of treading water like this, and Jade Cargill is just so bad.  I really thought she was getting better but that match with Ruby was a bit of a horror show, she's just so green and shouldn't be anywhere near a title on a flagship wrestling show.

Pillman Jr doesn't seem to be getting any better either, reckon Griff will be the one from that team who has the better career, and that tag match at the end was a bit of a mess.  Just spot after spot after spot.

The absolute state of Jericho too, wtf was going on there with his hair and outfit.  If Claus was still around he'd be dining off that for months.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4481 on: January 6, 2022, 11:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  5, 2022, 11:30:24 pm
So it sounds like literally all the coaches bar Samoa Joe have been let go. I am a little surprised Joe hasn't gone as it is apparently him being resigned that put NXT in Vince's sight (as rumour is HHH apparently signed him acting as head of talent relations under Vince's nose)

Joe's been released now too.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4482 on: January 7, 2022, 05:40:18 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on January  6, 2022, 05:22:29 pm
Miraculously, Fenix has no broken bones just a badly dislocated shoulder which means no surgery and out for weeks not months as expected.

hard to believe that. wonder if luchasaurus also jumping to the table same time caused that? wasn't he supposed to be just throw him to the table.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4483 on: January 7, 2022, 09:58:51 am »
Quote from: btroom on January  7, 2022, 05:40:18 am
hard to believe that. wonder if luchasaurus also jumping to the table same time caused that? wasn't he supposed to be just throw him to the table.

I saw it as one of those things that just happens in wrestling sometimes. I say that ofcourse, but Luchasaurus, for a very clever man, is not the smartest in how he works, but I think this was just one of those things.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4484 on: January 7, 2022, 10:42:53 am »
Watched Dynamite with some mates yesterday, its not a product I watch that much (I think the last time I caught up on AEW it was for the Full Gear week so thats 2 months ago).

The Fenix injury was so gnarly, and seeing he has only had a dislocation reminded me of Harvey's ankle injury at Leeds where we all feared the worst.

Jade Cargill reminds me of Nia Jax in that you wonder when she's going to kill/paralyze someone but she's got a higher ceiling due to her physique. Hope she'll improve over 2022 wrestling against better women. When they started out 2-3 years ago their Womens division wasn't great, its improved so much already. Britt Baker's ascent, Thunder Rosa + Ruby Soho's inclusions, Tay Conti's improvements, etc. They'll probably nab two or three WWE releases and be really rounded out.

-

I also watched the two nights of Wrestle Kingdom 16. Reduced attendances put it at 12k and then 6k, a far cry from when I went 3 times over the previous 5 years and it was 30-40k+. The two night format didn't go so great, as they don't have the roster or titles anymore for two elite shows back to back. Bring back the Intercontinental Title! KENTA basically got Joey Mercury'd in a ladder bump gone wrong, and had emergency facial surgery.

The fans still don't care about the new IWGP "World" Title and were shocked Okada chose it over the old belt he had been wearing over the last 2 months. Seems obvious he'll have another year-long reign with it to build the prestige of it up. Okada after having a GOAT level 2017 and winning the belt back in 2019 has been on the backburner for a couple of years nursing some injuries, however he had two 5 star matches back to back so seems he's returned to his best and we're due an incredible 2022 from him.

Now its up to Shingo, Ospreay, and Ibushi to keep up with him. Naito is actually the next defence but I don't think he's got a chance. 2022 is actually New Japan's 50th year anniversary and it appears they'll be running a "greatest hits" style of booking. Hopefully that means we get one more Okada/Tanahashi title match, a Shibata challenge, and return of Kenny Omega to New Japan.
« Last Edit: January 7, 2022, 10:46:25 am by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4485 on: January 7, 2022, 11:05:15 am »
Walter to NXT 2.0.

He will instantly look like the biggest star in the place
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4486 on: January 7, 2022, 11:11:33 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on January  7, 2022, 11:05:15 am
Walter to NXT 2.0.

He will instantly look like the biggest star in the place

Until his move to Raw and inevitable best wishes in his future endeavours.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4487 on: January 7, 2022, 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: btroom on January  7, 2022, 05:40:18 am
hard to believe that. wonder if luchasaurus also jumping to the table same time caused that? wasn't he supposed to be just throw him to the table.

Nah it is all Fenix, as good as he is. No idea why he plants his arm, but I don't think that's Luchasaurus's fault
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4488 on: January 7, 2022, 11:52:12 am »
Jade Cargill has to be Goldberg - smash people in 3 minutes until she is ready for longer matches
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4489 on: January 7, 2022, 12:25:46 pm »
The best description of Jade Cargill I've heard is that she's over, looks great but can't wrestle - the female Lex Luger.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,286
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4490 on: January 7, 2022, 01:11:09 pm »
That's doing a massive disservice to Luger, he could work a match and be carried to very good ones by high level opponents.  Jade is just so bad, the basics aren't there at all and she looks lost at times.  Ruby isn't some stellar worker either but she at least has fundamentals and can probably call a match on the fly if needed.

Goldberg is a more apt comparison.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4491 on: January 7, 2022, 01:47:19 pm »
In addition to Jade's questionable current in-ring ability, I also find it odd that both womens champs are heels, and also both have a valet for distraction and a bodyguard for inteference. It's the same dynamic, and we don't really need to see the same things play out across both belts' title matches. Could be a sign that Britt's time as champ is coming to an end.

I've heard that Jade is a Mark Henry pet project, from even before his time officially with AEW. He hasn't been shy about lauding her from commentary either, despite other times he says he "knows he has to stay impartial" (which isn't remotely true Mark - Schiavone is never shy about his feelings towards MJF, commenators aren't robots). And finally, if anything, it's another plaudit for Thunder Rosa that she was able to carry Jade so well in the semifinal (as well as elevating Britt despite beating her at the hardcore match they had last year) given how the final went.

AEW's womens division was much maligned during its first year or so but they've put in a lot of work to raise the bar, bringing in highly talented workers from the NWA as well as a clutch of prospects who mostly started on Dark as enhancement talent. With Britt, Shida, Deeb & Thunder Rosa as the lynchpins to hang feuds on, and people like Soho, Statlander, Nyla Rose, Riho, Tay Conti, Bunny etc to transition around them, there's enough talent there to keep the division moving forward. Unfortunately, Jade is a step apart from that (and it's also not a great sign that Brandi has returned to action, with some wins on Dark in recent weeks).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,286
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4492 on: January 7, 2022, 01:59:03 pm »
Yeah their women's division is way better now, the Deeb vs Shida feud is very good, the hardcore match the other week was a great showing and Riho is back amongst it now as well.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4493 on: January 7, 2022, 03:03:26 pm »
On top of that, there's a good chance they get some if not all of Athena, Mia Yim, Toni Storm, and perhaps even Kairi Hojo, who all take that division up another level.

Britt will lose the title to Thunder Rosa soon, can almost guarentee it. Probably at Revolution in March.

One thing which may be a good indication of the women's depth is the Owen tournament (having both male and female). They are seemingly moving some pieces for this, and there is every possibility it could be excellent with the talent available now.

On Jade, she has such a look and a presence, and she is so athletic, that if she can get that final little bit (being a good wrestler) she will be possibly the biggest star in female wrestling today. She has everything other than what you can teach, so hopefully she learns. And if she doesn't, well she can still be a huge star in wrestling, just don't go much further north of 3 minute squashes.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4494 on: January 8, 2022, 09:12:46 am »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,286
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4495 on: January 8, 2022, 12:03:36 pm »
Jake Atlas was looking real good before he messed his knee up, he's a really nice addition to the roster and gives them something different (or will do when he's back).  That street fight was great too, they did a really good job of capturing all the big moments, kudos to the production guys.

Jade isn't the new Goldberg, Hook is, except he can actually go.  Dude is OVER.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4496 on: January 8, 2022, 05:32:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  8, 2022, 12:03:36 pm
Jake Atlas was looking real good before he messed his knee up, he's a really nice addition to the roster and gives them something different (or will do when he's back).  That street fight was great too, they did a really good job of capturing all the big moments, kudos to the production guys.

Jade isn't the new Goldberg, Hook is, except he can actually go.  Dude is OVER.

Apparently Jake is alright, or at least not as bad as suspected. He is a really good prospect.

HOOK is just fantastic, push him to the moon, have him go all year undefeated and winning the TNT title or something
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4497 on: January 14, 2022, 10:34:39 am »
Roman Reigns passes 500 days as Universal Champion and most fans are enjoying it. What a turnaround in his career
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4498 on: January 16, 2022, 07:08:43 pm »
Mustafa Ali the latest to request his WWE release. 
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4499 on: January 17, 2022, 12:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 16, 2022, 07:08:43 pm
Mustafa Ali the latest to request his WWE release.

Ready to be a star elsewhere in my opinion.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4500 on: January 17, 2022, 04:02:54 pm »
WWE doing an Elimination Chamber in Saudi feels a bit on the nose
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4501 on: January 17, 2022, 04:24:07 pm »
How expensive must it be to fly all the material resources over?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4502 on: January 17, 2022, 05:00:24 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January 17, 2022, 04:24:07 pm
How expensive must it be to fly all the material resources over?

Less than $50m I'm sure
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4503 on: January 17, 2022, 05:49:49 pm »
Probably a non story but Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent and has not signed a new contract with AEW
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4504 on: January 17, 2022, 08:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 16, 2022, 07:08:43 pm
Mustafa Ali the latest to request his WWE release.
Apparently got into a heated argument with Vince after he asked him to do an angle that was considered controversial.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4505 on: January 17, 2022, 08:52:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 17, 2022, 05:49:49 pm
Probably a non story but Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent and has not signed a new contract with AEW

Royal Rumble entrant number 30.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,164
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4506 on: January 17, 2022, 09:08:25 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 17, 2022, 08:09:47 pm
Apparently got into a heated argument with Vince after he asked him to do an angle that was considered controversial.

If Vince considered it controversial then it could literally be anything
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 11:14:56 am »
WALTER is now Gunther after making the move to NXT  ;D
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
If I can't have a Jihadist I'll have a Nazi, damnit!
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:14:56 am
WALTER is now Gunther after making the move to NXT  ;D

"WWEs new trademark filing for the name Gunther Stark has sparked controversy as the name has ties to a WWII U-Boat commander. While trademark filings are commonplace for the WWE, this particular filing raised the eyebrows of readers who typed the name into Google and found that Gunther Stark is the name of a historical figure with ties to the Nazi regime in WWII. Stark was a U-Boat commander in the famous Olympia Crew in the Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany.

It should be noted that only the name Gunther was used on NXT 2.0 and not Gunther Stark, so it looks like WWE may be opting to use only the first name after learning of the controversial ties associated with the name in full."

Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:56:03 am
If I can't have a Jihadist I'll have a Nazi, damnit!

Not every member of the German armed forces in WWII was a member of the Nazi party.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,286
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 01:17:45 pm »
They've turned Sarray into a schoolgirl with a magical necklace too.  Good times.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 04:07:18 pm »
On Gunther Stark, someone apparently with ears backstage said that WWE believe they are "Bigger than the Nazi's" so no one will notice the name is also a member of the Nazi army, just an Austrian wrestler with them and that's it
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 04:12:04 pm »
But yeah NXT 2.0 has been noticably worse since the recent firings. Less people to call out bad idea's.

In the dusty cup they had a team seemingly set to go far, get qualified by winning via DQ because the other team kicked too much ass (refused to stop beating) and then won this week via distraction, all the while celebrating like Everton getting a corner at Anfield, or Fumes Mori breaking someone's leg, and the commentators talking about them like they are as dominant as Man City.

Way to make your team look like geeks and your tournament look like a joke.

Also an interesting tidbid about the new regime from Scotty 2 Hotty on talk is Jericho, WWE wanted the coaches who never turned up on TV to start looking younger, not just the talent, the fucking backstage coaches
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 