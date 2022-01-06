In addition to Jade's questionable current in-ring ability, I also find it odd that both womens champs are heels, and also both have a valet for distraction and a bodyguard for inteference. It's the same dynamic, and we don't really need to see the same things play out across both belts' title matches. Could be a sign that Britt's time as champ is coming to an end.
I've heard that Jade is a Mark Henry pet project, from even before his time officially with AEW. He hasn't been shy about lauding her from commentary either, despite other times he says he "knows he has to stay impartial" (which isn't remotely true Mark - Schiavone is never shy about his feelings towards MJF, commenators aren't robots). And finally, if anything, it's another plaudit for Thunder Rosa that she was able to carry Jade so well in the semifinal (as well as elevating Britt despite beating her at the hardcore match they had last year) given how the final went.
AEW's womens division was much maligned during its first year or so but they've put in a lot of work to raise the bar, bringing in highly talented workers from the NWA as well as a clutch of prospects who mostly started on Dark as enhancement talent. With Britt, Shida, Deeb & Thunder Rosa as the lynchpins to hang feuds on, and people like Soho, Statlander, Nyla Rose, Riho, Tay Conti, Bunny etc to transition around them, there's enough talent there to keep the division moving forward. Unfortunately, Jade is a step apart from that (and it's also not a great sign that Brandi has returned to action, with some wins on Dark in recent weeks).