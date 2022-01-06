Watched Dynamite with some mates yesterday, its not a product I watch that much (I think the last time I caught up on AEW it was for the Full Gear week so thats 2 months ago).



The Fenix injury was so gnarly, and seeing he has only had a dislocation reminded me of Harvey's ankle injury at Leeds where we all feared the worst.



Jade Cargill reminds me of Nia Jax in that you wonder when she's going to kill/paralyze someone but she's got a higher ceiling due to her physique. Hope she'll improve over 2022 wrestling against better women. When they started out 2-3 years ago their Womens division wasn't great, its improved so much already. Britt Baker's ascent, Thunder Rosa + Ruby Soho's inclusions, Tay Conti's improvements, etc. They'll probably nab two or three WWE releases and be really rounded out.



I also watched the two nights of Wrestle Kingdom 16. Reduced attendances put it at 12k and then 6k, a far cry from when I went 3 times over the previous 5 years and it was 30-40k+. The two night format didn't go so great, as they don't have the roster or titles anymore for two elite shows back to back. Bring back the Intercontinental Title! KENTA basically got Joey Mercury'd in a ladder bump gone wrong, and had emergency facial surgery.



The fans still don't care about the new IWGP "World" Title and were shocked Okada chose it over the old belt he had been wearing over the last 2 months. Seems obvious he'll have another year-long reign with it to build the prestige of it up. Okada after having a GOAT level 2017 and winning the belt back in 2019 has been on the backburner for a couple of years nursing some injuries, however he had two 5 star matches back to back so seems he's returned to his best and we're due an incredible 2022 from him.



Now its up to Shingo, Ospreay, and Ibushi to keep up with him. Naito is actually the next defence but I don't think he's got a chance. 2022 is actually New Japan's 50th year anniversary and it appears they'll be running a "greatest hits" style of booking. Hopefully that means we get one more Okada/Tanahashi title match, a Shibata challenge, and return of Kenny Omega to New Japan.