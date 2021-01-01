Jesus fuck that dislocated elbow looked horrific, but glad to hear it's somehow not a nasty one.



Thought it was an average Dynamite last night. Page vs Danielson was phenomenal, those two already have some serious chemistry, but after that it was a bit iffy. MJF and Punk need to get to the meat of the feud instead of treading water like this, and Jade Cargill is just so bad. I really thought she was getting better but that match with Ruby was a bit of a horror show, she's just so green and shouldn't be anywhere near a title on a flagship wrestling show.



Pillman Jr doesn't seem to be getting any better either, reckon Griff will be the one from that team who has the better career, and that tag match at the end was a bit of a mess. Just spot after spot after spot.



The absolute state of Jericho too, wtf was going on there with his hair and outfit. If Claus was still around he'd be dining off that for months.