Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 07:44:03 pm
Jesus fuck that dislocated elbow looked horrific, but glad to hear it's somehow not a nasty one.

Thought it was an average Dynamite last night.  Page vs Danielson was phenomenal, those two already have some serious chemistry, but after that it was a bit iffy.  MJF and Punk need to get to the meat of the feud instead of treading water like this, and Jade Cargill is just so bad.  I really thought she was getting better but that match with Ruby was a bit of a horror show, she's just so green and shouldn't be anywhere near a title on a flagship wrestling show.

Pillman Jr doesn't seem to be getting any better either, reckon Griff will be the one from that team who has the better career, and that tag match at the end was a bit of a mess.  Just spot after spot after spot.

The absolute state of Jericho too, wtf was going on there with his hair and outfit.  If Claus was still around he'd be dining off that for months.
Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  5, 2022, 11:30:24 pm
So it sounds like literally all the coaches bar Samoa Joe have been let go. I am a little surprised Joe hasn't gone as it is apparently him being resigned that put NXT in Vince's sight (as rumour is HHH apparently signed him acting as head of talent relations under Vince's nose)

Joe's been released now too.
Reply #4482 on: Today at 05:40:18 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:22:29 pm
Miraculously, Fenix has no broken bones just a badly dislocated shoulder which means no surgery and out for weeks not months as expected.

hard to believe that. wonder if luchasaurus also jumping to the table same time caused that? wasn't he supposed to be just throw him to the table.
