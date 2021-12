It's fucking hilarious all these vanilla midgets in mainstream promotions ,they would probably be on Sunday night heat or Velocity back in the day . God I can't believe how shit wrestling has become. Wrestling use to be cool for a nerd like me to watch all these larger than life characters now I just see a reflection of myself a bunch of socially awkward nerds who can't talk without stuttering on the mic dying for a 5 star rating from Dave meltzer.