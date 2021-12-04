Page losing to Danielson would be absolute madness, utterly insane. I don't know if he needs a long reign (I think he does) but certainly he needs to beat the first challenge.



They have set up a load of heels for Page to either go through or lose to (MJF, Cole, Miro, Andrade, Black, a tweener-ish PAC who has bad blood with Page, probably Christian as he will undoubtedly turn on Jungle Boy, maybe a return bout against Omega, a match against Punk even). It seems obvious for him to work with these guys.



Further, Danielson doesn't really need the belt - there are loads of competitors out there for him, and Danielson by himself is a draw. No doubt he will win the belt at some point, as he should, but he really doesn't need it right now.



Idk who takes the title from him, probably MJF although I wouldn't say on the first time of asking, but there are plenty of directions they should go other than Danielson winning this one



I think what is quite interesting is that AEW do seem to book in a pattern for the next champions - during Omega's reign from about May onwards (where they promoted Jungle Boy) AEW seemed to do nothing but establish strong heels (Andrade, Black, Miro, Cranked up the MJF stuff, started turning Moxley until Rehab) and put faces on the back burner a little beyond those they already promoted, clearly (to me) setting up for a Babyface champion.



From little things I can see now it looks like it will swing back again to start promoting babyfaces real soon - Wardlow is likely turning on MJF soon, Moxley may return soon as a strong face, they are possibly bringing in Gargano and O'Reilly two natural faces, and they are promoting Sammy big as a credible singles face with his TNT run, and one of Cole or Omega (likely Omega) will be turning face real soon. This is obviously to go with the already established non-champion faces (Punk, Darby, Jungle Boy). It all seems simple but you can see the advance planning.