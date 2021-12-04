« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4360 on: December 4, 2021, 01:49:48 pm
Page losing to Danielson would be absolute madness, utterly insane. I don't know if he needs a long reign (I think he does) but certainly he needs to beat the first challenge.

They have set up a load of heels for Page to either go through or lose to (MJF, Cole, Miro, Andrade, Black, a tweener-ish PAC who has bad blood with Page, probably Christian as he will undoubtedly turn on Jungle Boy, maybe a return bout against Omega, a match against Punk even). It seems obvious for him to work with these guys.

Further, Danielson doesn't really need the belt - there are loads of competitors out there for him, and Danielson by himself is a draw. No doubt he will win the belt at some point, as he should, but he really doesn't need it right now.

Idk who takes the title from him, probably MJF although I wouldn't say on the first time of asking, but there are plenty of directions they should go other than Danielson winning this one

I think what is quite interesting is that AEW do seem to book in a pattern for the next champions - during Omega's reign from about May onwards (where they promoted Jungle Boy) AEW seemed to do nothing but establish strong heels (Andrade, Black, Miro, Cranked up the MJF stuff, started turning Moxley until Rehab) and put faces on the back burner a little beyond those they already promoted, clearly (to me) setting up for a Babyface champion.

From little things I can see now it looks like it will swing back again to start promoting babyfaces real soon - Wardlow is likely turning on MJF soon, Moxley may return soon as a strong face, they are possibly bringing in Gargano and O'Reilly two natural faces, and they are promoting Sammy big as a credible singles face with his TNT run, and one of Cole or Omega (likely Omega) will be turning face real soon. This is obviously to go with the already established non-champion faces (Punk, Darby, Jungle Boy). It all seems simple but you can see the advance planning.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4361 on: December 4, 2021, 02:19:57 pm
From a meta perspective (which I don't usually like talking about), it's pretty important for AEW to get Hangman's reign right - Jericho, Moxley and Omega had some currency from previous companies including major title wins and so could all be considered believeable inugural champions, but Hangman has been elevated to that level from within. Taking the title off him at the first defence would seriously undermine his credibility both in and out of kayfabe given the way his storyline has gone these last years.

Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4362 on: December 4, 2021, 06:46:32 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on November 20, 2021, 09:00:27 pm
I compare Kuyt to Origi simply for one word (mainly an American sports term). Clutch. They are both clutch.

When the chips are down, you could have prime Brazilian Ronaldo, Dalglish and Maradona on the pitch, but I'll always bet on Kuyt or Origi to come through.

In terms of ability, I see the 3 aforementioned as WCW. But the two clutch players as AEW.

Just going to leave this here ;D
fucking baubles

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4363 on: December 6, 2021, 12:50:23 pm
Pretty much the opposite though isn't it? Aside from Roman Reigns they've got some of the 'hottest' people in wrestling and they're still not really pulling up trees. They're more Tomas Brolin right now.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4364 on: December 6, 2021, 02:10:52 pm
Quote from: Riquende on December  4, 2021, 02:19:57 pm
From a meta perspective (which I don't usually like talking about), it's pretty important for AEW to get Hangman's reign right - Jericho, Moxley and Omega had some currency from previous companies including major title wins and so could all be considered believeable inugural champions, but Hangman has been elevated to that level from within. Taking the title off him at the first defence would seriously undermine his credibility both in and out of kayfabe given the way his storyline has gone these last years.

Yeah, it would be a mistake and a half. Impact always made that mistake and Hangman has a nuanced, clever character that deserves exploring right at the top.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4365 on: December 6, 2021, 02:36:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  4, 2021, 01:41:33 pm
I would be amazed in Triple H gets anywhere near leading the company now. They demoted him over the last 18 months, took his super Indy project, ripped it up, made it into Vince's show, and depushed and fired all his guys. In their eyes, HHH lost the wat against AEW (which he kinda did; against actual competition for the WWE alternative his booking didn't hold up)

As Triple H guys, Zayn and Owens have little chance of being top contenders. They like them as midcard/upper mid guys, but there's little chance of them being the gems of Haitch's company and I doubt he will get the company.

Yeah, think there were two elements to it: Triple H won't be the heir apparent anymore, and Zayn and Owens still have plenty left in the tank that it won't be worth it even if he was.

It's clear that a Triple H show has its limits, but I'm not sure the new NXT will serve the main roster well either.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4366 on: December 6, 2021, 03:18:01 pm
Sounds like Kyle O'Reilly is finishing up with NXT this week.

And they're heavily teasing Gargano's departure, which makes me think he's maybe signed a new WWE deal.
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4367 on: December 6, 2021, 04:56:50 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  6, 2021, 03:18:01 pm
And they're heavily teasing Gargano's departure, which makes me think he's maybe signed a new WWE deal.

Yeah that's the feeling I was getting from this stuff.  Hoping he's signed, just don't see an obvious spot for him in AEW.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4368 on: December 6, 2021, 06:24:24 pm
Kairi Sane is now referring in her social media as Former WWE wrestler, and is perhaps teasing an in-ring return.

I expect this to be Stardom, but she was apparently Kenny's number 1 pick for AEW's women's division.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4369 on: December 6, 2021, 06:55:07 pm
Also in some sad news, it sounds like Jeff Hardy may have fallen off the wagon again; sent home after some concerns in his match last night in a house show.

Jeff really is a troubles soul sadly
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4370 on: December 7, 2021, 08:08:16 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  6, 2021, 06:55:07 pm
Also in some sad news, it sounds like Jeff Hardy may have fallen off the wagon again; sent home after some concerns in his match last night in a house show.

Jeff really is a troubles soul sadly
I read he got  hot tag and walked straight into the crowd instead of into the ring, which is hilarious and also very sad
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4371 on: December 7, 2021, 10:39:52 am
Hey, you guys like Brock vs Roman? Well good news it is apparently set for a multi-match series throughout 2022.

Welcome to WWE with Roman on top, Brock just behind, and nothing else mattering
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4372 on: December 7, 2021, 01:37:30 pm
This is where AEW always feels fresh, they've only been around for a few years so they still have loads of potential match ups and combinations.  And they don't want one person at the top of the card at the expense of everyone else until the end of time.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4373 on: December 7, 2021, 01:42:21 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  7, 2021, 10:39:52 am
Hey, you guys like Brock vs Roman? Well good news it is apparently set for a multi-match series throughout 2022.

Welcome to WWE with Roman on top, Brock just behind, and nothing else mattering
Feels like 2005 onwards again when they would keep giving us John Cena v Randy Orton and nothing else.
ScottishKopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4374 on: December 7, 2021, 03:43:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  7, 2021, 10:39:52 am
Hey, you guys like Brock vs Roman? Well good news it is apparently set for a multi-match series throughout 2022.

Welcome to WWE with Roman on top, Brock just behind, and nothing else mattering

What a load of bollocks I have not watched any WWE for months went right off it when they started there roster cut and Bray left. Just boring now
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4375 on: December 8, 2021, 02:36:46 pm
So WWE are not promoting new signees under the brand WWENIL (I assume that's to represent their chances of success on the main roster)

Full on Johnny Ace cast of pretty girls and football players, except for one guy - an Italian champion collegiate freestyle wrestler with the real life name A.J Ferrari, which is a better wrestler name than literally any of the NXT names ever

It's never gonna happen but if WWE do nothing but train this guy, keep the gimmick and keep his real life name, they may be onto a star with this one  ;D ;D ;D
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4376 on: December 8, 2021, 02:52:14 pm
It makes sense for them to target these kind of athletes, they can teach them the WWE style and move away from what NXT was under HHH.  AEW will continue to pick up actual wrestlers from the independents and we'll end up with two very distinct presentations of wrestling.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4377 on: December 8, 2021, 03:03:35 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on December  8, 2021, 02:52:14 pm
It makes sense for them to target these kind of athletes, they can teach them the WWE style and move away from what NXT was under HHH.  AEW will continue to pick up actual wrestlers from the independents and we'll end up with two very distinct presentations of wrestling.

Oh yeah it makes total sense to target these types of wrestlers, absolutely. Problem is, they give them gimmicks straight out of 1990 Superstars because the main ideas men are Bruce Prichard, Johnny Ace, and Vince, and then no matter what they won't get push past midcard anyway.

They have picked up a set of blonde basketball playing twins - they are a mixture of The Bella's and Charlotte, they may be in with a chance of a mega push if Ace gets his way.

Speaking of Blondes, the Tiffany Stratton promo's about how she is a "daddy's girl" spending his money, all with shots almost entirely consisting of her ass, on a show made by men aged 58-76 seem just very very gross
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4378 on: December 8, 2021, 03:07:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  8, 2021, 03:03:35 pm
Speaking of Blondes, the Tiffany Stratton promo's about how she is a "daddy's girl" spending his money, all with shots almost entirely consisting of her ass, on a show made by men aged 58-76 seem just very very gross

Just checked that out, seems an odd gimmick to give a girl who looks like a powerhouse, not a spoiled rich kid.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4379 on: December 8, 2021, 03:21:24 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on December  8, 2021, 03:07:57 pm
Just checked that out, seems an odd gimmick to give a girl who looks like a powerhouse, not a spoiled rich kid.

Yeah well they want to have sexy tv to appeal to the kids. So blonde woman - spoilt rich daddy's girl. Even if she is actually super jacked and could easily have another gimmick.

And as I say, this is a show written by older men, they may like the daddy's girl gimmick
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4380 on: December 8, 2021, 04:35:12 pm
Feels like Gargano maybe is done with NXT? They played into the uncertainty around his departure, but rather than being a fakeout it seems like it was designed to draw heat on one of their new NXT projects.

Seems like they did a goodbye between Gargano, Ciampa and O'Reilly after the show went off the air too.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4381 on: December 8, 2021, 04:40:12 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  8, 2021, 03:03:35 pm
Oh yeah it makes total sense to target these types of wrestlers, absolutely. Problem is, they give them gimmicks straight out of 1990 Superstars because the main ideas men are Bruce Prichard, Johnny Ace, and Vince, and then no matter what they won't get push past midcard anyway.
The longer this goes on the more it makes it look like Vince Russo actually was the brains behind the attitude era after all.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4382 on: December 8, 2021, 06:45:44 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December  8, 2021, 04:40:12 pm
The longer this goes on the more it makes it look like Vince Russo actually was the brains behind the attitude era after all.

Vince Russo with a filter is a good (if now extremely outdated) creative mind. Vince Russo without a filter is later day WCW and TNA with swerves to trick the 'marks' (even if it isn't good -like how he suggested MJF should have come out in Chicago at Punks return for the swerve/HEAT) and Pole matches
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4383 on: December 8, 2021, 06:52:10 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  8, 2021, 04:35:12 pm
Feels like Gargano maybe is done with NXT? They played into the uncertainty around his departure, but rather than being a fakeout it seems like it was designed to draw heat on one of their new NXT projects.

Seems like they did a goodbye between Gargano, Ciampa and O'Reilly after the show went off the air too.

SRS of Fightful said that internally people thought they were both gone, and even "at best" if they both signed one would be taking time off - seems clear that Gargano with paternity leave

Seems pretty clear O'Reilly is off, and Gargano I believe his contract will run out and he will spend time being a dad for a few months. After that point he is free to come back or got to AEW or wherever. I still wouldn't be shocked if he comes back, or if he goes into WWE coaching, but either way I think it will be maybe 6 months or so either way.

O'Reilly I legit wouldn't be shocked if he turns up in AEW next week. I think he can turn up tonight if he wants but I think he'll be something of a debut in Winter is Coming.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4384 on: December 8, 2021, 08:59:22 pm
I hope Gargano has some good time away, does indie events like BOLA, maybe a short tour in NJPW (US/NEVER division!), some other stuff, then back to main eventing on American TV again.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4385 on: December 8, 2021, 09:03:44 pm
I like to compare Vince Russo to Jose Mourinho. Both once full of innovative ideas and implemented them to perfection. Now just a shadow of their former selves.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4386 on: December 8, 2021, 10:28:53 pm
True, but the difference is Chelsea didn't go back to playing like they did under Ranieri 15 years later.
gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4387 on: Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Looks like Jeff Hardys gone.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4388 on: Yesterday at 04:54:24 pm
His DUI last year was his last chance apparently, and he rejected rehab offer I am hearing, so yeah makes sense.

I hope he gets the help he needs
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4389 on: Yesterday at 04:55:48 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Looks like Jeff Hardys gone.

Yep. WWE offered him rehab but he has declined.

Hopefully he get the help he needs and that AEW doesn't consider signing him until he does
I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4390 on: Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm
He's a troubled person. Shame because he came across really well on the Broken Skull Sessions an thought he might have turned a corner
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4391 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm
Gargano has left. Apparently he was offered a payrise to stay but told he would remain in NXT 2.0 and he has obviously chosen to do one instead.

AEW in Cleveland in January, surely he makes his debut then.
Darkness

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4392 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm
O'Reily and Gargano will be perfect for AEW, two nerds with the charisma of a fucking potato . They will eliminate promos
and storylines completely just have the full 2 hours of wrestling zzz every week. Fully embracing themselves as ROH 2.0  ;D
fucking baubles

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4393 on: Today at 01:45:56 pm
Thats sort of where wrestling is now that hes seen as a hot free agent, when twenty years ago he wouldnt be getting on a pre-show tryout.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4394 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm
Yeah AEW hasn't had a good promo in about 2 days since they were last on TV, they are eliminating them from the business.

I loved Punk's promo ripping on Long Island's shit hockey team, classic heel heat, you could tell he had so much fun https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrP2WK3ggLI . All to serve the crowd feeling good about cheering MJF in the next segment.
John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4395 on: Today at 04:14:53 pm
Hook mania starts tonight then!
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4396 on: Today at 05:15:49 pm
Interested to see if Hook can actually go.  Word is that he's got some talent and isn't going to be a shitshow.

Gargano in AEW is just.. uninspiring for me.  I think he's an excellent wrestler when he's not playing a heel and staring into the crowd, wondering why he's so violent.  If they bring him in, he should be TNT champ and just put on 15 minute clinics every other week, that's his ceiling.  Don't see him as a top level singles guy at all and honestly would rather he stayed in WWE.

Also thought the Punk promo wasn't all that.  Went on way too long and he kept revisiting the same stuff.  If that was the point, then fair enough.  But I dunno.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4397 on: Today at 06:22:14 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 01:21:14 pm
Gargano has left. Apparently he was offered a payrise to stay but told he would remain in NXT 2.0 and he has obviously chosen to do one instead.

AEW in Cleveland in January, surely he makes his debut then.

FWIW I don't necessarily think that means he will be gone. Just because he hasn't signed doesn't mean he cannot sign again, and I see it more likely he becomes a coach and NXT exclusive wrestler
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4398 on: Today at 06:25:46 pm
Also on Hook, I have heard he is pretty decent in the ring, but one thing for sure, I have seen his entrance and damn does he have a good look. He looks and (from fan cam footage) carries himself like a real star.
