WWE will just crack on as always, too big to fail. They even had that little cartoon story about it, all jokey and funtimes, they don't give a shit. But Flair might be in a little trouble now, and Dreamer has always been a turbo carny who won't ever burn bridges with Vince in case he gets a job.



It'd be nice if WWE did actually take a hit from this, they're such a scummy company, and hopefully with this stuff, the independent contractor business and AEW cranking up the pressure, they'll start to see their popularity drop.



But then they'll just book another show with another human rights abusing country and bolster their bank account.