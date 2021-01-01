WWE were never going to do a deal with New Japan. That was Vince trying to throw empty promises at him to get him to sign whilst trying to destabilise AEW's deal with New Japan.



The bit about being overprotective is probably more true. There is a bit of the way Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA all those years ago in there. Vince hated what Kurt Angle did to his body whilst wrestling in WWE and did everything he could to stop Angle from wrestling until he had his neck sorted. That meant losing him to TNA. Obviously in hindsight Vince was right as Kurt really struggles with his mobility today.



Just getting back into the ring safely was an incredible achievement for Bryan and medical science in general. WWE needed to keep him safe from future concussions and was not going to get that unless he wrestled the WWE way. Bryan wants to wrestle his way. The two were never going to agree.