Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

« Reply #3960 on: Today at 11:54:25 am »
Vince putting on a PPV show for Raw tonight. The Orton vs Lashley match that was originally scheduled for Extreme Rules has been moved to Raw tonight.

But AEW is not competition :P
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:54:25 am
Vince putting on a PPV show for Raw tonight. The Orton vs Lashley match that was originally scheduled for Extreme Rules has been moved to Raw tonight.

But AEW is not competition :P

Which will in turn piss Peacock off seeing how they bought the WWE network to air the PPVs
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 12:08:29 pm »
What was that shite I read about them cutting a tribute from Zelina for time, to her dad, who passed away in 9/11, on Friday? Was it an actual tribute? Or just a personal thing from her?

Either way it looks like a stupid own goal.
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 01:06:38 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:08:29 pm
What was that shite I read about them cutting a tribute from Zelina for time, to her dad, who passed away in 9/11, on Friday? Was it an actual tribute? Or just a personal thing from her?

Either way it looks like a stupid own goal.

She was due to be in a tag match and it got cut for time, apparently.
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 01:09:28 pm »
Think she had special ring gear for her dad.
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 01:10:23 pm »
Ah, so just something personal then, presumably. Nowhere near as bad as an actual segment, still not a nice reflection though.
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm »
Interesting quotes from Bryan here regarding his choice to go to AEW - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10012248-report-vince-mcmahon-said-bryan-danielson-could-work-njpws-g1-in-wwe-contract-talks

"I started thinking about things and WWE was so gracious with me as far as the offer that they gave me. They were going to let me go do some other stuff on the outside. But, I hate to say this... Vince (McMahon) and I have a great relationship. I love him, I do. Sometimes he's overprotective of me. And I want to be able to push my limits. That's one of the things that I love about this, is the physicality of what we do out there and being able to push my limits and being able to do that here in a safe manner is one of the things that really drew me here.
"There's just excitement," he continued. "You all see it. You were probably all out there and you felt it. You felt how excited people are about this product and it feels vibrant. And even just watching it through a TV screen in a trailer. I'm sitting there going, 'God this is awesome. I want to be a part of this.' So that was it... I really battled back and forth because there's a lot of people there that I consider family, that actually are legitimately my family, and you know, people that I love there. So it was a really tough decision."

Does sound like WWE were prepared to make all the concessions possible for him and that it mostly came down to them not wanting to see him concussed or worse again whereas he feels he has it in him.
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 02:10:03 pm »
WWE were never going to do a deal with New Japan. That was Vince trying to throw empty promises at him to get him to sign whilst trying to destabilise AEW's deal with New Japan.

The bit about being overprotective is probably more true. There is a bit of the way Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA all those years ago in there. Vince hated what Kurt Angle did to his body whilst wrestling in WWE and did everything he could to stop Angle from wrestling until he had his neck sorted. That meant losing him to TNA. Obviously in hindsight Vince was right as Kurt really struggles with his mobility today.

Just getting back into the ring safely was an incredible achievement for Bryan and medical science in general. WWE needed to keep him safe from future concussions and was not going to get that unless he wrestled the WWE way. Bryan wants to wrestle his way. The two were never going to agree.
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 03:01:10 pm »
I mean, if Bryan thought it was steam ahead then either he is complicit and just making Vince look good by saying it or he was naïve and being taken for a mug by Vince - neither of these seem plausible to me
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Vince doesn't want anyone dying in the ring on his show, so you can see his caution with Danielson (who probably wants to do a whole bunch of stuff he really shouldn't be doing with his history).

With the New Japan stuff, WWE wanted an exclusive contract with them, which is their standard bullshit approach of trying to own everything.
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm »
To be fair it always seemed like Bryan would be able to do as he pleased, that was the supposed deal. WWE wanted a NJPW deal as well to exclusively send their talent to them. I know COVID fucked up international travel now but imagine NJPW cutting themselves off from all other international talent to get the likes of Jaxson Ryker, Ellias, and Karrion Kross sent over every now and then (and surely on terms where they win)
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 05:10:13 pm »
WWE sucks right now. That is all.
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 05:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 05:10:13 pm
WWE sucks right now. That is all.

Roman/Lesnar/Paul Heyman is great. Everything else is shit.
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:15:46 pm
Roman/Lesnar/Paul Heyman is great. Everything else is shit.

to be honest, even that is pretty tiring in my eyes.

There is some good stuff scattered around - Roman is on a tear and Lashley carries himself like a real champion - but it's all booked so badly that it just sucks.
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 05:33:56 pm »
Bryan may end up working a stiffer more dangerous style but I imagine he'll only be wrestling once or twice a month with AEW, with the odd trip to Japan thrown in, he wont be wrestling night in night out on the road, and will be given time to heal up.
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm »
Think WWE just looks more over-produced and samey these days because of the way AEW are doing things.  Their shows feel so much more exciting and they've given all that young talent the rub of being alongside the old guard.  Punk coming in and working Darby before moving onto Hobbs is great business and a real carrot for the undercard there.  Same with Danielson going after the Elite, they've positioned Jungle Boy right in the middle of all that.
