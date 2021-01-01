Interesting quotes from Bryan here regarding his choice to go to AEW - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10012248-report-vince-mcmahon-said-bryan-danielson-could-work-njpws-g1-in-wwe-contract-talks
"I started thinking about things and WWE was so gracious with me as far as the offer that they gave me. They were going to let me go do some other stuff on the outside. But, I hate to say this... Vince (McMahon) and I have a great relationship. I love him, I do. Sometimes he's overprotective of me. And I want to be able to push my limits. That's one of the things that I love about this, is the physicality of what we do out there and being able to push my limits and being able to do that here in a safe manner is one of the things that really drew me here.
"There's just excitement," he continued. "You all see it. You were probably all out there and you felt it. You felt how excited people are about this product and it feels vibrant. And even just watching it through a TV screen in a trailer. I'm sitting there going, 'God this is awesome. I want to be a part of this.' So that was it... I really battled back and forth because there's a lot of people there that I consider family, that actually are legitimately my family, and you know, people that I love there. So it was a really tough decision."
Does sound like WWE were prepared to make all the concessions possible for him and that it mostly came down to them not wanting to see him concussed or worse again whereas he feels he has it in him.