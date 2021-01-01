https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1435702276962852869Crikey. Hope he's alright. Wonder if recent events (and years of HGH/steroids) had anything to do with it.
Omega and Ospreay had a few words on Twitter today. If Ospreay turns up in AEW, that would trump anyone else for me. Especially with his new Essex lads on tour gimmick, calling people slags.
Cardiac arrest thought it could play the Game and win but it ended up doing the job, like so many before it. Get well soon HHH.
