Punk too, apparently.
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1435702276962852869

Crikey.  Hope he's alright.  Wonder if recent events (and years of HGH/steroids) had anything to do with it.

Jeez, hope him all the best, that's scary.
Cardiac arrest thought it could play the Game and win but it ended up doing the job, like so many before it. Get well soon HHH.
Omega and Ospreay had a few words on Twitter today.  If Ospreay turns up in AEW, that would trump anyone else for me.  Especially with his new Essex lads on tour gimmick, calling people slags.
Omega and Ospreay had a few words on Twitter today.  If Ospreay turns up in AEW, that would trump anyone else for me.  Especially with his new Essex lads on tour gimmick, calling people slags.

He is turning up on Jericho Cruise and is in US permanent at the moment
Cardiac arrest thought it could play the Game and win but it ended up doing the job, like so many before it. Get well soon HHH.

I heard he got his golden shovel out and buried that heart condition 10 times over :P
It's probably going to be impossible for MJF to be a bigger twat than he was the time he gave Brodie Lee Jr the finger on the kid's dad's memorial episode, but he is definitely not afraid to try.

Meltzer claiming that WWE's plan for Adam Cole on the main roster was for him to be Keith Lee's manager.
