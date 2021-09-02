Honestly I think Adam Cole is a really bad sign. Punk and Bryan are the bigger stars, and they somewhat poached Bryan from WWE, but with both of them they are older, in the twilight of their career, it's not a shock to see people move then. To use an analogy it is Milner moving to Liverpool when he has done everything with City.



Adam Cole is one of their young signings earmarked for big things (whether Vince renegged on that or not is another thing), and AEW snapped him up, and seemingly it was an easy decision. That's a worrying sign, that it's not just people they fire or their older stars, they are taking their present and future stars too.



Excited to see Punk and Bryan once the hype from their debuts die down and they settle into things. Bryan in particular will have a blast, thought his heel run post-retirement was lowkey great and I'm sure he's excited to push things further away from just being the 'yes man'.I'm sure WWE pushed to keep him, but the reality (which I'm sure Cole saw) is that he's been on NXT for four years and still hadn't been bumped to the main roster. If Vince saw him as a potential big star, he'd have been promoted years ago. By my reckoning only three NXT champions haven't got promoted - Cole, Gargano and Ciampa, although the latter two did get a short run as a team on Raw.So I'm not surprised Cole jumped at the chance to go to AEW, especially as his wife (and lots of mates I think?) are there. Plus he's probably getting a payrise on his NXT money, and unlike if he went to Raw/Smackdown, he won't have a crazy touring schedule to deal with - not to mention Vince's booking.Wouldn't rule out the possibility of him (and others in AEW) making the jump across to WWE a few years down the line. It's creatively stagnant now, but who knows what the landscape is in five years if Vince is gone.