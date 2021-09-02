Yeah I don't think they have a business model as such, they just spam social media and get money from oil states.



Their model of sorts over the past few years was to buy up all the indie talent to make sure that AEW couldn't get hold of them, and to try and kill the indie scenes in every country. Vince has always wanted to own wrestling and his idea of wrestling is not what HHH was doing in NXT. When that failed (even though they were doing alright, all things considered), HHH, NXT and all the smaller indie guys who were putting on great shows, were toast.



You can bet that Vince is absolutely SEETHING about the Punk debut and commotion, and the AEW momentum in general, despite the noises from WWE about AEW not being a competitor.