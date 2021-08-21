Miz is a clear example of "And then the bell rang". He's a fine 5/10



I'd say yes and no to that. He's perfectly fine in the ring, you can elevate someone by having a feud with them but yeah, he's not the most enthralling to watch. Give him the right moments and he is way more capable than a 5/10.For me, a Miz is a good 5-6/10 but has the potential to hit 9/10 when he's allowed. His being on Talking Smack was absolutely sensational and one of the best bits of content they made for a good long while. The in-ring isn't the most important part of being on TV for WWE anyway.You look around and there's plenty of similar guys with similar baseline. Ziggler can absolutely go but you'd barely count him above a 6 most times. Same with a number of guys who have a fairly mediocre starting point, but for me, I look at the ones that can hit those 9s or 10s. Rock could do that, Austin could do that, Flair could do that but the difference with them is that their baselines are higher than a Ziggler or Miz or Crews. One thing the WWE doesn't allow any more is the freedom to go up a level because of its overly-scripted nature. The irony of that is that part of the reason heavier scripting came in was from one of their highest-ever rated segments ("This Is Your Life" with Rock and Foley) because it ran over so long.There is a massive disconnect between the writers, the agents/producers and the performers. The writers write what they think is compelling TV, but the performers are then shoehorned into the roles. The agents know the performers' capabilities, and are then tasked with shoehorning those into the roles the writers want along with performing this uncomfortable character in the ring. Everyone, from your Pritchards to your Austins to your Cenas state repeatedly that the best performers on TV are extensions of themselves, and now look at the characters on the show. Was Retribution those performers' personas ramped up or characters they were forced to perform? No, and they were shit on. Were the New Day originally those performers' personas? No, but then they became themselves (turned up) and the crowd connected to the point they stayed together for years and weren't tired of them, even Kofi got a win at WrestleMania and a championship run.WWE sees performers as a big gelatinous gloop it wants to mould into its own shape, even more so with the changes coming to NXT (and, to be honest, I'm not against all of the changes at all, it needs something but it shouldn't be wholesale like it's doing) whereas an AEW is identifying the best of a performer and hiding the worst, much like Heyman did in the late 90s. Now I'm a WWE guy for the most part I'd say but I'm having my head turned by the AEW programming, they've built stories, they haven't hot-shotted angles that much at all and they give me reasons to identify with the roster. You see how they use their veterans:Jericho is elevating MJF (an extremely capable performer) by featuring him with his own star power and "giving the rub".Sting is elevating Darby Allin by doing the same with a more hands-off role, and Punk could likely do the same.Christian is beginning to elevate Jungle Boy.These are just a couple of examples (Tully, Jake, Don, Arn, Dustin come to mind) but they (AEW) have a much greater grasp of using non-wrestling personnel as well as the wrestling veterans to get the next generation ready. I just don't see that in WWE. Look at how Goldberg has been used with a Bray Wyatt (RIP YNWA) or Ziggler a couple of years ago. They're using him to push their main eventers (Lesnar, Reigns, Undertaker) who should arguably be standing on their own two feet to elevate those below them. Back to the Miz, he's done nothing for a long, long time now when he should be at the point of his career where he's beginning to either cement his main event legacy or lifting those below him on the card. And he's just comedy fodder. So while things are as they are in the WWE you'll never see those 9/10 moments as often as you should with the Miz or someone of his ilk. And that's not a dig at Michael Mizanin at all, that's a big wake-up call for the company he works for.Anyway, I went on a tangent there, probably doesn't even make sense...