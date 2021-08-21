« previous next »
paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 10:41:17 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 21, 2021, 03:27:51 am
What a pop!

https://twitter.com/sportscenter/status/1428903068603662339
gone off wrestling as I only really come in here when the talk is about old school wrestling

but that has to be the loudest pop i have ever heard.

goosebumps
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 11:44:17 am »
Karrion Kross presumably off to Raw/Smackdown full time after losing the NXT title.

Adam Cole apparently done as of last night too. Nick Khan has confirmed the upcoming revamp of NXT, confirming the shift from indy wrestlers to more developmental talents.

Wonder if anyone else will move to the main roster?

Think NXT had gone stale, but at its peak their Takeover shows were incredible.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 11:48:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:44:17 am
Karrion Kross presumably off to Raw/Smackdown full time after losing the NXT title.

Adam Cole apparently done as of last night too. Nick Khan has confirmed the upcoming revamp of NXT, confirming the shift from indy wrestlers to more developmental talents.

Wonder if anyone else will move to the main roster?

Think NXT had gone stale, but at its peak their Takeover shows were incredible.

Have any more news come out about Cole? As it still sounded up in the air if he was moving up to Main Roster or Leaving all together now, as his contract had expired
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 11:53:13 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:48:30 am
Have any more news come out about Cole? As it still sounded up in the air if he was moving up to Main Roster or Leaving all together now, as his contract had expired

He'd be daft not to take the AEW move, surely. Just don't think he's got the size to make any waves with Vince.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 12:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:53:13 am
He'd be daft not to take the AEW move, surely. Just don't think he's got the size to make any waves with Vince.

As grim as it sounds, Vince is 76 soon, so any move in WWE for a guy like Cole is an investment in Vince possibly retiring or, to be blunt, passing away. In any case it is an investment in hands changing. Or at the very least, lots of money.

But I can't read it which he chooses honestly.
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 12:09:02 pm »
The Bucks have already started dropping hints about Cole so AEW looks likely.
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 12:28:28 pm »
WWE will not be in Vinces hands in by 2023. Nick Kahn is setting the stall out early to make WWE as attractive to investors as possible.

They are pulling every single contract in and even getting all their old memorabilia either in-house or sold. 

But what is important is WWE will still be around in 2023 in whatever form it takes.

If WWE does become a more attractive product to 'wrestlers' over 'Sports Entertainers/Superstars' then they will certainly be in the market to take these guys back again.

Put it this way. Anyone working in WWE right now outside of those on long term/big money/no cut deals should be looking at AEW right now. Tony Kahns pockets are endless and they aren't emptying any time soon. They have talent that work styles nobody sees in WWE.

But more importantly, AEW offers creative freedom beyond anything WWE could ever offer. No 50 writers you have to win over, no Vince pushing gimmicks onto you, no heavy scripts, no control over Twitch streams, merch sales and in some circumstances freedom to work outside appearances in Japan, Mexico.

Then if the time comes where WWE becomes a better place to work and there is no way WWE doesn't come knocking again.
fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm »
They've created this beast themselves, putting ECW and WCW out of business. Now they have to do all the dirty work of creating stars themselves instead of letting someone else do it and then plucking them off when they want more money or to join a bigger company. They tried making NXT more 'indie' for guys like Cole, Zayn etc but they've just ended up with a ridiculous swollen roster.

For what its worth.....AEW does seem to be a bit like a kid with a new toy right now, signing whoever has had enough of working for Vince. Can't argue with the Punk debut but they might end up running into problems if they just keep going 'Oooh Rusev.....ohhh Jack Swagger......ooooh Alesteir Black....oohh Dean Ambrose....ooooh can we get Daniel Bryan......oooh Christian and the Big Show and Sting....oooooh Bray Wyatts left has he?'. I don't watch it but I've read you guys talking about Hangman Page almost going on a Stone Cold journey to the title and its hard to see how that isn't overshadowed or even completely forgotten about if it happens amidst guys like Punk, Bryan and Cole debuting.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm »
The issue is more that they (through NXT) could cherry pick the best indie and New Japan talents like Bryan, Punk, Rollins, Owens, Balor, etc. for quite a while, and now there's an alternative that pays well and books better they're going to find it harder to pull in the workers who can make their big men look good. There has to be a limit on second generation talents they can bring up.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 01:16:49 pm »
At one point this image did exist, of the NXT plan basically for World Domination, to do what NXT UK did to all other territories, kill them off



AEW has really set the cat among the pigeons on this, and they aren't going away. In fact at this point the lay of the land seems clear - WWE will go their way in Sport Entertainment (at least while Vince is there, although Khan seems to like that system to away from traditional wrestling markets) and the rest of the companies seemingly working together with AEW at it's core to form a strong alternative.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 01:20:44 pm »
Indian NXT would have been amazing from a creative perspective, there is such an essence of kayfabe over there still.
stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 01:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:16:30 am


But they have many options, why bring Becky back to win in 10 seconds?

to get the headlines?

the world was talking about CM Punk and AEW afterall
stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 01:26:05 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on August 22, 2021, 08:07:23 pm
Cool cool.

Now where might one find all these older PPVs and weekly shows online?

http://watchwrestlingup.live/category/all3/othersshows2/aew-all-elite-wrestling-1/

All on there, PPV's and weekly's. and it's free.
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 01:37:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm
For what its worth.....AEW does seem to be a bit like a kid with a new toy right now, signing whoever has had enough of working for Vince. Can't argue with the Punk debut but they might end up running into problems if they just keep going 'Oooh Rusev.....ohhh Jack Swagger......ooooh Alesteir Black....oohh Dean Ambrose....ooooh can we get Daniel Bryan......oooh Christian and the Big Show and Sting....oooooh Bray Wyatts left has he?'. I don't watch it but I've read you guys talking about Hangman Page almost going on a Stone Cold journey to the title and its hard to see how that isn't overshadowed or even completely forgotten about if it happens amidst guys like Punk, Bryan and Cole debuting.

If you did watch it, you'd see how they've used the vets/WWE guys to give rubs to the younger, less experienced talent on their roster.  And others already look way better in AEW than they did in WWE.  Miro had a bad start in AEW but has been reworked and now looks like the wrestler everyone thought he could be when he broke through in WWE.

I'll agree on people like Big Show and Christian, I don't think either should be anywhere near an AEW PPV, but Christian has spent most of his time in AEW either working alongside or putting over Jungle Boy.  Big Show just hasn't done it for me and I don't want to see him wrestle QT Marshall, even in a 2 minute squash.

So there's a few missed beats, as you'd expect.  But the majority of the older guys coming in have elevated talent.  Heck, Moxley worked a main event slot with Daniel Garcia on the same show that Punk returned on.
S

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm »
That Punk return has got me interested in wrestling again, which is something WWE hasnt done for many years. Ill definitely be checking out AEW.

Itll be interesting to see how he gets used there. As well as whether or not theyll be more drama involving him falling out with everyone. As much as I like him as a wrestler, I suspect hes a nightmare to work with.
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 03:25:22 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm
Itll be interesting to see how he gets used there. As well as whether or not theyll be more drama involving him falling out with everyone. As much as I like him as a wrestler, I suspect hes a nightmare to work with.

That's the key with Punk, isn't it.  But he's older and wiser now, and in an environment that's much easier to work in.  I think he might surprise a few people with how he behaves in AEW, he was really good on the media thing after the show.

Really interested to hear what the latest is with him and Colt, but I wonder if they're saving it for a mini-angle if they have indeed patched things up.
fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 01:37:27 pm
If you did watch it, you'd see how they've used the vets/WWE guys to give rubs to the younger, less experienced talent on their roster.  And others already look way better in AEW than they did in WWE.  Miro had a bad start in AEW but has been reworked and now looks like the wrestler everyone thought he could be when he broke through in WWE.

I'll agree on people like Big Show and Christian, I don't think either should be anywhere near an AEW PPV, but Christian has spent most of his time in AEW either working alongside or putting over Jungle Boy.  Big Show just hasn't done it for me and I don't want to see him wrestle QT Marshall, even in a 2 minute squash.

So there's a few missed beats, as you'd expect.  But the majority of the older guys coming in have elevated talent.  Heck, Moxley worked a main event slot with Daniel Garcia on the same show that Punk returned on.

Thats what I mean though, if you keep hoovering up pretty big names from WWE there surely comes a point where the guys who got there earlier start going 'Hang on a sec.....I'm back to where I started'. I guess it probably works better with less shows and guys having more time off but again....surely that goes the more popular AEW gets.
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:39:54 pm
Thats what I mean though, if you keep hoovering up pretty big names from WWE there surely comes a point where the guys who got there earlier start going 'Hang on a sec.....I'm back to where I started'. I guess it probably works better with less shows and guys having more time off but again....surely that goes the more popular AEW gets.

Yeah it's definitely a difficult balancing act, but you'd hope that this is a company where the cream gets to rise to the top, instead of having their legs cut out from under them like they do in WWE.  And just look at the activity in this thread since Punk debuted - interest in the company is way higher now.  Just gotta get that balance right.

There's a whole bunch of wrestlers I'd be cutting when the time comes, there's people in AEW who helped them get started but really have no value now.  But people like Hangman, Cassidy, Jungle Boy, MJF, etc, they'll all still be in the mix.  It's shitters like Luther and Kip Sabian who should be worried about new blood coming in.
Wullie160975

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm
The issue is more that they (through NXT) could cherry pick the best indie and New Japan talents like Bryan, Punk, Rollins, Owens, Balor, etc. for quite a while, and now there's an alternative that pays well and books better they're going to find it harder to pull in the workers who can make their big men look good. There has to be a limit on second generation talents they can bring up.

What's Balor's situation if NXT is going back to dev? Any chance of him switching to AEW and creating some Bullet Club renewal?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm
What's Balor's situation if NXT is going back to dev? Any chance of him switching to AEW and creating some Bullet Club renewal?

He's been back on Smackdown for a month or so.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 04:42:15 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:39:54 pm
Thats what I mean though, if you keep hoovering up pretty big names from WWE there surely comes a point where the guys who got there earlier start going 'Hang on a sec.....I'm back to where I started'. I guess it probably works better with less shows and guys having more time off but again....surely that goes the more popular AEW gets.

I think there is for sure a fine line, but I think they've done it well. There is no one they've picked up from WWE who doesn't have a place or is just in because WWE, other than maybe Shawn Spears (but even he is a decent guy to use as midcard jobber).

FTR are still a top tag team, Malakai Black and Miro are very good upper midcard acts used well, Punk and Bryan and Moxley are/will be main eventers but they are stars, but also (for Punk and Bryan at least) this is probably their last run so they'll be working to elevate the younger wrestlers. Christian I know divides people but he can really still go in the ring, he's a good hand to have I think. Similar role to what Jeff Hardy is in WWE now (again another one I see joining eventually, but again I can see his use in a Christian like role). Andrade is what he is, but if they can turn it around that's a very real asset there; I think he has put a bit too much bulk on and needs to balance out a bit.

Cole they can likely pick up with enough room as he is young and over, and I think they can pick up any of the women from WWE fine as the division still needs a bit of a push (I believe Ruby Soho/Ruby Riot debuts at the All Out women's battle royal).

Even the older heads have a place as commentators, managers, PR people, and even the occasional match doesn't offend me much (I think Paul Wight vs QT in a real 2 minute squash is fine. Doesn't make me want to buy but doesn't make me wanna turn off either, personally).

I don't think they will be picking up the likes of EC3 for example, or Bronson Reed, or the Iconics, maybe not even Buddy Murphy, nor do I think they should. But I do feel there is a model to be had in picking up real talent not utalised or recently released, and there is spaces for them - say if Cesaro ever become available I would definitely want to see him there in a role just beneath the main event like Black and Miro. But also keep it not disturbing the piece. It's a fine line but they've tread it very well so far.
XabiArt

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 06:49:11 pm »
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 07:34:59 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm
They've created this beast themselves, putting ECW and WCW out of business. Now they have to do all the dirty work of creating stars themselves instead of letting someone else do it and then plucking them off when they want more money or to join a bigger company. They tried making NXT more 'indie' for guys like Cole, Zayn etc but they've just ended up with a ridiculous swollen roster.

For what its worth.....AEW does seem to be a bit like a kid with a new toy right now, signing whoever has had enough of working for Vince. Can't argue with the Punk debut but they might end up running into problems if they just keep going 'Oooh Rusev.....ohhh Jack Swagger......ooooh Alesteir Black....oohh Dean Ambrose....ooooh can we get Daniel Bryan......oooh Christian and the Big Show and Sting....oooooh Bray Wyatts left has he?'. I don't watch it but I've read you guys talking about Hangman Page almost going on a Stone Cold journey to the title and its hard to see how that isn't overshadowed or even completely forgotten about if it happens amidst guys like Punk, Bryan and Cole debuting.
Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Orange Cassidy.

All are getting insane reactions from the crowd. For all the ex-WWE signed guys, most of the spotlight are on homegrown talents.

Even Miro, Black and Pac are nothing like how they were presented in WWE. Swagger is an enforcer for the Inner Circle (a role which suits him to a T) and Christian is still going strong and giving the rub to Jungle Boy, same with Sting and Darby.

People were worried that Cody would become the Triple H or Jeff Jarrett of AEW booking himself to win the title but he has been involved in only main event feud, hasn't challenged for the title in two years and been squashed twice on Dynamite.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:39:54 pm
Thats what I mean though, if you keep hoovering up pretty big names from WWE there surely comes a point where the guys who got there earlier start going 'Hang on a sec.....I'm back to where I started'. I guess it probably works better with less shows and guys having more time off but again....surely that goes the more popular AEW gets.

If you have enough main event talents, you can rotate them, give time off to others without overworking everyone and having refreshing feuds between PPVs.

It seems like Cody, Page and Jericho are taking some time off from the ring for a variety of reasons. Without the need to overexpose them or redo older feuds, you can use the new signed guys to give the rub to those you plan on building the promotion around in the next five years.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 08:23:17 am »
As much as I love the older more established stars from a nostalgic point of view, my fave at the moment is Darby Allin and Jungle Boy/Jurassic Express
ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 10:12:46 am »
MJF is who the Miz should have been.

I love how they use Penta and Fenix.

Moxley reinvented.

Rusev, well Miro now... They're using him great. Is a monster who puts people over with his selling, easier said than done

Orange Cassidy is a great gimmick on the right guy. Not sure if he's top level talent but he's damn entertaining

Hangman is a genuine new star. He might get lost in the shuffle for a bit but his time will come
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 10:16:27 am »
So when is Bryan likely to debut? And I assume he'll be reverting to Bryan Danielson?
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,235
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3746 on: Today at 10:22:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:16:27 am
So when is Bryan likely to debut? And I assume he'll be reverting to Bryan Danielson?

New York 22nd September is looking most likely
fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3747 on: Today at 10:32:29 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:12:46 am
MJF is who the Miz should have been.

I love how they use Penta and Fenix.

Moxley reinvented.

Rusev, well Miro now... They're using him great. Is a monster who puts people over with his selling, easier said than done

Orange Cassidy is a great gimmick on the right guy. Not sure if he's top level talent but he's damn entertaining

Hangman is a genuine new star. He might get lost in the shuffle for a bit but his time will come

The Miz is fucking great.
ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 10:54:02 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:32:29 am
The Miz is fucking great.

Not in the ring only on the mic. He's still, after all this time, got this feeling like he's acting, rather than wrestling.

MJF can go. And he will only improve. I'd say, at the moment anyway, MJF is the better promo
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:32:29 am
The Miz is fucking great.

Miz is a clear example of "And then the bell rang". He's a fine 5/10

Also part of it, which isn't really his fault to be fair, is how he is used. Like a joke I saw a bit circulating is if WWE did Punks return, halfway through his speech The Miz would interrupt and that'd be the first feuw, killing off most interest.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 11:45:21 am »
So yeah looks like they plan to book Becky Lynch as a heel
CornerFlag

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 02:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:58:12 am
Miz is a clear example of "And then the bell rang". He's a fine 5/10
I'd say yes and no to that.  He's perfectly fine in the ring, you can elevate someone by having a feud with them but yeah, he's not the most enthralling to watch.  Give him the right moments and he is way more capable than a 5/10.

For me, a Miz is a good 5-6/10 but has the potential to hit 9/10 when he's allowed.  His being on Talking Smack was absolutely sensational and one of the best bits of content they made for a good long while.  The in-ring isn't the most important part of being on TV for WWE anyway.

You look around and there's plenty of similar guys with similar baseline.  Ziggler can absolutely go but you'd barely count him above a 6 most times.  Same with a number of guys who have a fairly mediocre starting point, but for me, I look at the ones that can hit those 9s or 10s.  Rock could do that, Austin could do that, Flair could do that but the difference with them is that their baselines are higher than a Ziggler or Miz or Crews.  One thing the WWE doesn't allow any more is the freedom to go up a level because of its overly-scripted nature.  The irony of that is that part of the reason heavier scripting came in was from one of their highest-ever rated segments ("This Is Your Life" with Rock and Foley) because it ran over so long.

There is a massive disconnect between the writers, the agents/producers and the performers.  The writers write what they think is compelling TV, but the performers are then shoehorned into the roles.  The agents know the performers' capabilities, and are then tasked with shoehorning those into the roles the writers want along with performing this uncomfortable character in the ring.  Everyone, from your Pritchards to your Austins to your Cenas state repeatedly that the best performers on TV are extensions of themselves, and now look at the characters on the show.  Was Retribution those performers' personas ramped up or characters they were forced to perform? No, and they were shit on.  Were the New Day originally those performers' personas?  No, but then they became themselves (turned up) and the crowd connected to the point they stayed together for years and weren't tired of them, even Kofi got a win at WrestleMania and a championship run.

WWE sees performers as a big gelatinous gloop it wants to mould into its own shape, even more so with the changes coming to NXT (and, to be honest, I'm not against all of the changes at all, it needs something but it shouldn't be wholesale like it's doing) whereas an AEW is identifying the best of a performer and hiding the worst, much like Heyman did in the late 90s.  Now I'm a WWE guy for the most part I'd say but I'm having my head turned by the AEW programming, they've built stories, they haven't hot-shotted angles that much at all and they give me reasons to identify with the roster.  You see how they use their veterans:

Jericho is elevating MJF (an extremely capable performer) by featuring him with his own star power and "giving the rub".
Sting is elevating Darby Allin by doing the same with a more hands-off role, and Punk could likely do the same.
Christian is beginning to elevate Jungle Boy.

These are just a couple of examples (Tully, Jake, Don, Arn, Dustin come to mind) but they (AEW) have a much greater grasp of using non-wrestling personnel as well as the wrestling veterans to get the next generation ready.  I just don't see that in WWE.  Look at how Goldberg has been used with a Bray Wyatt (RIP YNWA) or Ziggler a couple of years ago.  They're using him to push their main eventers (Lesnar, Reigns, Undertaker) who should arguably be standing on their own two feet to elevate those below them.  Back to the Miz, he's done nothing for a long, long time now when he should be at the point of his career where he's beginning to either cement his main event legacy or lifting those below him on the card.  And he's just comedy fodder.  So while things are as they are in the WWE you'll never see those 9/10 moments as often as you should with the Miz or someone of his ilk.  And that's not a dig at Michael Mizanin at all, that's a big wake-up call for the company he works for.

Anyway, I went on a tangent there, probably doesn't even make sense...
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 02:34:58 pm »
Nice post CornerFlag, agree with that.

On Bray Wyatt, I really hope that if he does go to AEW he doesn't do any supernatural stuff.
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 03:46:40 pm »
Miz is in the exact spot and promotion he needs to be in - he's very good on the mic and can be carried to a decent match in the ring.  Works hard and his schtick is perfect for this era of WWE.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3754 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:58:12 am
Miz is a clear example of "And then the bell rang". He's a fine 5/10

Also part of it, which isn't really his fault to be fair, is how he is used. Like a joke I saw a bit circulating is if WWE did Punks return, halfway through his speech The Miz would interrupt and that'd be the first feuw, killing off most interest.

Miz is better than 5/10 in the ring and he's a comfortable 7/10 at everything else. He is stuck in the same booking patterns that are destroying everything else right now, but he's in the right spot.

To me, Elias is a 'And then the bell rang' guy, but I'm not sure anyone really can be that motivated in the carousel of shit WWE produces right now.
