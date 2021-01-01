« previous next »
gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,229
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 03:14:12 pm
Quote from Punk during the media scrum last night

I dont have a single problem with anybody that was here tonight,

Cabana wasn't at the show last night. Cabana also hasn't made any comment on the appearance on any of his social media. Read into that as you will

I very much doubt their paths will cross though and both are far too professional to have any issues with it.
Wild Romany Boy

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 429
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 03:56:02 pm
Cabana is very much expendable in that scenario, so he'll be even more professional than he usually is...and he's very professional.

Come to think of it, a lot of those early signings are going to have contracts coming up soon. Khan doesn't strike me as the mercenary type, so it'll be interested to see what happens with them.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,429
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 04:12:10 pm
Cabana has a lot of clout in the lockeroom - big friends with the Young Bucks and scene as a great wrestling brain.

But I think crucially Punk is apparently a very different person than he was in the past, grew more, thought more, and learnt not to take things as personal attacks. So hopefully the feud can be squashed and Punk not be a detriment to the lockeroom.
damomad

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 892
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 04:40:02 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:43:56 am
Eh?

MJF is an established number 1 heel in the company and his feud with Jericho did nothing but elevate him to that spot, he's probably the closest to being ready for a title shot, Jungle Boy is being pushed pretty heavily. They have a lot of hopes for Orange Cassidy too.

After that comes Black, Andrade, Miro and Pack who are all ex-WWE but never got a proper push there and then there are guys who you can tell will be elevated in few years like Sammy Guevara and a tier below him the likes of Wheeler Yuta, Wardlow and their latest signing Dani Garcia.

They do know how to elevate young guys by working with older wrestlers and legends.

Im not talking about level in terms of titles, Im saying theres no one on the level of Sting or Punk in terms of popularity yet. Not trying to shit on MJF or saying it wont happen. Its still early days for the company.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,429
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm
Looks like Bray Wyatt is expected to sign too when his non-compete is up
stevieG786

  Prefers bottom.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,331
  AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3685 on: Today at 12:00:18 am
Bah gawd, that pop for Punk, amazing

AEW really is must see tv now
XabiArt

  No new LFC topics
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,930
  The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3686 on: Today at 12:32:30 am
So I'm going to watch all the AEW ppvs, but how far back should I go to watch the weekly shows, the last few months? Obviously dont want to watch 2 years worth.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

  In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,124
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3687 on: Today at 01:06:30 am
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 12:32:30 am
So I'm going to watch all the AEW ppvs, but how far back should I go to watch the weekly shows, the last few months? Obviously dont want to watch 2 years worth.
Start with Winter is Coming which is the December 2nd episode and the PPVs since then.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

stevieG786

  Prefers bottom.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,331
  AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3688 on: Today at 01:14:48 am
Yep

Watch the lead up to the promo from Jericho on Pinnacle on 7th April, one of his best damn promos of all time

https://youtu.be/YKwuBEGtL8E
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,429
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3689 on: Today at 04:07:56 am
Oh Becky Lynch returned.

Not sure if it's a response to CM Punk, or a response to Sasha's Anti-Vaxx/Anti-Science healing crystals belief resulting in her getting COVID, or BOTH, but she came back and won the title in 20 seconds.

Big pop but not a lot of people are mad cause it's pretty clear they had no plan or pay off for Bianca as a face after main eventing Mania.

Also as an aside, of the little I have seen of the Edge/Rollins build, I don't know why they re-introduced the brood Edge, or why Edge has to monalogue in a really INTENSE ACTING style (other than because he had his SAG card now) but everything Edge does since returning feels really forced "Epic"
XabiArt

  No new LFC topics
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,930
  The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3690 on: Today at 06:40:06 am
I am such a fucking mark for Brock Lesnar.

Have your CM Punk returns, that's a fucking alpha Male right there. That look with the pony tail, beard and black tank top, straight up killer. Interesting to see the dynamic with Heyman.
Riquende

  Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,768
  Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3691 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 12:32:30 am
So I'm going to watch all the AEW ppvs, but how far back should I go to watch the weekly shows, the last few months? Obviously dont want to watch 2 years worth.

Funnily enough questions along the lines of "what do I need to do to get up to speed on AEW" are very common across wrestling communities this weekend.

I think pre-pandemic, AEW used to have a weekly Youtube roundup with Schiavone and Dasha which offered a condensed summary of anything noteable, it's a shame that fell by the wayside as those would be ideal to go back to start picking up notes on storylines.

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,229
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3692 on: Today at 12:35:30 pm
WWE still managed to sell 50k tickets based on that card which is incredible.

Goldberg, Cena, Lesnar, The Rock.... Rinse and repeat.

They really need to start building guys on the current roster capable of beating Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley when they run out of old legends to come in. I mean the likes of HBK, HHH and taker are gone now. Goldberg should be finished up after this current program he's got. The acting careers of Cena and The Rock should be at a point where they shouldn't be lowering themselves to carry on wrestling.

Big E really should be getting built up into someone capable but he's stuck in the shit program with Corbin the bum.

Drew McIntyre had his chance. Kofi Kingston the same

Orton is at least helping put over Riddle very well.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,429
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3693 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:35:30 pm
WWE still managed to sell 50k tickets based on that card which is incredible.

Goldberg, Cena, Lesnar, The Rock.... Rinse and repeat.

They really need to start building guys on the current roster capable of beating Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley when they run out of old legends to come in. I mean the likes of HBK, HHH and taker are gone now. Goldberg should be finished up after this current program he's got. The acting careers of Cena and The Rock should be at a point where they shouldn't be lowering themselves to carry on wrestling.

Big E really should be getting built up into someone capable but he's stuck in the shit program with Corbin the bum.

Drew McIntyre had his chance. Kofi Kingston the same

Orton is at least helping put over Riddle very well.

It's a kayfabe number like, a fair few empty portions. Still probably about 47,000 to be fair but yeah they inflate the number, have done for every stadium event (every Mania has about 15,000 extra people in the announcement)

Big E being stuck in lateral movement feuds is a fucking travesty to be honest. It's been 8 years since he won his first major singles title and despite being s clear leader in the lockeroom and being full of charisma, had just been spinning wheels quite a lot
ToneLa

  The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,750
  Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3694 on: Today at 05:57:14 pm
Astounded anybody cares about WWE.

Creatively dead
stevieG786

  Prefers bottom.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,331
  AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3695 on: Today at 06:14:50 pm
Summerslam was horrendous

Glad Reigns beat that hypocritical nerd Cena, Reigns is the best thing in WWE right now
please, I have my reasons for it but...

  In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,124
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3696 on: Today at 06:22:26 pm
There's nothing WWE does that interests me whatsoever, like someone else said, creatively they're dead.

I can't be arsed watching the same matches with 50-50 booking over and over again, fuck finishes, old timers returning for Championship matches, etc.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

XabiArt

  No new LFC topics
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,930
  The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3697 on: Today at 08:07:23 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:06:30 am
Start with Winter is Coming which is the December 2nd episode and the PPVs since then.
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:14:48 am
Yep

Watch the lead up to the promo from Jericho on Pinnacle on 7th April, one of his best damn promos of all time

https://youtu.be/YKwuBEGtL8E


Cool cool.

Now where might one find all these older PPVs and weekly shows online?
ToneLa

  The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,750
  Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3698 on: Today at 08:51:58 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 08:07:23 pm
Cool cool.

Now where might one find all these older PPVs and weekly shows online?

Try subbing to Fite TV, AEW plus is damn cheap
Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,528
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3699 on: Today at 09:02:32 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:22:26 pm
There's nothing WWE does that interests me whatsoever, like someone else said, creatively they're dead.

I can't be arsed watching the same matches with 50-50 booking over and over again, fuck finishes, old timers returning for Championship matches, etc.
This in a nutshell is why WWE looks doomed in the medium term. The mainstream audience have gone and they've basically been left with the hardcore fans. And they have no idea how to give the hardcore fans what they want.
Riquende

  Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,768
  Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3700 on: Today at 09:18:22 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:51:58 pm
Try subbing to Fite TV, AEW plus is damn cheap

I assume as well that you can watch old Dynamites from before your subscription, but haven't tested it.

PPVs are £20 a pop through Fite, although they are likely to be easier to find in various dusty corners of the web than random weekly Dynamite eps.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

XabiArt

  No new LFC topics
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,930
  The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3701 on: Today at 09:29:34 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:51:58 pm
Try subbing to Fite TV, AEW plus is damn cheap

All past ppvs and weeklies all sat there waiting for me?
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,429
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3702 on: Today at 09:41:15 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:02:32 pm
This in a nutshell is why WWE looks doomed in the medium term. The mainstream audience have gone and they've basically been left with the hardcore fans. And they have no idea how to give the hardcore fans what they want.

WWE will be fine. They aren't even a show for the fans anymore. They exist to fool other companies that they are a happening brand for sponsorship money

Case in point, a graph of WWE's current profits. They'll likely always be fine but pretty soon (if not already) you won't be able to even classify them as wrestling company

gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,229
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3703 on: Today at 09:48:44 pm
They've just announced a Saudi Arabia show in October. That will easily be a $50-60m event.

The pandemic actually helped them become more profitable. By not travelling, running loss making house shows and cutting contracts they were able to make more money than they have ever done.
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,472
  Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3704 on: Today at 09:52:27 pm
Its like the end days of WCW.but with the money to just keep going.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 09:54:55 pm »
I think it possible to turn WWE into the Simpsons - it's gonna go on forever despite being long past the glory days, but most people can just forget about it's current existance and just enjoy the past
