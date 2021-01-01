Oh Becky Lynch returned.
Not sure if it's a response to CM Punk, or a response to Sasha's Anti-Vaxx/Anti-Science healing crystals belief resulting in her getting COVID, or BOTH, but she came back and won the title in 20 seconds.
Big pop but not a lot of people are mad cause it's pretty clear they had no plan or pay off for Bianca as a face after main eventing Mania.
Also as an aside, of the little I have seen of the Edge/Rollins build, I don't know why they re-introduced the brood Edge, or why Edge has to monalogue in a really INTENSE ACTING style (other than because he had his SAG card now) but everything Edge does since returning feels really forced "Epic"