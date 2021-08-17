It pains me how little he's talked about these days compared to Eddie Guerrero, Ultimate Warrior etc. Absolutely loved him as a kid and in my opinion the best flying elbow in the business.
if you look at his matches, his opponents were very much either carried or had their careers defined by their feud with him. Or it was the high water mark of their wwe career.
wm2 George Steele, ok not a great match but you immediately think of Macho when you think of Steele's career.
wm3 Ricky Steamboat, a match for many years regarded as the best match of all time although I dont think it aged too well I think it was a very innovative match that tore the house down. You think of Steamboats wwe career, you immediately think of this
wm4 he wrestled 4 matches, no real classics in there but no duds either and kudos to him for stepping in the main event scene
wm5 one of the best hulk hogan matches you are ever likely to see. Largely down to Savage story telling in a match and his general brilliance.
wm6 again like wm2 not a great match but not much he could do in a mixed tag especially when Sapphire couldnt wrestle anyway but you could argue that if you think of dusty rhodes in wwe you immediately think of his feud with savage.
wm7 and wm8. two matches that need no introduction, first off a match with Warrior plus the amazing end with Elizabeth. Warriors finest match ever? wm8 now a face again vs Ric Flair, another absolute belter.
Even wm10 vs Crush wasnt a bad match.
Good mix there, over the years, heel, heel, face, heel, heel, heel, face, face.
He had it all