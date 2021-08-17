Imagine thinking anyone on this planet gives a shit about seeing Big Show vs QT. Get that garbage off my lovely AEW PPV.





Other than that, Dynamite is just such a fun ride each week.



He was signed to a wrestlers contract, so hey I'd rather he face someone like QT than an actual person. 3 minutes just squashing this bug, it's inoffensive. Although to be honest I was expecting Shaq to be involved in some degree. They've been teasing doing something for feels like years now.Good show overall though. The Tag matches were both great (either in a fun way, or in an actually legit great way), and Jericho/MJF was really right.Question now is, what next for MJF. He should be on All Out but who is next?Black will probably stare down someone next week after killing Patterson's son for an All Out match.Young Bucks/Jurassic Express seems the clever option in the Cage at All Out. Them or Lucha Bro's but I see something with Andrade going on against that.Interested to see what happens with Moxley - TECHNICALLY Tanahashi can still make All Out as he is wrestling on Grand Slam on the 4th, but that's a stretch. So who is he gonna face? He is building something for sure.Also Archer getting attacked by Scorpio and Page makes me think he needs a partner, which makes me think Minoru Suzuki is coming (as he is in the US in September at least.)Miro/Kingston seems to be the direction as well, which maybe should be saved for Arthur Ashe show, have Kingston win the title in New York. Perhaps.