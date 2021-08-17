« previous next »
Can someone clear up what this impact title thing is please.


Are AEW and what I would call TNA now one thing? Or do they share talent over completely different shows? Storylines ever cross over promotion?
This kind of gentleman's agreement AEW, Impact, NJPW and AAA have got going on should be turning so many heads in NXT and the lower/mid card of WWE.
Several companies all sharing talent and some titles. Not quite at a big storyline level however, there's no invasion or brand war or anything.

Don Callis is a big part of it backstage, he knows Omega & Jericho very well and worked in NJPW for a bit as a commentator (he brokered the Omega v Jericho match in NJPW which sort of began this whole AEW thing in the first place). Then Callis went to Impact, cleared out the stale roster and used his connections to get Omega to be the champion, where even on name value alone he's probably the biggest champion they've had for 5-6 years (going back to Kurt Angle & Matt Hardy).
Can someone clear up what this impact title thing is please.


Are AEW and what I would call TNA now one thing? Or do they share talent over completely different shows? Storylines ever cross over promotion?

There hasn't really been that much cross-pollination across AEW and Impact really - Private Party (AEW tag team) went across and intefered in some matches and had a title shot early on, but mostly it's been a vehicle to give Omega more belts and have him defend across both promotions. It also allows the Good Brothers to appear frequently on Dynamite as stablemates of him and the Young Bucks, but they rarely wrestle on AEW TV. Sammy Guevara did travel to some Impact tapings but was unhappy with the suggested storyline so didn't take part. Frankie Kazarian has also been moonlighting there recently in his role of hunting "The Elite" anywhere they go. I suppose Christian will be appearing there more frequently now he's the champion, for however long that lasts.

More broadly, there seems to be a working relationship now between AEW, NWA, Impact and NJPW (at least) to share talent where storylines permit, and that extends to having title challengers and even champions who are officially contracted to a rival promotion. Some people have likened it to the old days of territories (except in this case it's not entirely geographical).

Later this month, NWA are hosting an all-women PPV called Empower, which features the Impact Knockout champion defending her title against an NWA talent, the NWA champion defending her title against an AEW talent, and multi-woman matches and tournaments featuring established and up and coming talent from thsoe promotions and the independent circuit.
Ric Flair  :o
That man will be Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun until the day he dies.

Fair play to him

Edit he's just denied it in the best way he knows how
The Nature Boy Doesnt Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!
Imagine thinking anyone on this planet gives a shit about seeing Big Show vs QT.  Get that garbage off my lovely AEW PPV.


Other than that, Dynamite is just such a fun ride each week.
Imagine thinking anyone on this planet gives a shit about seeing Big Show vs QT.  Get that garbage off my lovely AEW PPV.


Other than that, Dynamite is just such a fun ride each week.

He was signed to a wrestlers contract, so hey I'd rather he face someone like QT than an actual person. 3 minutes just squashing this bug, it's inoffensive. Although to be honest I was expecting Shaq to be involved in some degree. They've been teasing doing something for feels like years now.

Good show overall though. The Tag matches were both great (either in a fun way, or in an actually legit great way), and Jericho/MJF was really right.

Question now is, what next for MJF. He should be on All Out but who is next?

Black will probably stare down someone next week after killing Patterson's son for an All Out match.

Young Bucks/Jurassic Express seems the clever option in the Cage at All Out. Them or Lucha Bro's but I see something with Andrade going on against that.

Interested to see what happens with Moxley - TECHNICALLY Tanahashi can still make All Out as he is wrestling on Grand Slam on the 4th, but that's a stretch. So who is he gonna face? He is building something for sure.

Also Archer getting attacked by Scorpio and Page makes me think he needs a partner, which makes me think Minoru Suzuki is coming (as he is in the US in September at least.)

Miro/Kingston seems to be the direction as well, which maybe should be saved for Arthur Ashe show, have Kingston win the title in New York. Perhaps.
Yeah I think Kingston goes up against Miro in New York, that would be a great moment.

That MMA guy is a really good promo.  They need to keep him really far away from Punk, though, that's not something anyone in AEW wants to revisit.
I couldnt sleep last night and ended up watching Macho Man Randy Savage promos for over an hour. I havent paid much attention to wrestling since I was a teenager but he has to be one of the best, hasnt he? Maybe even the very best? I love Mean Gene Okerlunds reactions to his over the top performances. A very talented athlete and entertainer.

I wish there was a documentary on him like the one I watched with Ric Flair on Disney+ recently. Would love to know the true story about him.
I couldnt sleep last night and ended up watching Macho Man Randy Savage promos for over an hour. I havent paid much attention to wrestling since I was a teenager but he has to be one of the best, hasnt he? Maybe even the very best? A very talented athlete and entertainer.

I wish there was a documentary on him like the one I watched with Ric Flair on Disney+ recently. Would love to know the true story about him.

There was one on the WWE network, had a lot of early footage, talked about him playing baseball, that sort of thing.
Starting the hype for Rampage tonight
Starting the hype for Rampage tonight

Just imagine that Chicago crowd tonight if he doesn't show up....
Yep they'll tear that place apart :o He'll be cheered no matter what he does tonight but I hope they have something interesting/unexpected planned. Beating the shit out of Colt Cabana for example ;D
I couldnt sleep last night and ended up watching Macho Man Randy Savage promos for over an hour. I havent paid much attention to wrestling since I was a teenager but he has to be one of the best, hasnt he? Maybe even the very best? I love Mean Gene Okerlunds reactions to his over the top performances. A very talented athlete and entertainer.

I wish there was a documentary on him like the one I watched with Ric Flair on Disney+ recently. Would love to know the true story about him.
he is my Mr Wrestlemania

An absolute mega star either as a heel or face
Is Rampage being shown on ITV like Dynamite?
Is Rampage being shown on ITV like Dynamite?

Don't think so but it's on FITE for their aew subscription, around a fiver a month for that and Dynamite.  Or drop me a PM and I'll send you a website with links to full shows.
Is Rampage being shown on ITV like Dynamite?

No. It's only legally available through Fite.tv - https://www.fite.tv/join/aew-plus/ - which lets you watch live or at your convenience after. Less than £4 per month and it gets you every Dynamite as well.

And even if it was on ITV, when would they actually get around to airing it? It takes them 2 days to stick Dynamite on at a random time.
he is my Mr Wrestlemania

An absolute mega star either as a heel or face
It pains me how little he's talked about these days compared to Eddie Guerrero, Ultimate Warrior etc. Absolutely loved him as a kid and in my opinion the best flying elbow in the business.
It pains me how little he's talked about these days compared to Eddie Guerrero, Ultimate Warrior etc. Absolutely loved him as a kid and in my opinion the best flying elbow in the business.
if you look at his matches, his opponents were very much either carried or had their careers defined by their feud with him. Or it was the high water mark of their wwe career.

wm2 George Steele, ok not a great match but you immediately think of Macho when you think of Steele's career.

wm3 Ricky Steamboat, a match for many years regarded as the best match of all time although I dont think it aged too well I think it was a very innovative match that tore the house down. You think of Steamboats wwe career, you immediately think of this

wm4 he wrestled 4 matches, no real classics in there but no duds either and kudos to him for stepping in the main event scene

wm5 one of the best hulk hogan matches you are ever likely to see. Largely down to Savage story telling in a match and his general brilliance.

wm6 again like wm2 not a great match but not much he could do in a mixed tag especially when Sapphire couldnt wrestle anyway but you could argue that if you think of dusty rhodes in wwe you immediately think of his feud with savage.

wm7 and wm8. two matches that need no introduction, first off a match with Warrior plus the amazing end with Elizabeth. Warriors finest match ever? wm8 now a face again vs Ric Flair, another absolute belter.

Even wm10 vs Crush wasnt a bad match.

Good mix there, over the years, heel, heel, face, heel, heel, heel, face, face.

He had it all
One thing about Savage that always takes me a little by surprise is that he's actually smaller than Shawn Michaels, but still shone when WWF was the land of the giants.
Yep they'll tear that place apart :o He'll be cheered no matter what he does tonight but I hope they have something interesting/unexpected planned. Beating the shit out of Colt Cabana for example ;D

I think there is so much he can do. His best work has always come when he's been a 'hollier than thou' heel. The 'Best in the world' straight edge, better than you all heel. But you can't do that with the kind of pop. Come out 1st segment, enjoy the moment then come out at the end and turn on somebody like Darby Allin (though Sting no-selling a table spot gets me feeling one of Sting or Allin turns soon).

They could go all out and have Danielson come out and beat down Punk. But that feels like going too far too soon.

He does like a big change in his persona when he does reboot so this is going to be interesting. Does he go ROH Miseria Cantare or WWE Cult of Personality or something completely different ?
Don't think you debut Danielson on the same night, save that for another show.  And he has to come out to Cult, that's the one everyone associates him with these days and it'll get the biggest pop.
My guess is they go with some other popular theme that AEW can license. It's a new start for him after all. I just hope its not a store-brand version of CoP ;D
Tonights crowd isn't going to be a a WWE style crowd. This is going to be knowledgeable wrestling crowd, in Chicago expecting CM Punk to debut.

This will be the highest attended AEW show they have ever put on (ring side seats going for as high as $900 each).

They did a pretty good job on Wednesday singing Judas for Jericho.
Gotta be Cult of Personality, and if/when it happens it'll be the biggest pop since Austin.
Just for arguments sake, if its Danielson rather than punk, how would we expect the crowd to react?

Surely still a huge pop right?
No. It's only legally available through Fite.tv - https://www.fite.tv/join/aew-plus/ - which lets you watch live or at your convenience after. Less than £4 per month and it gets you every Dynamite as well.

And even if it was on ITV, when would they actually get around to airing it? It takes them 2 days to stick Dynamite on at a random time.

That's true! I'll check out fite!
What a moment!
