The problem is that its just not as popular when you haven't got big, muscly characters in the main events. Like it or not. The smaller, better technical Indie wrestlers just aren't going to sell it on their own. You need the Cenas, Ortons, Batistas, Lesnars, Goldbergs etc. So it makes sense to me that they'd try and go back to NXT trying to be a conveyor belt for that sort of talent rather than its own standalone show offering something different to RAW and Smackdown.
WWE is just going through a massive transitional phase at the moment, they need to stop being so obsessed with trying to kill off every competitor and instead just work on getting their own house in order.

NXT is effectively getting punished for getting trounced by AEW and while I think HHH did a lot of good work there, I'm also a sneakily chuffed about how it's all crumbling down around him.  One of the biggest self-marks in the industry, and that's saying alot.
The problem is that its just not as popular when you haven't got big, muscly characters in the main events. Like it or not. The smaller, better technical Indie wrestlers just aren't going to sell it on their own. You need the Cenas, Ortons, Batistas, Lesnars, Goldbergs etc. So it makes sense to me that they'd try and go back to NXT trying to be a conveyor belt for that sort of talent rather than its own standalone show offering something different to RAW and Smackdown.

You say that but WWF at it's peak wasn't the land of giants. Yeah there were generally big guys, but it was like The Rock and Stone Cold being 6 foot and billed as 6 foot 2. The big guy was there for people to overcome, the monster, but those who were most over and hot were the charasmatic guys. You look at how popular guys like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were, all not massive guys.

The class of 2002 was fantastic and all big guys, but more importantly than them being big was that they were all charasmatic

You need a variety of sizes for sure, some big guys, some little guys, some medium height, all that. But just rely on them being just big is going to result in the tons of cookie cutter big guys over the last 2 decades which fell on their arse.

I agree something has to change in NXT. I think they have an over-abundance of small white dudes in their 30's with beards and receding hairline wrestling forgettable 4 star classics with 20 kickouts at 2.5, but I don't believe in the idea of "Those cruiserweights can Cruiser-Wait". They need a mix of all, and they have to start better training people for main roster and for promo's/charisma.

And in it all, very little will change until the writing and booking changes.
You say that but WWF at it's peak wasn't the land of giants. Yeah there were generally big guys, but it was like The Rock and Stone Cold being 6 foot and billed as 6 foot 2. The big guy was there for people to overcome, the monster, but those who were most over and hot were the charasmatic guys. You look at how popular guys like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were, all not massive guys.

The class of 2002 was fantastic and all big guys, but more importantly than them being big was that they were all charasmatic

You need a variety of sizes for sure, some big guys, some little guys, some medium height, all that. But just rely on them being just big is going to result in the tons of cookie cutter big guys over the last 2 decades which fell on their arse.

I agree something has to change in NXT. I think they have an over-abundance of small white dudes in their 30's with beards and receding hairline wrestling forgettable 4 star classics with 20 kickouts at 2.5, but I don't believe in the idea of "Those cruiserweights can Cruiser-Wait". They need a mix of all, and they have to start better training people for main roster and for promo's/charisma.

And in it all, very little will change until the writing and booking changes.

I don't know who the biggest guy, weight wise, is now? Omos?

There are not many 300 pounders, that's for certain.
I don't know who the biggest guy, weight wise, is now? Omos?

There are not many 300 pounders, that's for certain.

And they do need them for sure. Other than Omos I also only know of Donovan Dijak and Dio Madden (who are T-Bar and someone or something). And Keith Lee. All of which they aren't doing too much with.

I feel the current NXT model missed out on a guy like Wardlow, who I believe can be a big name and a great big guy, and is exactly the type of person WWE would want now. So it needs refinement for sure, but I don't think all big guys is a good policy as much as all indie guys wasn't a good policy.

It needs a big uprooting top to bottom honestly. It lost a lot with the loss of Dusty and hasn't really rebounded
The size thing may be relevant to how Vince thinks but it doesn't seem to be borne out when Strowman's just been released after being made to tag with a child, and Keith Lee is currently being buried. It's like he can't help making them look ridiculous (see also: Big Show, Mark Henry, etc.) In any case, none of Reigns, Lashley or McIntyre are exactly vanilla midgets.
You say that but WWF at it's peak wasn't the land of giants. Yeah there were generally big guys, but it was like The Rock and Stone Cold being 6 foot and billed as 6 foot 2. The big guy was there for people to overcome, the monster, but those who were most over and hot were the charasmatic guys. You look at how popular guys like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were, all not massive guys.

The class of 2002 was fantastic and all big guys, but more importantly than them being big was that they were all charasmatic

You need a variety of sizes for sure, some big guys, some little guys, some medium height, all that. But just rely on them being just big is going to result in the tons of cookie cutter big guys over the last 2 decades which fell on their arse.

I agree something has to change in NXT. I think they have an over-abundance of small white dudes in their 30's with beards and receding hairline wrestling forgettable 4 star classics with 20 kickouts at 2.5, but I don't believe in the idea of "Those cruiserweights can Cruiser-Wait". They need a mix of all, and they have to start better training people for main roster and for promo's/charisma.

And in it all, very little will change until the writing and booking changes.

They always had a good mix (well at their best anyway) but the smaller guys always needed a good mix of bigger guys to work with and that seems to be the biggest problem for them at the moment....they can't produce good bigger guys. They 'produced' Lashley, Reigns and McIntyre over a decade ago. Apart from them they've got Sheamus and Orton, and thats about it. Probably harsh to harp back to 2002 as it was stacked....but they had Batista, Triple H, Rock, Lesnar, Taker, Kane, Show, Booker T, Hogan, Nash, Hall, Henry on the roster along with Cena and Orton coming through. 
They always had a good mix (well at their best anyway) but the smaller guys always needed a good mix of bigger guys to work with and that seems to be the biggest problem for them at the moment....they can't produce good bigger guys. They 'produced' Lashley, Reigns and McIntyre over a decade ago. Apart from them they've got Sheamus and Orton, and thats about it. Probably harsh to harp back to 2002 as it was stacked....but they had Batista, Triple H, Rock, Lesnar, Taker, Kane, Show, Booker T, Hogan, Nash, Hall, Henry on the roster along with Cena and Orton coming through.

Oh I agree they need a pool of big guys to work with for sure. I just don't think they should go all the way and "Big guys in the main event, cruiserweights in the midcard" it should be mixed.

They certainly do need big guys, but any time you see this type of story it isn't freshening up the roster it's Vince thinks a guy needs to be big to draw ala Rock and Wrestling days.
As of now, the only way that AEW Rampage will be legally available in the UK is through Fite TV, it's now been confirmed they'll be showing it as part of the AEW+ subscription at the same cost of $5 per month.
As of now, the only way that AEW Rampage will be legally available in the UK is through Fite TV, it's now been confirmed they'll be showing it as part of the AEW+ subscription at the same cost of $5 per month.

Is that confirmed?  Saw news about it yesterday but folks were saying they might have jumped the gun.
Is that confirmed?  Saw news about it yesterday but folks were saying they might have jumped the gun.

Well Rampage is on the Fite site:

https://www.fite.tv/watch/aew-rampage-episode-01-21/2p9uo/

And it says "free with AEW Plus". Also, Fite have tweeted it themselves:

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1424848417440870403

That one does say "selected international markets" but a subsequent tweet did mention UK specifically (and I think Ireland as well).
Nice, ta.  Will definitely sign up.
