The problem is that its just not as popular when you haven't got big, muscly characters in the main events. Like it or not. The smaller, better technical Indie wrestlers just aren't going to sell it on their own. You need the Cenas, Ortons, Batistas, Lesnars, Goldbergs etc. So it makes sense to me that they'd try and go back to NXT trying to be a conveyor belt for that sort of talent rather than its own standalone show offering something different to RAW and Smackdown.



You say that but WWF at it's peak wasn't the land of giants. Yeah there were generally big guys, but it was like The Rock and Stone Cold being 6 foot and billed as 6 foot 2. The big guy was there for people to overcome, the monster, but those who were most over and hot were the charasmatic guys. You look at how popular guys like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were, all not massive guys.The class of 2002 was fantastic and all big guys, but more importantly than them being big was that they were all charasmaticYou need a variety of sizes for sure, some big guys, some little guys, some medium height, all that. But just rely on them being just big is going to result in the tons of cookie cutter big guys over the last 2 decades which fell on their arse.I agree something has to change in NXT. I think they have an over-abundance of small white dudes in their 30's with beards and receding hairline wrestling forgettable 4 star classics with 20 kickouts at 2.5, but I don't believe in the idea of "Those cruiserweights can Cruiser-Wait". They need a mix of all, and they have to start better training people for main roster and for promo's/charisma.And in it all, very little will change until the writing and booking changes.