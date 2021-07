Apparently after the ROH/NJPW show, Vince struck a deal with MSG to not book other wrestling shows in there.



The reason AEW runs a lot of smaller arenas in the US, is that most of them would enter some sort of a deal with WWE that won't let them host a show for a competitor.



Actually I thought the MSG thing was after NJPW/ROH booked it, Vince tried to get the venue to cancel it, but also called in New York fire marshall for safety concerns about it? I know in any case they tried to disrupt the market.It is why they are going back to MSG despite not doing so for a while, a few weeks before the AEW show, after that show was announced. It's classic Carney tactics to disrupt the market and try to take the fans money before they go to the competitor.And by competitor, I mean to WWE everyone is a competitor, they don't even want the slightest ashes of an alternative.