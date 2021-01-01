« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 07:27:32 am »
Looks like Bryan is confirmed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 09:30:11 am »
Good pick up that.

At some point WWE are going to have to change the way they do things with respect to working for other federations, and having time off. Its not a great look if one of their most over superstars ever joins their 'rivals' whilst they're rolling out Oldberg for another botchfest and John Cena for his one match every two years....to main event their second biggest event of the year. And if AEW did get CM Punk too.....
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 09:34:37 am »
Bryan is a 2 time WrestleMania Main Eventer (arguably 3 as the Kofi match was kinda a joint Main Event). Also highly touted as one of the best wrestlers ever, and a highly knowledgeable wrestling teacher. That's a huge pick up really.

Even beyond what he brings you directly, the amount of teaching he can give to act as an effective Babyface to the likes of Darby Allin and Jungle Boy and the likes is invaluable.

Also if he joins there is a chance Bryan can end up being the first man to win the WWE, ROH, TNA, and AEW world titles, which is pretty cool.

Also as stupid as it sounds, I feel that his retirement injury and the big time off kinda means that he is actually quite fresh for his age - there is a long period of time where he was not destroying his body as other wrestlers have. To refer back to football, it's like how Vardy and Drogba still looked really athletic well into their 30's since they didn't start playing elite football until their late 20's, but Kane and Rooney looked visibly slower by the age of 26 because they've been playing at an elite level from such a young age. Time doing something so physical fucks your body up just by accumulation, by Bryan has like 3 to 5 years of doing nothing
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 12:58:50 pm »
Bryan and Punk would also be huge because they're the two most over WWE wrestlers in the past decade and fans generally feel both were underused/hard done by, so there's a real urge to see them actually wrestle elsewhere. Bryan by himself is big, both would be massive.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 01:10:15 pm »
All things point to Bryan being done and debuting in the big September New York show. Apparently NJPW choosing to go forward with AEW is what swung it for him.

Apparently it is similar pay to WWE for less dates worked (which seemingly would have been the AEW offer too), and ability to work in Japan as he wishes
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 02:13:48 pm »
Bryan signing is more likely to lure Punk as well if anything is
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 03:11:26 pm »
Feels like AEW are picking up some serious momentum now, getting the live crowds back is huge for them and they've got really interesting storylines everywhere.  One thing that's impressed me the most is their ability to knit everything together - there's so many on-going feuds overlapping and people aren't getting left out or just forgotten about.

They've flubbed a few things, the sparklers, Jericho's 'bump', etc and Andrade looks like a flop so far but so did Miro and he's been revamped and is now one of the best parts of an already hot show.  Think at some point in the near future they'll need to start trimming the fat on their roster, people like Luther and Ziggler's brother don't really offer anything, but even then they still have storylines for them.  Though stuff like Sammy's vlog and BTE really help with that.

Punk and Danielson would be massive, absolutely massive, and would mean there's less issues with Omega taking a sorely needed extended break to heal up once he's done with his collector run.



They really need to sign Fuego though.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 03:49:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:11:26 pm
Feels like AEW are picking up some serious momentum now, getting the live crowds back is huge for them and they've got really interesting storylines everywhere.  One thing that's impressed me the most is their ability to knit everything together - there's so many on-going feuds overlapping and people aren't getting left out or just forgotten about.

They've flubbed a few things, the sparklers, Jericho's 'bump', etc and Andrade looks like a flop so far but so did Miro and he's been revamped and is now one of the best parts of an already hot show.  Think at some point in the near future they'll need to start trimming the fat on their roster, people like Luther and Ziggler's brother don't really offer anything, but even then they still have storylines for them.  Though stuff like Sammy's vlog and BTE really help with that.

Punk and Danielson would be massive, absolutely massive, and would mean there's less issues with Omega taking a sorely needed extended break to heal up once he's done with his collector run.



They really need to sign Fuego though.

I agree with all of that, except for letting Zigglers brother go. The Wingmen are a great little jobber act.

Which brings me to what really impresses me about AEW right now; they have a lot of serious and funny acts, and acts which are sleeper hits and develop very nicely into main acts.

Look at The Acclaimed going from relatively nothing to one of the hottest acts in the show now.

Look at Jungle Boy growing as a part of a midcard tag team to a real young Babyface main eventer prospect

Look at the numbered members of the Dark Order from literal faceless nobodies to all compelling, funny, and human characters in their own right.

With the women look at Tay Conti who looks like a real star in the making (great look, and much improved in the ring)

You can even now see more acts coming into the forray a bit more, you can see the first shoots of something. Like the Varsity Blondes, The Wingmen, etc, etc.

Same thing kinda already happened too with the Best Friends crew (although they were always pretty major, but went from strength to strength with OC being a legit upper midcarder/main eventer)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 04:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:49:43 pm
With the women look at Tay Conti who looks like a real star in the making (great look, and much improved in the ring)

The women's division could still do with some real work.  They barely get featured and their champion is an excellent talker but not really all that when it comes to wrestling.

Ruby coming in would really help, and if they can get Thunder Rosa on a permanent contract, that'd be great business.  Anna Jay coming back and a couple more Joshi wrestlers would create more depth, but I think it's tricky to fit them into an already stacked show.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 04:17:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:05:04 pm
The women's division could still do with some real work.  They barely get featured and their champion is an excellent talker but not really all that when it comes to wrestling.

Ruby coming in would really help, and if they can get Thunder Rosa on a permanent contract, that'd be great business.  Anna Jay coming back and a couple more Joshi wrestlers would create more depth, but I think it's tricky to fit them into an already stacked show.

Yeah they need good challengers for Britt at the point. They have options upcoming, and feel Ruby being an entrant in the women's battle royal at All Out is a given to be honest.

But yeah there are options. Rosa, Anna Jay, Tay, some Joshi's coming over, Serena Deed, maybe someone like Deonna if they are using Impact talent.

Speaking of the women, I think it is somewhat telling of how toxic a presence Tessa Blanchard and Ivelesse are if they cannot even get a sniff in promotions currently, but an ex con for Armed Robbery, Nick Cage, can  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 04:48:33 am »
Dave Meltzer on F4W Message Board on CM Punk to AEW: "Things going on behind the scenes as far as talks about certain dates and such make me thing if this isn't signed, they have an understanding and unless a blow up it's happening."


Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 10:45:01 am »
I don't even have to say guess who do I? Looks so much like his Dad.




Big news about Punk and Bryan. Hope they move and WWE gets killed off, will never happen though.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 10:45:01 am
I don't even have to say guess who do I? Looks so much like his Dad.




Big news about Punk and Bryan. Hope they move and WWE gets killed off, will never happen though.

Absolute spitting image. Although if I remember right he is significantly taller (although I may be getting him mixed up with Cody Hall on that).

If he has half the talent of his dad (and of course none of the troubles) then he'll be a world class wrestler.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 03:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:29:55 am
Absolute spitting image. Although if I remember right he is significantly taller (although I may be getting him mixed up with Cody Hall on that).

If he has half the talent of his dad (and of course none of the troubles) then he'll be a world class wrestler.
In fairness his dad never had any troubles (not ones to the naked eye at least) before his last week of existence.

I feel really bad for the kid because by all means wrestling was his life back then and all of a sudden because of a hideous thing his dad thing, the industry for a while shunned him off completely without an explanation and he was like 14 at the time.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 03:12:50 pm »
Ahhhh yeah I see it now. I was thinking 'Owen Harts kid....?'
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 03:33:08 pm »
Well, thats the inspiration for me to watch Benoit v Angle at WMX7 again tonight
