Feels like AEW are picking up some serious momentum now, getting the live crowds back is huge for them and they've got really interesting storylines everywhere. One thing that's impressed me the most is their ability to knit everything together - there's so many on-going feuds overlapping and people aren't getting left out or just forgotten about.
They've flubbed a few things, the sparklers, Jericho's 'bump', etc and Andrade looks like a flop so far but so did Miro and he's been revamped and is now one of the best parts of an already hot show. Think at some point in the near future they'll need to start trimming the fat on their roster, people like Luther and Ziggler's brother don't really offer anything, but even then they still have storylines for them. Though stuff like Sammy's vlog and BTE really help with that.
Punk and Danielson would be massive, absolutely massive, and would mean there's less issues with Omega taking a sorely needed extended break to heal up once he's done with his collector run.
They really need to sign Fuego though.
I agree with all of that, except for letting Zigglers brother go. The Wingmen are a great little jobber act.
Which brings me to what really impresses me about AEW right now; they have a lot of serious and funny acts, and acts which are sleeper hits and develop very nicely into main acts.
Look at The Acclaimed going from relatively nothing to one of the hottest acts in the show now.
Look at Jungle Boy growing as a part of a midcard tag team to a real young Babyface main eventer prospect
Look at the numbered members of the Dark Order from literal faceless nobodies to all compelling, funny, and human characters in their own right.
With the women look at Tay Conti who looks like a real star in the making (great look, and much improved in the ring)
You can even now see more acts coming into the forray a bit more, you can see the first shoots of something. Like the Varsity Blondes, The Wingmen, etc, etc.
Same thing kinda already happened too with the Best Friends crew (although they were always pretty major, but went from strength to strength with OC being a legit upper midcarder/main eventer)