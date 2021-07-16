Cana back then, and a cracking pop at that. Cena/Reigns, Edge/Rollins and (shudders) Lashley/Goldberg seem to be the big Sunmerslam matches.
Saw someone say they should have Vin Diesel in Cenas corner and Rock in Romans which
really doesnt seem all that unlikely actually?
Have to say I was chuffed to see Big E get the briefcase.
Maybe Becky/Charlotte too. Or Becky/Bianca which I think is the bigger, more exciting match (Becky vs Charlotte has been done to death, but Bianca is off the back of a big feud with Sasha, is new and exciting)
They could do that actually, Cena/Diesel and Rock/Roman. But I feel Roman will be fighting Rock soon enough, if he is cleared to wrestle.
They better not fuck Big E up, he SO deserves a big win and title run. Been one of the most charasmatic wrestlers on the roster for a while, and by all accounts a big lockeroom leader with the rest of the New Day