Cana back then, and a cracking pop at that. Cena/Reigns, Edge/Rollins and (shudders) Lashley/Goldberg seem to be the big Sunmerslam matches.



Saw someone say they should have Vin Diesel in Cenas corner and Rock in Romans which really doesnt seem all that unlikely actually?



Have to say I was chuffed to see Big E get the briefcase.



Maybe Becky/Charlotte too. Or Becky/Bianca which I think is the bigger, more exciting match (Becky vs Charlotte has been done to death, but Bianca is off the back of a big feud with Sasha, is new and exciting)They could do that actually, Cena/Diesel and Rock/Roman. But I feel Roman will be fighting Rock soon enough, if he is cleared to wrestle.They better not fuck Big E up, he SO deserves a big win and title run. Been one of the most charasmatic wrestlers on the roster for a while, and by all accounts a big lockeroom leader with the rest of the New Day