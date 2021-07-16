« previous next »
July 16, 2021, 03:17:41 pm
Ooooh excellent. Goldberg.

That'll put some butts in the seats
July 16, 2021, 03:45:17 pm
fucking appalled:
Ooooh excellent. Goldberg.

That'll put some butts in the seats

Not as much as Gillberg
July 16, 2021, 03:47:39 pm
Finger of Doom loss coming up soon again huh?
July 17, 2021, 01:15:12 am
Its absolutely wild to me that theyre doing full capacity shows in the US, but cant deny it sent a chill down the spine seeing the start of Smackdown. I found it mostly unwatchable without fans, so to see the reactions there for Roman and Edge was fantastic.
July 17, 2021, 08:07:42 am
Wembley was full on Sunday so it's not really that surprising to me now. Plus crowds will possibly be the norm next season.

Can't believe they're still trotting out Goldberg for a ratings boost. Guy moves like a cruise ship and is stiffer than me on a Saturday morning
July 17, 2021, 11:58:50 am
Have to say Vince looked really old there at the beginning of Smackdown. And was a bit disappointing that he didn't really adress the crowd...
July 17, 2021, 06:54:35 pm
Davey Boy Smith Jr back in WWE after 10 years away
Yesterday at 08:52:05 am
Cena back then, and a cracking pop at that. Cena/Reigns, Edge/Rollins and (shudders) Lashley/Goldberg seem to be the big Summerslam matches.

Saw someone say they should have Vin Diesel in Cenas corner and Rock in Romans which really doesnt seem all that unlikely actually?

Have to say I was chuffed to see Big E get the briefcase.
Yesterday at 10:51:11 am
Great pop but.fucking hell if it wasnt already that mid 40s man dressed like an 18 year old from 2004 look has massively aged in the last few years.
Yesterday at 10:53:10 am
Barefoot Doctor:
Cana back then, and a cracking pop at that. Cena/Reigns, Edge/Rollins and (shudders) Lashley/Goldberg seem to be the big Sunmerslam matches.

Saw someone say they should have Vin Diesel in Cenas corner and Rock in Romans which really doesnt seem all that unlikely actually?

Have to say I was chuffed to see Big E get the briefcase.

Maybe Becky/Charlotte too. Or Becky/Bianca which I think is the bigger, more exciting match (Becky vs Charlotte has been done to death, but Bianca is off the back of a big feud with Sasha, is new and exciting)

They could do that actually, Cena/Diesel and Rock/Roman. But I feel Roman will be fighting Rock soon enough, if he is cleared to wrestle.

They better not fuck Big E up, he SO deserves a big win and title run. Been one of the most charasmatic wrestlers on the roster for a while, and by all accounts a big lockeroom leader with the rest of the New Day
Yesterday at 10:56:36 am
One thing that the Cena return which annoys me, which is a thing for all WWE returns/debuts/run ins, the commentator REALLY annoys me.

Like the pop is wild and the music is going, and without a moment to soak it in you got Michael Cole going "Ohhhh My" in a really fake manner. Like I know Vince is screaming down their ear to talk but it's like, let the moment speak for itself a little bit. The commentary isn't needed at that time
Yesterday at 11:01:50 am
Ccccould it be?!! IT IS!

Hes appalling with returns.
Yesterday at 11:29:31 am
gerrardisgod:
Ccccould it be?!! IT IS!

Hes appalling with returns.

Like maybe I am just fondly remembering the past, but whenever there was a big spot or a return, it always felt like King and JR would wait a moment for the pop to register before they would make a comment. And it would feel organic.

Not Cole where you can absolutely hear what he will say, in the exact same infliction, because it's the same fake comm pop every time
Yesterday at 11:30:55 am
Yeah thats true, I remember the Rocks big return (as WM host) and no one said a word
Yesterday at 11:47:28 am
Stockholm Syndrome:
One thing that the Cena return which annoys me, which is a thing for all WWE returns/debuts/run ins, the commentator REALLY annoys me.

Like the pop is wild and the music is going, and without a moment to soak it in you got Michael Cole going "Ohhhh My" in a really fake manner. Like I know Vince is screaming down their ear to talk but it's like, let the moment speak for itself a little bit. The commentary isn't needed at that time

The commentary is irritating in general. Like around Wrestlemania, everything major is a 'Wrestlemania moment'. Just let it speak for itself, if it's worthy it'll become an iconic moment without commentators willing it into existence. It all starts to feel too meta, I think.
Yesterday at 01:58:44 pm
Great having crowds back, makes such a difference to the product.
Yesterday at 02:05:06 pm
Cole's reaction way ridiculously fake. Normally all he utters is his trademark "Oh myyy!" but last night you could tell Vince told him to go slightly OTT and it showed

As for Cena, what does it do for his image where first he's playing some big bad guy in Fast and Furious, then he bends over for China because he didn't want to lose money, and now he's back in a high-viz t-shirt playing a children's superhero.
Yesterday at 02:12:46 pm
I doubt John Cena cares, he's in The Suicide Squad in a few weeks time which is getting good reviews early on. And the studio was so happy with him and his character he's just finished filming a spinoff show for HBO max were he's the main character.

Re crowds coming back, watched bits of Slammiversary and it looked a bit sad having matches and big moments in such a tiny venue with maybe 100 fans in.
Yesterday at 02:35:27 pm
I've been a good boy.:
Cole's reaction way ridiculously fake. Normally all he utters is his trademark "Oh myyy!" but last night you could tell Vince told him to go slightly OTT and it showed

As for Cena, what does it do for his image where first he's playing some big bad guy in Fast and Furious, then he bends over for China because he didn't want to lose money, and now he's back in a high-viz t-shirt playing a children's superhero.

What was his image anyway?

The China thing, surely everyone sees that as just the way the game is played. Cena has always been a company man through and through, and Holywood is in China's pocket

Shrug, seems like a total non issue. While I think it sucks, climbing down over Taiwan was absolutely necessary as Hollywood loves that Chinese money
Yesterday at 02:56:26 pm
Definitely agree re: the crowds. Thought the product was generally terrible in the last year and a large reason to me felt because of the empty arena stuff. Hopefully it picks up going forward.
Yesterday at 03:03:34 pm
Stockholm Syndrome:
Maybe Becky/Charlotte too. Or Becky/Bianca which I think is the bigger, more exciting match (Becky vs Charlotte has been done to death, but Bianca is off the back of a big feud with Sasha, is new and exciting)

They could do that actually, Cena/Diesel and Rock/Roman. But I feel Roman will be fighting Rock soon enough, if he is cleared to wrestle.

They better not fuck Big E up, he SO deserves a big win and title run. Been one of the most charasmatic wrestlers on the roster for a while, and by all accounts a big lockeroom leader with the rest of the New Day

Also Drew vs Jinder  ;D Just need Heath Slater back to make it a triple threat.
Today at 09:04:20 am
Pretty cool to see Nikki Cross get that big moment at the end of the first Raw with live fans in 18 months.

Also, not a fan of Karrion Kross but having him lose to Jeff Hardy in his Raw debut?
Today at 09:06:34 am
Why have they got her dressed as a superhero dildo?

Only saw the highlights, but the actual cash in looked weak as piss.
Today at 09:09:34 am
gerrardisgod:
Why have they got her dressed as a superhero dildo?

Only saw the highlights, but the actual cash in looked weak as piss.

Yeah, a crossbody isn't a great finisher is it? Especially against someone as dominant as Charlotte.

Apparently the gimmick was her idea to be fair, rather than being pushed on her by Vince.
Today at 09:10:50 am
gerrardisgod:
Why have they got her dressed as a superhero dildo?

Only saw the highlights, but the actual cash in looked weak as piss.

She said it was her idea but Vince has wanted a Mighty Mouse type of gimmick on someone since forever.  They tried it with PAC and he blatantly couldn't be bothered with it, but she's getting a push out of it, so happy for Nikki.  Can't imagine she'll keep that title for long though.
Today at 09:14:01 am
Fair enough then, I guess it at least gets her far away from Bliss and all that nonsense.
Today at 02:02:31 pm
Cross has always been super goofy as a wrestler back in her independent Nikki Storm days, difference being she could swear back then, but still she was goofy (although a great wrestler). If anything the sanity gimmick was a massive departure from her norm.
