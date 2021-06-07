Samoa Joe is back, exclusive to NXT, and judging by last night not a moment too soon. They need to freshen up the show quite a lot - it's the same stuff over and over again at the minute, and Kross is possibly the least over champ they have ever had (including Bo Dallas). Takeovers are usually brilliant even if the show is bad, but last night was just such a wet fart of a show.



They keep Cole heel despite no one cheering against him, which puts O'Reilly in the shit as he is the face against him. The main event scene is dominated by the same guys, and the undercard has no one really breaking through other than LA Knight (who is trash) and Bronson Reed (who is great to be fair). Mix in as well HHH seems pretty damn frustrated at NXT losing significance, his guys getting fired, and people like Nick Khan overtaking him in the company.



Hopefully Joe can shake the main event up a bit, but the whole show has gone very stale