« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 140239 times)

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,629
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3320 on: June 7, 2021, 03:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  7, 2021, 10:20:59 am
It's not the worst thing in the world, AEW have shown they can have dodgy/bad debuts and turn them great pretty quickly. Look at Miro being some weirdo streamer gimmick for ages, and then in the space of maybe 5 weeks they've turned him into the scary fucking monster he should have always been, and he is great for the show now.

And of course Andrade has the advantage for being incredible in the ring. Just stick in the ring with Fenix or Pac and let that speak for itself

Yup, agree that they've been really good at pivoting people away from shitty gimmicks and reworking them.  They react quickly as well, so let's see how it goes with Vicky, but I just don't see what she brings to the table.

Also I just caught the end of the bullrope match and that Comoroto needs a LOT of ring time.  He's nowhere near ready.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,840
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3321 on: June 7, 2021, 10:42:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on June  7, 2021, 10:14:05 am
Don't want to see Andrade anywhere near Vicky, feels like that's a big misstep for him already and she kind of fudged his reveal by not letting the crowd heat die down a little before announcing him.

He's an amazing talent, though, and there's a whole bunch of people I already want to see him up against.

They need Zelina Vega really. Outside of being handy in the ring, he doesnt really offer much. If he did hes still have a job in the WWE over Carrillo and Garza.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on June  7, 2021, 10:42:31 pm
They need Zelina Vega really. Outside of being handy in the ring, he doesnt really offer much. If he did hes still have a job in the WWE over Carrillo and Garza.

In AEW he doesn't have to be so much of a personality. If they can ape the initial run he had in NXT on his way to becoming champ, just with Vicki instead, that'll be enough.

I don't think he is a tip top guy though, but he can be in the conversation when facing a beloved championship face.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,120
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 09:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  7, 2021, 12:53:51 pm
Spoiler
FUCK YEAH SHINGO!!!   ;D
[close]
Spoiler
I watched it live and was very happy. NJPW have taken a chance on their last 3 champs now.
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 