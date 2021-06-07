It's not the worst thing in the world, AEW have shown they can have dodgy/bad debuts and turn them great pretty quickly. Look at Miro being some weirdo streamer gimmick for ages, and then in the space of maybe 5 weeks they've turned him into the scary fucking monster he should have always been, and he is great for the show now.
And of course Andrade has the advantage for being incredible in the ring. Just stick in the ring with Fenix or Pac and let that speak for itself
Yup, agree that they've been really good at pivoting people away from shitty gimmicks and reworking them. They react quickly as well, so let's see how it goes with Vicky, but I just don't see what she brings to the table.
Also I just caught the end of the bullrope match and that Comoroto needs a LOT of ring time. He's nowhere near ready.