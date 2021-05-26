Not watched WWE for years now but these sale rumours have definitely caught me off guard, even more the blind rumours, where did that come from?? Always had it in my mind that Shane or Triple H/Steph would take over. To be completely honest, Vince has been doing this shit for a ridiculously long time and has taken the company as far as he could.



The blind stuff is just a rumour going around, but he does certainly look much older these days.And in terms of the successors, HHH has been getting pushed out recently; Nick Khan made president, John Laurentis made head of talent relations, HHH now basically just has NXT to book in a bit of an ignored by all manner. And Shane has kinda been pushed out for ages, and is just TV talent rather than any sort of power.If anyone takes the reigns out the McMahons the most likely is Steph, but even she seems to be distanced recently. Khan has shot up in importance in like 6 months.I never would think Vince would sell, and still don't really, but in current market he could get like 3 to 5 billion dollars for a company which, if not for the brilliant TV deal negotiators would otherwise be seen as decreasing in value.