Quote from: gazzalfc on May 25, 2021, 08:52:58 pm
What made you think he was sacked? Probably put his headphones on, heard Vince screaming instructions into his ear every night and thought fuck that.

Haha. To be fair, Virk blamed the travel commitments... dunno how he'd have coped when they actually started doing shows in somewhere other than Florida!
Ogogo has managed to (ironically) break a rib ahead of his match with Cody this weekend.  Hopefully they can work around it.
WWE and New Japan in talks over a working relationship that would see 'some' WWE talent (basically Daniel Bryan) work in New Japan.

But in true WWE fashion, they want an exclusive deal which would mean New Japan stop working with AEW and Impact.

Obviously Jon Moxley is IWGP champion and there can never be a world where WWE contracted Daniel Bryan has any contact with AEW contracted Jon Moxley or a program where Chris Jericho turns up on the same show.
One of AEW's Spanish announce team mocked Shida's accent on air during an ad break last night. Unfortunately for him the audio feed was still being broadcast as part of Fite's stream and he's been summarily sacked for it. Some argument in the fan base as to whether the others in the team were egging him on (he was told to "do Shida" which could be interpreted as translate her words in the upcoming segment)/laughing (they were telling him to stop whilst audibly chuckling after the impression).
Why is Tony Khan cutting promos when he said

Quote
 We have a limited amount of TV time and we have a great roster and a lot of other people are going to be featured and frankly the character of the General Manager doesnt need to be featured on TV a lot. I am the General Manger of a Premier League team, you dont see me on NBC very much. The job of the General Manager is not to be on TV a lot. Theres a time and a place, if theres a statement that needs to be made, or you got to say something then you do, and in the case of AEW its announcing matches and Fulham can be announcing players or someone is coming in on loan or once every few years saying, guys you need to do a better job, but for me, the role of the General Manager, there isnt a need for that person to be on TV consistently. Its a device that you need and I think of myself more as a device.
What a show.

Had a mate round for the first time in a year and we were convinced Cassidy had it at the end there.
Quote from: Riquende on May 31, 2021, 05:33:03 am
What a show.

Had a mate round for the first time in a year and we were convinced Cassidy had it at the end there.

Yeah it was an excellent show. The world title match was great, you knew Omega was going to win but there were a few moments when you thought Cassidy had done it.
That was a really fun PPV, right booking decisions throughout and a hot crowd.  Only sour note was Cody's match.  Ogogo looked decent in there but the crowd struggled with the USA stuff.

So awesome having crowds back, made such a difference and proved that people like Hangman are still red hot.
AEW knocked it out of the park last night, awesome PPV and apparently made and according to Meltzer it made more than last year's buyrate which was 120,000.

Opened RAW because I was bored and I turned it off after five minutes, WWE is no longer for me.
It's amazing how terrible WWE is and has been for years that they keep falling into money because companies want content.
Wow. Braun Strowman released!

Also Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.
Strowman is a big surprise, the rest I think everyone could see coming.  Hopefully Lana doesn't end up anywhere near AEW, but I'm sure Tommy End will.  Riot would be a good addition to the female roster as well.

Hoping to see Chad Gable released too, he'd be a great pick up.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:38:01 pm
Strowman is a big surprise, the rest I think everyone could see coming.  Hopefully Lana doesn't end up anywhere near AEW, but I'm sure Tommy End will.  Riot would be a good addition to the female roster as well.

Hoping to see Chad Gable released too, he'd be a great pick up.

Slightly surprised about Aleister Black as they'd literally just brought him back and were giving him promo time.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:42:35 pm
Slightly surprised about Aleister Black as they'd literally just brought him back and were giving him promo time.

Yeah that's weird, but he's a good worker and has a unique look.  The only thing I don't like is how much of a hilarious edgelord he is:

Surprised at Strowman considering how many pushes he's had. But I guess they're pretty deep with 'monsters' at the moment.
Wonder if this is laying the groundwork for a potential sale.  Or it's all going on Bryan's new contract.
Always liked watching Buddy Murphy, shame that.
Apparently Braun was sacked because he has a massive contract.

And apparently now people backstage are whispering about a sale of the company. Braun being shit canned because of a big contract would somewhat maybe point to that; better prospect without long term big money contracts
Just seen Braun Strowman was released today. Dont keep up much anymore but I thought he was quite a big star? Seems mad.
Sale of the company to who? As in no more McMahons???
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 06:14:28 pm
Sale of the company to who? As in no more McMahons???

Vince is looking more haggered every year, making less sense on screen, and for years it has been quite heavily rumoured he is going blind.

Sale to NBC is the speculation. They pay so much for TV deals that it may become better just to buy them and get SD back. Nick Khan has been made company president super quickly basically displacing HHH's position. I would still be rather surprised but there are certainly ominous signs
Rumoured he is going blind? What the fuck haha that's unreal wrestling bollocks surely. Remember that massive list of crazy attitude era rumours?
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 06:14:28 pm
Sale of the company to who? As in no more McMahons???

All entertainment must belong to the Mouse!
Putting the entire network (including PPV's) on Peacock in america was their first step in selling the whole thing to NBC.

As shit as the product appears to be right now to most wrestling fans, they have never been more profitable as a company. They are sitting on record TV deals globally and now that fans can start coming back to live events, ticket sales will start increasing that.

You can't really think of WWE as a wrestling/sport/entertainment brand. They are more similar to a TV/Movie production company.

A brand that can generate continuous TV and PPV content (the longest weekly episodic TV show in America), that can cater for whatever demographic is most profitable and can be broadcast globally easily, a steady conveyor belt of 'actors' waiting to work.

WWE is a very attractive proposition for anyone. Plus Vince will need all his money to piss up against the wall that is XFL...

A McMahon free WWE will be very very strange though
Not watched WWE for years now but these sale rumours have definitely caught me off guard, even more the blind rumours, where did that come from?? Always had it in my mind that Shane or Triple H/Steph would take over. To be completely honest, Vince has been doing this shit for a ridiculously long time and has taken the company as far as he could.
Do chuckle at Jim Cornettes utter distain for AEW. His nicknames for all their wrestlers is funny

Twinkle toes McFinger bang/Kenny Olivier
Pockets
Pie face and balding buck
Balding plumber
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 09:53:23 pm
Not watched WWE for years now but these sale rumours have definitely caught me off guard, even more the blind rumours, where did that come from?? Always had it in my mind that Shane or Triple H/Steph would take over. To be completely honest, Vince has been doing this shit for a ridiculously long time and has taken the company as far as he could.

The blind stuff is just a rumour going around, but he does certainly look much older these days.

And in terms of the successors, HHH has been getting pushed out recently; Nick Khan made president, John Laurentis made head of talent relations, HHH now basically just has NXT to book in a bit of an ignored by all manner. And Shane has kinda been pushed out for ages, and is just TV talent rather than any sort of power.

If anyone takes the reigns out the McMahons the most likely is Steph, but even she seems to be distanced recently. Khan has shot up in importance in like 6 months.

I never would think Vince would sell, and still don't really, but in current market he could get like 3 to 5 billion dollars for a company which, if not for the brilliant TV deal negotiators would otherwise be seen as decreasing in value.
3rd hour of Raw did it's worst non-holiday rating ever, 1.16 million.

Is there anything on at the moment to possibly cause this? Even with WWE's falling ratings that seems ludicrous.

First and second hours did 1.5 million which isn't brilliant, but to lose 400k in the last hour seems mad
