Trying to listen to Jim cornette explain to Americans the relegation of Fulham has been amusing. Obviously he's not a fan of AEW (a backyard garbage wrestling organisation surrounded by comedy wrestlers that are more interested in spots than actual wrestling with the likes of 'pockets' 'Kenny Olivier' and the Balding bucks)



His listeners have been keen to point out that Tony Kahn's other ventures Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars have both had pretty retched seasons all round and making comparisons that he has too many side interests (ie playing Vince McMahon in Florida)



Actually Alison's goal yesterday made the front page of the Sport section of Reddit and Americans amazed that goalkeepers are allowed beyond the halfway line



It's clear that neither Cornette nor Last have only the slightest clue about how sports in Europe work. It's even worse with Cornette, because I don't think he has any interest or in-depth knowledge about US-sports. They seem to think that Fulham were so shite, that the just got kicked out of the league or something like that. Them trying to make sense of what "Fulham being relegated" means is a complete car crash. Their points about Tony Khan maybe being too involved with all three makes sense though. Same goes for the making decisions about things despite having no experience of being in the business and just having been a fan. They touched on it in the most recent podcast, but it has been mentioned in some of the older ones and listeners have been pointing it out to them.