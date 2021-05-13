« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 137213 times)

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3240 on: May 13, 2021, 11:03:10 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 13, 2021, 10:56:32 pm
Is Stadium Stampede another Pinnacle v Inner Circle match? Feels a bit too soon to do another multi-man gimmick match, I'd have thought they left that for Fyter Fest or something.

Yeah that's what they're going with.  The build for this feud feels like 6 months crammed into 4 weeks, but the original plan was IC vs the Elite for Blood & Guts and they're having to move stuff around.  I'm not really clear on what the endgame is for the feud either, MJF got a huge rub at B&G but then I'd assume the IC will get their win back in the next multi-man, so how can they blow off the angle?  Can't get any bigger than those two gimmick matches.

Unless IC are done and maybe it's to elevate Sammy or something.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3241 on: May 16, 2021, 07:15:34 am »
Jerome "New Jack" Young has died of a heart attack aged 58.

He was probably best known for his work in ECW. Did a lot of shoot interviews after.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3242 on: May 16, 2021, 09:11:46 am »
Yeah Heyman talked about him a little, I saw this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVZqv7JOFvc

RIP. He had a hard life. I laughed when Heyman said they couldn't show any footage of him because he was so non-PG, he must've bladed at least a thousand times ;D
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,818
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3243 on: May 17, 2021, 10:14:39 am »
RIP

There's load of stories about him....not many particularly nice! Lobbed some guy 40ft off a load of scaffolding and botched a blade job on some kid who lied about his age! I remember when I was about 14 and watched WWF and my mate watched ECW and raved about him and Axel Rotten.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3244 on: May 17, 2021, 10:31:46 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 17, 2021, 10:14:39 am
RIP

There's load of stories about him....not many particularly nice! Lobbed some guy 40ft off a load of scaffolding and botched a blade job on some kid who lied about his age! I remember when I was about 14 and watched WWF and my mate watched ECW and raved about him and Axel Rotten.

Yeah the 'Mass Transit incident'.

Lance Storm was telling a few stories about their time in smoky mountain with Jim Cornette. They would do fairground shows in the deep (and racist) south and he would take out a confederate flag and set fire to them or wipe his ass with them etc to get heat. Only after had Storm knew that New Jack had done a deal with the flag seller outside to take a cut of the profits of the flags he eventually sold after due to all the heat he drew.

I'm really surprised WWE gave as much time as they did (Heyman and a pretty decent obituary on their official website) having never actually wrestled under the WWE name.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3245 on: May 17, 2021, 11:43:58 am »
Not sure I'd call it a "botched blade job". He basically said he did it on purpose in the Dark Side of the Ring episode about him. He was clearly a tragic figure, but at the same time a pretty big shithouse...
« Last Edit: May 17, 2021, 11:45:38 am by stoa »
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,164
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3246 on: May 17, 2021, 11:53:28 am »
Fucking zombies.....
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,903
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3247 on: May 17, 2021, 12:37:26 pm »
The stuff they're doing with Roman at the minute is really good.

He looks an absolute beast at the minute, the new theme is great as well.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3248 on: May 17, 2021, 12:58:35 pm »
The question is who will be the next in line?

Cesaro looks to be put out of action for the foreseeable (Meltzer said it may actually be a legit arm injury and the match was built around it due to no swing and no big spots).

Obviously the next step will be putting Jimmy Uso into the same angle Jay was in before the whole 'head of the table' gimmick. That will eat up the next PPV.

But who is realistically the person capable to challenge? Daniel Bryan is gone (?). An Edge return is possible. Seth Rollins in a heel Vs heel match.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3249 on: May 17, 2021, 01:23:59 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 17, 2021, 12:58:35 pm
The question is who will be the next in line?

Cesaro looks to be put out of action for the foreseeable (Meltzer said it may actually be a legit arm injury and the match was built around it due to no swing and no big spots).

Obviously the next step will be putting Jimmy Uso into the same angle Jay was in before the whole 'head of the table' gimmick. That will eat up the next PPV.

But who is realistically the person capable to challenge? Daniel Bryan is gone (?). An Edge return is possible. Seth Rollins in a heel Vs heel match.

They're definitely starting to tease something with Rollins, a few interactions recently.

I think realistically it would be Drew after they do another roster shake up? Sure there'll be one of those due soon.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3250 on: May 17, 2021, 09:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 17, 2021, 01:23:59 pm
They're definitely starting to tease something with Rollins, a few interactions recently.

I think realistically it would be Drew after they do another roster shake up? Sure there'll be one of those due soon.

They seem to be pointing to Drew vs Jinder as a title feud in the summer.

Rollins could be a shout but you would have to, if not turn Roman, have to portray him as the face of the feud (but not a good guy necessarily). Because Rollins is very unlikable at the moment.

Would be worth a roster shake up too; if Drew doesn't win the next PPV you can bring him over. If he does win, could do a Lashley/Roman feud.

It really feels now like you can kinda turn Roman, but still as this no-nonsense, badass monster. Just slightly change the perspective of the character, not the character himself
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3251 on: May 17, 2021, 11:03:51 pm »
Trying to listen to Jim cornette explain to Americans the relegation of Fulham has been amusing. Obviously he's not a fan of AEW (a backyard garbage wrestling organisation surrounded by comedy wrestlers that are more interested in spots than actual wrestling with the likes of 'pockets' 'Kenny Olivier' and the Balding bucks)

His listeners have been keen to point out that Tony Kahn's other ventures Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars have both had pretty retched seasons all round and making comparisons that he has too many side interests (ie playing Vince McMahon in Florida)

Actually Alison's goal yesterday made the front page of the Sport section of Reddit and Americans amazed that goalkeepers are allowed beyond the halfway line :P
« Last Edit: May 17, 2021, 11:06:07 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3252 on: May 18, 2021, 01:37:22 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 17, 2021, 11:03:51 pm
Trying to listen to Jim cornette explain to Americans the relegation of Fulham has been amusing. Obviously he's not a fan of AEW (a backyard garbage wrestling organisation surrounded by comedy wrestlers that are more interested in spots than actual wrestling with the likes of 'pockets' 'Kenny Olivier' and the Balding bucks)

His listeners have been keen to point out that Tony Kahn's other ventures Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars have both had pretty retched seasons all round and making comparisons that he has too many side interests (ie playing Vince McMahon in Florida)

Actually Alison's goal yesterday made the front page of the Sport section of Reddit and Americans amazed that goalkeepers are allowed beyond the halfway line :P

It's clear that neither Cornette nor Last have only the slightest clue about how sports in Europe work. It's even worse with Cornette, because I don't think he has any interest or in-depth knowledge about US-sports. They seem to think that Fulham were so shite, that the just got kicked out of the league or something like that. Them trying to make sense of what "Fulham being relegated" means is a complete car crash. Their points about Tony Khan maybe being too involved with all three makes sense though. Same goes for the making decisions about things despite having no experience of being in the business and just having been a fan. They touched on it in the most recent podcast, but it has been mentioned in some of the older ones and listeners have been pointing it out to them.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3253 on: May 18, 2021, 09:49:53 am »
This is the issue with Cornette, he's just so blinded by his hatred for people that he cannot give them an inch and has to talk shit about anything they do or are involved in.

Used to really like listening to him but he just repeats the same old stuff every single time.  Just talk about pre-90s wrestling, you racist old fuck.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3254 on: May 18, 2021, 12:27:12 pm »
Miz has done his ACL during the zombie match. if it's a full tare then it is more than likely 9 months on the shelf and at 40 years old then that will probably be his wrestling career done.
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,903
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3255 on: May 18, 2021, 12:38:59 pm »
Rough injury that. Surely he can come back though?

Wrestling is very dependant on style and being looked after, its not like he's a competitive fighter.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3256 on: May 18, 2021, 12:49:55 pm »
Yeah an ACL isn't the end of a wrestling career by any means, even at that age.  He works a very safe style with little impact and his strength is promos anyway so he should be fine.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3257 on: May 18, 2021, 02:28:05 pm »
Well at least he's been written out properly (and by properly I mean 'eaten by zombies'} :P
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3258 on: May 18, 2021, 11:30:43 pm »
Assuming he can actually go in the ring, Ogogo is going to be over like crazy if AEW do manage a show in the UK.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3259 on: May 19, 2021, 12:17:58 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 18, 2021, 11:30:43 pm
Assuming he can actually go in the ring, Ogogo is going to be over like crazy if AEW do manage a show in the UK.

He has the look, the charisma, the (at least taped) promo skill. That's the hard part about being a wrestler done, now the easy part, learning to go in the ring. And I mean that sincerely, with enough effort and athletic ability (which he has) someone can become at least good in the ring, but not many people can have charisma like him.

So yeah if he can learn the basics he can be a big one. I even think he should keep the gut punch, I like good 1 shot killer finishers.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3260 on: May 19, 2021, 05:28:27 pm »
AEW getting a second show on Fridays (after Smackdown) starting August 11th
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3261 on: May 19, 2021, 05:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 19, 2021, 05:28:27 pm
AEW getting a second show on Fridays (after Smackdown) starting August 11th

Should keep them funded for the next few years. Breaking the 1m viewers barrier and #1 in the 18-49 demo was a big deal.

Not sure the difference between TNT and TBS in terms of coverage.

Hope they don't just stick the YouTube show on TV or make it Smack down Vs RAW.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3262 on: May 19, 2021, 07:36:29 pm »
I don't know enough about US networks to have an opinion, but I've seen some comments that TBS is a slightly more family-orientated network so there might be less opportunity for something like Blood and Guts. The idea of an hour airing after Smackdown is a sneaky one, I imagine the would be 3 matches normally plus promos, all taken from towards the top of the card rather than Dark-style matches. You'd think there are some obvious counterprogramming moves that Vince can make, but we'll see.

There are supposed to be 4 specials spaced throughout the year as well as the incoming Rampage, I guess these will be like scaled down, free 'PPVs' over and above the special named Dynamite shows (if they remain) - spaced out in between the existing PPVs that air at the end of Feb, May, August and November.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3263 on: May 19, 2021, 09:19:19 pm »
I heard TBS is in 1 million more household's, but honestly US networks kinda confuse me.

The take away I have from this is man Turner Media is really in on AEW; promotes them quite publicaly, upgraded the TV deal,a second show, special shows, and even stuff like the Cody reality show. In all they seem very happy.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3264 on: May 19, 2021, 11:49:31 pm »
So the full extent of Drake Wuertz being a dickhead had come out now that he has been sacked:

https://wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/drake-wuertz-reportedly-was-almost-beat-up-walked-out-of-triple-h-meeting-about-inclusion-nuclear-heat-backstage-at-wwe-nxt/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

1) refused to wear masks to events
2) Tried to put heat on people to make political moves
3) Nearly got his ass kicked by a black trainee and had issues with other races
4) Angrily stormed out of a BLM speech when they were told to respect all other religions
5) Got angry at people for getting vaccinations

I mean we all knew how much a knobheads he was but he isn't even the type of alt-right to conceal his hatred as "just asking questions" but instead is just full heart on his chest biggot and conspiracy theorist. His fight against the evil child sex cults permitting through modern culture too is borderline mental illness levels (and him using his kids for this propoganda is a bit concerning).

Also a bit concerning that given how bad he sounded backstage, he had some known supporters (including Road Dogg, Killer Kross, and Brian Cage)

Good riddance to bad shite.
« Last Edit: May 19, 2021, 11:51:10 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3265 on: May 19, 2021, 11:55:55 pm »
Finally got rid of him, guy was a turbo scumbag.  It's such a weird company with all its corporate bullshit, but at the same time, people get away with ridiculous stuff like this for way too long.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,996
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3266 on: May 20, 2021, 10:32:29 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 18, 2021, 11:30:43 pm
Assuming he can actually go in the ring, Ogogo is going to be over like crazy if AEW do manage a show in the UK.

He's only had about a year of wrestling school, Covid delayed him going because of the lack of international travel. He did so some stuff with WAW here in England for a few years. Given Cody's technical ability in the ring, I think he's a very good option to wrestle as one of his first big high profile as Cody will be able to guide him massively.

He's one hell of an athlete though so I think he will be absolutely fine with more time.
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3267 on: May 20, 2021, 10:42:41 am »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on May 20, 2021, 10:32:29 am
He's only had about a year of wrestling school, Covid delayed him going because of the lack of international travel. He did so some stuff with WAW here in England for a few years. Given Cody's technical ability in the ring, I think he's a very good option to wrestle as one of his first big high profile as Cody will be able to guide him massively.

He's one hell of an athlete though so I think he will be absolutely fine with more time.

Yeah I have high hopes, some people just take to it.  I expect him and Cody will rehearse the fuck out of that match too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3268 on: May 20, 2021, 12:37:41 pm »
Will Ospreay has suffered a neck injury and is vacating the IWGP Title.

Looks like we may get Shingo/Okada for the title, and I am forming a prayer circle for a Shingo win
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3269 on: May 20, 2021, 02:26:46 pm »
That's... not surprising.  Amazed his neck has lasted this long.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3270 on: May 20, 2021, 04:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 20, 2021, 12:37:41 pm
Will Ospreay has suffered a neck injury and is vacating the IWGP Title.
Along with the Miura news, a cursed day.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3271 on: May 20, 2021, 10:50:44 pm »
Sounds like Velveteen Dream got sacked. Honestly cannot say I am shocked, if anything I am shocked it took this long.

Other than of course the allegations (and I want to stress they are allegations) made about messaging minors, there is also lots of rumours (again I want to stress rumours) about how his injuries/time off suspiciously lasted the same amount of time as WWE wellness violation suspensions, and NXT is not mandated to release information on drug violations like WWE.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3272 on: May 21, 2021, 01:01:48 pm »
Well the Ospreay injury got interesting. Apparently there's a rumour going around that he is not injured, just unhappy with quarantine, Japan state of emergency, no travel, backstage shit, and just flew home back to England perhaps considering his options. Apparently this is the same for other international talent too (with Finley being the only one to verbalize it)
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3273 on: May 21, 2021, 03:10:45 pm »
Feels unlikely to me, Ospreay has worked really hard to get to the top of that mountain.  Don't think he'd be willing to throw it all away because of a few months of weirdness while they get through covid.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3274 on: May 21, 2021, 03:14:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 21, 2021, 03:10:45 pm
Feels unlikely to me, Ospreay has worked really hard to get to the top of that mountain.  Don't think he'd be willing to throw it all away because of a few months of weirdness while they get through covid.

I can see him pushing to go home; he's been back in Japan now for what? Close to a year? Bea left a few months ago. He's seemingly not like ZSJ who has moved permanently, he has a house and life in the UK, and just staying for a long haul in Japan.

I don't think he would go AWOL but I wouldn't be shocked if he over-egg his injury with his homesickness too.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,411
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3275 on: May 21, 2021, 04:05:24 pm »
New Japan are still paying their talent through all this aren't they?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3276 on: May 21, 2021, 04:27:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 21, 2021, 04:05:24 pm
New Japan are still paying their talent through all this aren't they?

Nothing has said otherwise, and they are owned by a pretty big Japanese media company (Bushiroad) so they are not without money
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 06:36:43 pm »
So Adnan Virk, Raws new lead commentator, lasted six weeks in the role before getting sacked. Why on earth would you throw someone into that position when theyve never commentated on wrestling before?! Surely you let them try their hand on NXT or something like Main Event first...
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3278 on: Today at 07:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:36:43 pm
Surely you let them try their hand on NXT or something like Main Event first...

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 