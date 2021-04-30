It's frustrating that AEW don't nail the landing to otherwise excellent main events - all Revolution needed was a believable explosion, and now this, which for me failed on 3 levels - first, there should have been more made of the 'surrender' rather than just a long shot of MJF and Sammy barely audibly shouting at each other. Just stick a camera on Sammy's face (he was out of the cage at that point) and highlight the conflict as he's forced to admit defeat. Then post match, MJF needed just a bit more than the gentle shove off the top of the cage. Sparta-style kick, or a punch, or anything, really. Have him fake out walking away then turn and nail Jericho with the ring, cue fall.
Lastly, and most importantly, don't let the camera see the big air bed or the fact that the steel plates are just thin grey-painted wood! Have a low camera tracking Jericho's fall and imply the impact. Last week, the camera was lined up in such a way that you could clearly see Cody waiting for QT to open the bus door. You'd think any other angle, of the 359 others, would have served better there.
These are all just very simple production mistakes rather than shortcomings of the booking or talent but they keep bringing AEW's marquee events down from a solid A to a B and generates the wrong sort of buzz... and it's all so preventable.