Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 30, 2021, 12:29:47 pm
The use of each sides roster really is on opposite ends of the spectrum

Brawn Stroman on Monday was the first time a WWE wrestler completed a singles, tag team and handicap match in one show.

WWE's reliance on the same core wrestlers is really dragging their product down. They have so many on their other shows that they can start bringing guys through. So many women stuck in NXT whilst we have to watch another tag match where everyone tries to carry Nia Jax through the match.

They technically have more guys on their roster than AEW

Whilst AEW has so many factions, each with managers that it's hard to know who is with who, who is face or heel etc.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 1, 2021, 11:18:30 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 30, 2021, 12:29:47 pm


Whilst AEW has so many factions, each with managers that it's hard to know who is with who, who is face or heel, etc.

For a long time in AEW, the best indicator of face or heel was the tunnel they emerged from (except Cody with his 'Prince of Pro Wrestling' ascension through the centre gates).

I like that they seem to be upsetting that dynamic now, the members of Death Triangle appearing from the 'face' entrance despite outright heel actions vs Best Friends recently.

'Over factioning' is definitely something that appeals to some but not to others. I saw someone the other day had gone down the mens' roster and picked out any wrestlers who have no natural allies (other faction members, tag partners, manager/valets or even just a good on-screen mate) and found one - Christian Cage, who has been there about 10 minutes. Potentially Miro as well if he is splitting with Kip and not developing it into some sort of abusive friendship role.

Personally, I like that everyone on the roster is interlinked somehow to others as it allows you an easy way to bring other people into storylines. More casual fans though (who only watch Dynamite rather than all the YT shows - essentially you need to watch Elevation, Dark and Being the Elite, and Sammy Geuvara's vlog doesn't hurt either) might not be able to tell quite why these dudes are suddenly running out to help, or why something is such a betrayal etc.


Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 5, 2021, 12:53:21 pm
So apparently Daniel Bryan's contract ran out last Friday and he is gone. I don't know what that means and what is next; he is 40 with a young family and generally quite smart, but wrestling is his life.

I can see him settling down out of wrestling now, but I can also see him going somewhere else, but on a lighter schedule so he can be more with his kids and less travelling
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 5, 2021, 02:38:47 pm
As much as I'd love to see him in AEW with a contract that lets him wrestle elsewhere like Mox has... I just can't see him giving up such a cushy little position in WWE.  Think the time for him to move was his previous contract, when they suddenly managed to clear him to wrestle when it was nearly up.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 5, 2021, 04:07:07 pm
He could go back to ROH...

CM Punk, Samoa Joe and Dragon all free agents

*What year is it!!!!'
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
May 5, 2021, 07:16:35 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on May  5, 2021, 02:38:47 pm
As much as I'd love to see him in AEW with a contract that lets him wrestle elsewhere like Mox has... I just can't see him giving up such a cushy little position in WWE.  Think the time for him to move was his previous contract, when they suddenly managed to clear him to wrestle when it was nearly up.

But his contract is over, he obviously could re-sign with them but he hasn't yet and now is a free agent so to speak. I wouldn't be shocked if he takes an ambassador or office job, but then I can't see him moving to Florida for the PC or Connecticut.

I honestly don't know what he will do but I feel whatever it is her won't travel as much as now back and forth like he did with the current tapings
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 01:28:25 pm
You can tell when there's not been much blood in wrestling for a while because when they do start blading again they have no idea how to do it and end up pissing blood out of their foreheads.

Makes it look like the chicken wire cage is made out of barbed wire

MJF is one hell of a talent AEW have got. He's a great promo

Only problem I have with last night's match is they went through all of that for a match on free TV.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 01:34:41 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:28:25 pm


Only problem I have with last night's match is they went through all of that for a match on free TV.

Apparently there was a million commercials.

I watched it earlier this morning and thought it was good! Shame about the highspot at the end but along with the "exploding ring" thats something they clearly they need to work on as a company.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:11:40 pm
Thought it started really well and had some very nice spots but they dragged it out way too long and the whole point of war games is that you can't escape.

Jericho falling onto some pillows at the end was lame as hell.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:18:07 pm
I didn't even think the fall was as bad as the exploding ring. Every big spot like that has a crash mat, just you need to learn how to smoke and mirror it with long camera shots, or a blocked landing so you can't see the pad, and just see a mangle wrecked landing site

Still I thought it was an excellent match and the fall didn't distract from it (unlike the explosion). It was a 5/10 finish in a match which was still an 8 or 9/10.

Having said that, it is a stark contrast to other spots in the show like Darby getting thrown down a set of concrete stairs which looked pretty scary. I know one is a 50 year old and the other is Darby who is a But mental with these things, but still.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:21:57 pm
My current thought is that sort of match should've been the one to end the feud not the in ring starting point. Maybe before the crowds are fully back they'll do another Stadium Stampede Match.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 03:21:57 pm
My current thought is that sort of match should've been the one to end the feud not the in ring starting point. Maybe before the crowds are fully back they'll do another Stadium Stampede Match.

The only way I can see them progressing this feud from here effectively is if you have MJF retire Jericho for Mega heat. Turn Jericho more into a manager/commentator.

Obvious problem with that is, for better or worse, Jericho is still a draw, especially for  weekly TV.

MJF should be champion before the end of this year and run through a Pinnacle reign of terror for like a year.

Also with the right matches/grooming, Wardlow could be a big talent. Great look, athletic, not too old. With Prime Vince booking in around 2003/04 he could have been another Batista (not that he will be one now, just he has all the building blocks to have been that type of guy back in the day)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:33:50 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm
MJF should be champion before the end of this year and run through a Pinnacle reign of terror for like a year.

Can't see anyone other than Page taking the belt off Kenny.  I expect there'll be a bunch of mini-feuds off the back of this, they'll spread it out a bit instead of doing 5 vs 5 matches.

Let Jericho see out his contract and then try and get him on commentary and out of the ring.  Ideally replacing JR.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm
MJF should be champion before the end of this year and run through a Pinnacle reign of terror for like a year.

They definitely need Hangman to be the one who dethrones Omega, but I think MJF winning it from Hangman within a week (maybe even same night MITB-style) would help both get over soooo much.

They then get to spend 2022 with MJF as World Champ in great matches with other younger homegrown guys like Hangman, Darby, Jungle Boy. Elevate them all to top of the card before Dynamite is 3 years old.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:50:19 pm
Oh next in line will definitely be Page, but I say within 2 months or so have MJF beat him for big heat. Turn that into the longstanding feud for a while - dick privalege kid heel and good nice country boy babyface.

The only other person I would say other than Page would be Darby as a shock result. Although that would only work if Omega continues his Belt collector gimmick, and have him come after the TNT title (with Darby continuing to have big and good main events with that title). Give Darby the shock win and have him drop not long after. Of course, Darby may drop next week so oh well.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm
Yeah Darby is getting brutalised by Miro next week, that looks nailed on.  He's not 100% and Miro has made it clear he wants a belt, can't see anything other than him winning the TNT title.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 04:18:41 pm
What the fuck is WrestleMania Backlash? Why not just call it as its' been known all this time "Backlash"?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm
Clearly the name wasn't as obvious for some of the viewers now ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 12:22:43 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May  5, 2021, 12:53:21 pm
So apparently Daniel Bryan's contract ran out last Friday and he is gone. I don't know what that means and what is next; he is 40 with a young family and generally quite smart, but wrestling is his life.

I can see him settling down out of wrestling now, but I can also see him going somewhere else, but on a lighter schedule so he can be more with his kids and less travelling

what kinda schedule these wwe wrestlers had during pandemic? just tv shows isn't it?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:15:43 am
It's frustrating that AEW don't nail the landing to otherwise excellent main events - all Revolution needed was a believable explosion, and now this, which for me failed on 3 levels - first, there should have been more made of the 'surrender' rather than just a long shot of MJF and Sammy barely audibly shouting at each other. Just stick a camera on Sammy's face (he was out of the cage at that point) and highlight the conflict as he's forced to admit defeat. Then post match, MJF needed just a bit more than the gentle shove off the top of the cage. Sparta-style kick, or a punch, or anything, really. Have him fake out walking away then turn and nail Jericho with the ring, cue fall.

Lastly, and most importantly, don't let the camera see the big air bed or the fact that the steel plates are just thin grey-painted wood! Have a low camera tracking Jericho's fall and imply the impact. Last week, the camera was lined up in such a way that you could clearly see Cody waiting for QT to open the bus door. You'd think any other angle, of the 359 others, would have served better there.

These are all just very simple production mistakes rather than shortcomings of the booking or talent but they keep bringing AEW's marquee events down from a solid A to a B and generates the wrong sort of buzz... and it's all so preventable.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:18:47 am
AEW was the number one watched television program last night.
