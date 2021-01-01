The use of each sides roster really is on opposite ends of the spectrum



Brawn Stroman on Monday was the first time a WWE wrestler completed a singles, tag team and handicap match in one show.



WWE's reliance on the same core wrestlers is really dragging their product down. They have so many on their other shows that they can start bringing guys through. So many women stuck in NXT whilst we have to watch another tag match where everyone tries to carry Nia Jax through the match.



They technically have more guys on their roster than AEW



Whilst AEW has so many factions, each with managers that it's hard to know who is with who, who is face or heel etc.