What I will say is that they are seemingly now forced to at least have the main titles taken new direction - Roman and Bobby have basically finished all reasonable opposition against them, so new guys will have to be used. Which is interesting.



Maybe move Bryan to Raw to feud with Lashley. Drew to SD against Roman.



Samoa Joe vs Roman would be great if rumour has it he is now cleared.



Balor coming up somewhere perhaps. Adam Cole showing up perhaps (although he would look mini compared to Lashley and Roman).



Maybe Kofi vs Lashley. Maybe Damien Preist (although he has a back injury atm apparently)



Maybe pull the trigger on Big E as they've been threatening for a while now.



Ironically now would have been a perfect time to have someone like Almas to pull into the title picture



There's a few quite fresh feuds they can do now. Hopefully they do that rather than fall back onto tried and tested and overplayed talents.



Like I remember Romans first real feud was against Jey Uso, and while it dragged on a bit much and got a bit too dramatic in the matches at times, it was a good feud because it was very fresh and new.