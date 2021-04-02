Brilliant episode of Dynamite this week, packed to the gills with story stuff around the ring action. The main event managed to fit the return of both Statlander and Trent (and Sue!) in and was a load of fun. Miro took his first loss (withou taking the fall himself) but still looked an absolute beast and the result gives him a reason to jettison Kip and go on a run now. I expect a TNT challenge from him, possibly winning it in May.



QT finally snapped and took some of Cody's students with him, which was a nice touch to reward Dark and BtE viewers as a lot of those characters and relationships have been built there.



Inner Circle started to get some measure of revenge on the Pinnacle in a brutal and bloody segment. And much, much more.



-----



You know, I'm pretty glad that I'm invested in and enjoying a current product which gets it right far more often that not. Something to brighten up the week as we approach Friday. Wouldn't it suck to be one of those bitter old men that just carps about how much better everything was 20 years ago "in their day"?