Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 08:54:59 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  1, 2021, 09:57:26 pm
My first one was Wrestlemania 16 with that weird fatal four way

McMahon in every corner
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 10:30:54 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April  2, 2021, 08:54:59 am
McMahon in every corner

Strange one that. Triple H/Rock could have been a huge main event in its own right, but for some reason they squeezed Big Show and Foley in there.

Then they did do a solo match at Backlash the next month (live on Channel 4 I remember) and it would have been a cracking Mania main event. Still one of the best WWE moments ever for my money, the pop for Austin returning and then when Rock won the title.

I loved that period in WWE, although they didn't half like a title change over that summer. Rock got it at Backlash, straight back to Triple H in the Iron Man match at Judgement Day and then Rock won it back in the next PPV (in a six-man tag match no less).
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 11:11:40 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  2, 2021, 10:30:54 am
Strange one that. Triple H/Rock could have been a huge main event in its own right, but for some reason they squeezed Big Show and Foley in there.

Then they did do a solo match at Backlash the next month (live on Channel 4 I remember) and it would have been a cracking Mania main event. Still one of the best WWE moments ever for my money, the pop for Austin returning and then when Rock won the title.

I loved that period in WWE, although they didn't half like a title change over that summer. Rock got it at Backlash, straight back to Triple H in the Iron Man match at Judgement Day and then Rock won it back in the next PPV (in a six-man tag match no less).

Angle won it at Unforgiven too if I remember right.

Speaking g of Angle I remember they had a feud with HHH fighting over steph, but this happe Ed around the time HHH actually started dating Steph. He didn't want a story where he was a cuck to his GF so they nixed it in a really stupid way.

Actually just remembered another story from back then too, the whole "who ran over Stone Cold" was meant to end with it being Billy Gunn, planned months in advance when Billy was actually super over as a heel. But Billy was a huge arsehole backstage so they depushed him and changed it to Rikishi midway into the story, which was kinda silly because no one could take the dancing fat guy seriously.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 11:51:01 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  2, 2021, 11:11:40 am
Angle won it at Unforgiven too if I remember right.

Speaking g of Angle I remember they had a feud with HHH fighting over steph, but this happe Ed around the time HHH actually started dating Steph. He didn't want a story where he was a cuck to his GF so they nixed it in a really stupid way.
There was also a quote going around that Triple H thought Angle was not handsome and therefore it was "unrealistic" that Steph would leave HHH for someone like him. Of course Angle has had 2 wives and 6 kids in his life, double Triple H's numbers in both categories 8) the man fucks.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  2, 2021, 10:30:54 am


I loved that period in WWE, although they didn't half like a title change over that summer. Rock got it at Backlash, straight back to Triple H in the Iron Man match at Judgement Day and then Rock won it back in the next PPV (in a six-man tag match no less).

That's Vince Russo, baby
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 12:37:51 pm
Brilliant episode of Dynamite this week, packed to the gills with story stuff around the ring action. The main event managed to fit the return of both Statlander and Trent (and Sue!) in and was a load of fun. Miro took his first loss (withou taking the fall himself) but still looked an absolute beast and the result gives him a reason to jettison Kip and go on a run now. I expect a TNT challenge from him, possibly winning it in May.

QT finally snapped and took some of Cody's students with him, which was a nice touch to reward Dark and BtE viewers as a lot of those characters and relationships have been built there.

Inner Circle started to get some measure of revenge on the Pinnacle in a brutal and bloody segment. And much, much more.

-----

You know, I'm pretty glad that I'm invested in and enjoying a current product which gets it right far more often that not. Something to brighten up the week as we approach Friday. Wouldn't it suck to be one of those bitter old men that just carps about how much better everything was 20 years ago "in their day"?
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 06:22:40 pm
Chris Jericho announced for Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on Sunday 11th April.

For something that is essentially a 'shoot' podcast, really interesting to hear what is said
XabiArt

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 08:16:17 pm
Is he not in AEW anymore?
John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 10:49:57 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on April  2, 2021, 08:16:17 pm
Is he not in AEW anymore?

He's still in AEW.
XabiArt

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 2, 2021, 11:45:45 pm
Ha well that shows how much WWE fears them if theyre happy to have a rivals top end (is he still classed at that?) talent on their show.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 4, 2021, 11:58:25 am
Well, another first in NJPW.

Spoiler
Englishman Will Ospreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
[close]
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 4, 2021, 01:44:24 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April  4, 2021, 11:58:25 am
Well, another first in NJPW.

Spoiler
Englishman Will Ospreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
[close]

I called it a few weeks ago  ;D

Spoiler
Fully expect him to drop it to Okada at the Tokyo Doke show in May
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 8, 2021, 10:10:28 pm
Didnt realise BT Sport was showing both nights of NXT Takeover until I checked my recordings there. Heard good things about Walter/Ciampa in particular.
Scottish-Don

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 08:46:35 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  8, 2021, 10:10:28 pm
Didnt realise BT Sport was showing both nights of NXT Takeover until I checked my recordings there. Heard good things about Walter/Ciampa in particular.

Walter/Ciampa was brutal
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 10:28:09 am
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 08:46:35 am
Walter/Ciampa was brutal

I heard not as good as WALTER/Dragunov (which was just astoundingly good) but basically any match with WALTER allowed to be a monster is fucking amazing
disgraced cake

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:40:25 pm
What time does WM start tonight and tomorrow? 12? And how long will each night run? 3 hours each or so, or less?
