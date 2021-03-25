« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 25, 2021, 11:14:43 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on March 24, 2021, 05:27:25 pm
Great Khali too.

Ugh

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 24, 2021, 07:47:49 pm
Strange to see Attitude Era and Ruthless Agression era wrestlers getting inducted now, makes me feel old. We were so used to seeing inductions from the golden era and WCW.

Yeah I think the first time I felt that was in 2013 or 2014, one of those years, when they inducted Trish Stratus.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 25, 2021, 11:21:40 am
The Great Khali :lmao

I guess we're at that point now though where they're running out of people who are shoe-ins and dont like to do more than one 'big one' a year.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 25, 2021, 11:34:07 am
The only stuff I can remember about Khali is he walked like a constipated Giraffe (bless him his knees must be shot to pieces), and that one spot where he crushed Rey Mystario and Batista's head was really cool to young 12 year old me
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 25, 2021, 01:17:30 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 25, 2021, 11:21:40 am
The Great Khali :lmao

I guess we're at that point now though where they're running out of people who are shoe-ins and dont like to do more than one 'big one' a year.

He's had a big role in WWE in India, so probably a reward for that.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 25, 2021, 01:27:36 pm
Looks like Orange Cassidy now has Where Is My Mind? for his theme, that's a very nice get.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 25, 2021, 01:38:07 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 25, 2021, 11:34:07 am
The only stuff I can remember about Khali is he walked like a constipated Giraffe (bless him his knees must be shot to pieces), and that one spot where he crushed Rey Mystario and Batista's head was really cool to young 12 year old me
i had stopped watching when he started but was impressive when he first came out and went for taker

no sold everything and taker looked tiny next to him

not really sure about molly holly going into it

but kane is great. delighted with that
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 25, 2021, 08:56:45 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 25, 2021, 01:27:36 pm
Looks like Orange Cassidy now has Where Is My Mind? for his theme, that's a very nice get.

Wha?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 26, 2021, 02:03:50 pm
Quote from: Riquende on March 25, 2021, 08:56:45 pm
Wha?

They tried to get Jane but it wasn't happening, so he's gone with this instead.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 27, 2021, 09:02:01 pm
Road Dogg in hospital after a heart attack
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 27, 2021, 11:20:23 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 27, 2021, 09:02:01 pm
Road Dogg in hospital after a heart attack
get well soon
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 28, 2021, 02:14:44 am
Proper scumbag but hopefully pulls through.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
March 29, 2021, 11:32:32 am
Loads of Wrestlemania's on the free version of the network.

Quite a few of the attitude era ones aren't, but if you search hard enough you can usually find the decent matches for free
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm
The new IWGP Heavyweight Championship is bad...really really bad



I'm a big fan of NJPW but since Covid the good has been quite strongly overrun by the bad. When it is good it is better than anywhere else imho, but it's good less frequently.

This whole title merger stuff has been handled really badly, especially now with the new belt being horrifically ugly. It looks bad on the company, and bad on Ibushi who is kayfabe the reason for it all, and now has a pretty shitty title reign so far.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
When I saw the meme of it looking like Cody's neck tattoo, that was the nail in the coffin  ;D ;D

Spoiler
[close]

Personally I think it looks ok but is being compared to one of the GOAT belt designs.  Ibushi holding it at the ceremony made it look like a DDT belt instead.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:49:48 pm by OsirisMVZ »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:37:53 pm
Any pictures of him wearing it?  Think it'll look better on.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 11:46:30 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:37:53 pm
Any pictures of him wearing it?  Think it'll look better on.

It looks a little better
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:48:10 pm
I see NXT has moved to Tuesday nights to avoid AEW.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:51:46 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:48:10 pm
I see NXT has moved to Tuesday nights to avoid AEW.

I saw one tweet that made me laugh which was HHH spent 23 years politicking and working his way up the ladder until he had control of his own brand on national TV, only to get beaten in 18 months by some fantasy football fan who only just turned up in wrestling
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:38:07 pm
Its certainly an interesting spin on it :D The ratings for both shows are so average that its hardly even worth calling it a 'Wednesday night war' which I guess is why they've moved NXT to a Tuesday, might as well try and maximise the small amount of people still interested in actually watching wrestling.

NXT is still getting the same ratings whilst being firmly the C show in WWE, despite losing people to the A and B brands. And AEW is still around the same level as NXT, hasn't sustained any sort of spike in ratings, despite launching money at 'stars' like Dean Ambrose, Sting, The Revival, Jack Swagger, Christian, Big Show, Matt Hardy, Rusev, Jake the snake and the 10 guy. They're Man City last season.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:40:45 pm
Jake the Snake is in AEW?  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:18:16 pm
Will be interesting to see how much the viewing numbers do actually shift once they're not up against each other.  I don't think AEW will get as much of a spike as they'll be hoping for.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:31:01 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:38:07 pm
Its certainly an interesting spin on it :D The ratings for both shows are so average that its hardly even worth calling it a 'Wednesday night war' which I guess is why they've moved NXT to a Tuesday, might as well try and maximise the small amount of people still interested in actually watching wrestling.

NXT is still getting the same ratings whilst being firmly the C show in WWE, despite losing people to the A and B brands. And AEW is still around the same level as NXT, hasn't sustained any sort of spike in ratings, despite launching money at 'stars' like Dean Ambrose, Sting, The Revival, Jack Swagger, Christian, Big Show, Matt Hardy, Rusev, Jake the snake and the 10 guy. They're Man City last season.

I mean with NXT I don't think any of their stars have really moved up other than Keith Lee and Damien Preist since going to Wednesday nights, in fact they gained Balor, Kross, Pete Dunne, and now WALTER and the main event scene is still dominated by the Undisputed Era. So hardly lost people.

Meanwhile AEW is a new IP doing well for a new show and being massively pushed by TNT who see it as a roaring success enough to agree to a new show and even give Cody a fucking reality TV series.

But then again I noticed you really dislike modern wrestling full stop so of course that's the view you'd take

Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:18:16 pm
Will be interesting to see how much the viewing numbers do actually shift once they're not up against each other.  I don't think AEW will get as much of a spike as they'll be hoping for.

Oh yeah agreed. It'll get a consistent 800-900k, maybe top a million a few times, but not much more than that.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:31:12 pm
The 10 guy

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:31:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Jake the Snake is in AEW?  ;D

As a manager for Lance Archer yeah
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 04:15:21 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:31:01 pm
I mean with NXT I don't think any of their stars have really moved up other than Keith Lee and Damien Preist since going to Wednesday nights, in fact they gained Balor, Kross, Pete Dunne, and now WALTER and the main event scene is still dominated by the Undisputed Era. So hardly lost people.

Meanwhile AEW is a new IP doing well for a new show and being massively pushed by TNT who see it as a roaring success enough to agree to a new show and even give Cody a fucking reality TV series.

But then again I noticed you really dislike modern wrestling full stop so of course that's the view you'd take

:D

If you go from the PPV closest to the NXT TV deal, then Priest, Lee, Ripley, Belair, Riddle, Dijakovic, Garza and Baszler have moved up to the main roster and Owens was already there. I'd say thats a pretty substantial amount of the roster (god what a loser to work that out!)

Its not a 'new' show though is it. Its 18 months old now and has seemingly already peaked, and since its 'peak' has been making the same mistakes TNA made with just getting anyone they could who people know from WWE. I mean...great tactic if they're actually stars, but they're not. The Big Show announces that there's another big star making his debut soon, people start speculating that its Brock Lesnar (:lmao) and its....Christian. They've had Mike Tyson refereeing a big main event, they've had Shaq wrestling. I'm genuinely expecting Kurt Angle to turn up at some point. Even as a massive AEW advocate you must admit its pretty funny some of the stuff they've copied from years, even decades, ago. It'd actually be great if they were a proper competitor and forced WWE to improve their product (which is also rubbish), but they're not and they never will be judging by the current product. The one fun thing is that the guy in charge has money to burn, and seems intent on making it 'work' so its at least interesting to see what he'll do next. It didnt work out great for Ted Turner but you never know. But bragging about beating NXT would be like bragging about getting better ratings than Heat (and not the De Niro movie).

The one last chance to really improve, for either company, is that it becomes much better with fans back in arenas but judging by both products so far (exploding ring matches ending with a catherine wheel and a couple of bottle rockets, people in silly masks being burnt alive, old men coughing up oil, countless boring ex WWE personnel signings) then it doesnt look promising. They're genuinely lucky there hasn't been fans for some of the 'big' moments they've built to recently.

You're right though, I do dislike it. Its crap. Its always something I'll have a tiny interest in, cos I loved it as a kid. So I watch maybe ten minutes of 'highlights' a week as none of it is intriguing enough to watch properly. Just hoping that it might get better. And judging by the ratings, I'd guess there's a lot of people who feel the same.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 05:09:40 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:15:21 pm
:D

If you go from the PPV closest to the NXT TV deal, then Priest, Lee, Ripley, Belair, Riddle, Dijakovic, Garza and Baszler have moved up to the main roster and Owens was already there. I'd say thats a pretty substantial amount of the roster (god what a loser to work that out!)

Its not a 'new' show though is it. Its 18 months old now and has seemingly already peaked, and since its 'peak' has been making the same mistakes TNA made with just getting anyone they could who people know from WWE. I mean...great tactic if they're actually stars, but they're not. The Big Show announces that there's another big star making his debut soon, people start speculating that its Brock Lesnar (:lmao) and its....Christian. They've had Mike Tyson refereeing a big main event, they've had Shaq wrestling. I'm genuinely expecting Kurt Angle to turn up at some point. Even as a massive AEW advocate you must admit its pretty funny some of the stuff they've copied from years, even decades, ago. It'd actually be great if they were a proper competitor and forced WWE to improve their product (which is also rubbish), but they're not and they never will be judging by the current product. The one fun thing is that the guy in charge has money to burn, and seems intent on making it 'work' so its at least interesting to see what he'll do next. It didnt work out great for Ted Turner but you never know. But bragging about beating NXT would be like bragging about getting better ratings than Heat (and not the De Niro movie).

The one last chance to really improve, for either company, is that it becomes much better with fans back in arenas but judging by both products so far (exploding ring matches ending with a catherine wheel and a couple of bottle rockets, people in silly masks being burnt alive, old men coughing up oil, countless boring ex WWE personnel signings) then it doesnt look promising. They're genuinely lucky there hasn't been fans for some of the 'big' moments they've built to recently.

You're right though, I do dislike it. Its crap. Its always something I'll have a tiny interest in, cos I loved it as a kid. So I watch maybe ten minutes of 'highlights' a week as none of it is intriguing enough to watch properly. Just hoping that it might get better. And judging by the ratings, I'd guess there's a lot of people who feel the same.

Jesus were they all there at the time? Riddle and Dijak were spinning wheels for 2 years on NXT and main roster so hard to keep track of that, Blair was main roster ready WAY before the move. Bazler is fair but she was/is ratings poison, and Garza was kinda mid level so yeah.

It's 18 months old with 12 of those months being the COVID void. And you say same mistakes TNA made, they got old guys to come in and be big time players in the show, beating all the new talent. So far Big Show is a commentator, 10 man and Revival are midcarders there to prop up MJF, Sting is there to give Darby the rub. Some of them have most certainly been shit - Christian was a wet fart of a signing, Miro hasn't done anything yet, and Matt Hardy stuff is admitted from Khan himself the biggest failure of his booking so far. The rest have largely been huge successes - Moxley is a legitimate star for current wrestling for any level, Brodie Lee was great for the Dark Order.

Wrestling isn't growing anytime soon, but it's a good show with some flaws so who cares.
