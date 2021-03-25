I mean with NXT I don't think any of their stars have really moved up other than Keith Lee and Damien Preist since going to Wednesday nights, in fact they gained Balor, Kross, Pete Dunne, and now WALTER and the main event scene is still dominated by the Undisputed Era. So hardly lost people.



Meanwhile AEW is a new IP doing well for a new show and being massively pushed by TNT who see it as a roaring success enough to agree to a new show and even give Cody a fucking reality TV series.



But then again I noticed you really dislike modern wrestling full stop so of course that's the view you'd take



If you go from the PPV closest to the NXT TV deal, then Priest, Lee, Ripley, Belair, Riddle, Dijakovic, Garza and Baszler have moved up to the main roster and Owens was already there. I'd say thats a pretty substantial amount of the roster (god what a loser to work that out!)Its not a 'new' show though is it. Its 18 months old now and has seemingly already peaked, and since its 'peak' has been making the same mistakes TNA made with just getting anyone they could who people know from WWE. I mean...great tactic if they're actually stars, but they're not. The Big Show announces that there's another big star making his debut soon, people start speculating that its Brock Lesnar () and its....Christian. They've had Mike Tyson refereeing a big main event, they've had Shaq wrestling. I'm genuinely expecting Kurt Angle to turn up at some point. Even as a massive AEW advocate you must admit its pretty funny some of the stuff they've copied from years, even decades, ago. It'd actually be great if they were a proper competitor and forced WWE to improve their product (which is also rubbish), but they're not and they never will be judging by the current product. The one fun thing is that the guy in charge has money to burn, and seems intent on making it 'work' so its at least interesting to see what he'll do next. It didnt work out great for Ted Turner but you never know. But bragging about beating NXT would be like bragging about getting better ratings than Heat (and not the De Niro movie).The one last chance to really improve, for either company, is that it becomes much better with fans back in arenas but judging by both products so far (exploding ring matches ending with a catherine wheel and a couple of bottle rockets, people in silly masks being burnt alive, old men coughing up oil, countless boring ex WWE personnel signings) then it doesnt look promising. They're genuinely lucky there hasn't been fans for some of the 'big' moments they've built to recently.You're right though, I do dislike it. Its crap. Its always something I'll have a tiny interest in, cos I loved it as a kid. So I watch maybe ten minutes of 'highlights' a week as none of it is intriguing enough to watch properly. Just hoping that it might get better. And judging by the ratings, I'd guess there's a lot of people who feel the same.