I'm not too fond of AEW's 2021 so far. More ex-WWE guys turning up (a mix of guys I was never a fan of and guys whose careers I missed) and now it's confirmed that Double or Nothing will also air on a Sunday. If that's the new day moving forward it destroys interest in PPVs for me as I have to ruin my Monday to watch them in one go or just accept it all being spoiled and potentially not even bothering to watch.



Revolution, damper-than-usual-squid 'explosions' aside, was fine, I thought. None of the matches were stand out classics but I didn't dislike any of them. I thought the main event was slow paced for an Omega match but I was still surprised to find we were approaching the 30 minute mark so quickly so it was doing something right.



The Street Fight was beautifully shot but I stopped caring about Darby, Sting and Team Taz at least a month ago. Starks is a top talent who has gained nothing from his last 3+ months in the company - continually takes the pin any time he isn't destroying jobbers on Dark.



The ladder match was a bit overbooked but I guess there's no other way of doing 6 men and ladders. Can't stand Scorpio Sky so I hope his title match goes nowhere and he bogs off back to Dark.



Nothing major to say on Hangman/Hardy. Can't wait to see Hangman's new lawnmower he can finally afford.



Miro now unleashed I guess. Should be interesting to see if Kip/Penelope get any sympathy out of him not caring about Penelope's fall.



I really hope that the post match stuff with the womens title match goes onto something ongoing as there's a lot of popular talent there and they need something different from singles matches with no build and no 'afters', which pretty much defines the division outside of title matches and whatever Brandi has felt like doing.



I always enjoy the chaos of a battle royal. Usually AEW weave more stories into theirs but it was all fine. Fewer false eliminations that usual kept the pace brisk. Silver holding on with a single arm was pretty cool.



I was disappointed to see Jericho/MJF, even if the Bucks retaining made far more sense in the ongoing stories for both teams. Looks like the Inner Circle might finally collapse on Wednesday...