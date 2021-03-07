« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3000 on: March 7, 2021, 10:36:06 pm
Interesting. Possible Spoiler for Revolution.

wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3001 on: March 7, 2021, 11:17:06 pm
Why are you hanging out at 4Chan?
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3002 on: March 7, 2021, 11:19:38 pm
Is Lesnar still out of contract? Would be a huge acquisition for AEW for about a month. Then he'll go back to showing up twice a year to do a few suplexes and an F5.
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,737
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3003 on: March 8, 2021, 12:49:21 am
Maki Itoh on the pre-show.  5 star PPV already.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3004 on: March 8, 2021, 12:53:23 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on March  8, 2021, 12:49:21 am
Maki Itoh on the pre-show.  5 star PPV already.

Great stuff. Forget about the 6th entrance in the ladder match, forget about Big Shows mate, no one is topping this surprise appearence
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,735
  • Bam!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3005 on: March 8, 2021, 06:55:38 am
That's why you should never over hype anything.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3006 on: March 8, 2021, 08:01:18 am
It's unfortunate that a frankly embarrassing pyro ruined the end of an otherwise fantastic match. Feel bad for them, and the planned face turn. Hopefully they can salvage something on Wednesday though.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,691
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3007 on: March 8, 2021, 09:55:30 am
Did people legit think Brock Lesnar was going to turn up in AEW....?
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3008 on: March 8, 2021, 10:50:59 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on March  8, 2021, 09:55:30 am
Did people legit think Brock Lesnar was going to turn up in AEW....?

Some people did. Some people believe we are going to buy Mbappe as well so of course those types of people are out there  ;D (although tbf AEW signing Brock is like saying Everton are going to buy Mbappe tbf)
damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 816
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3009 on: March 8, 2021, 01:14:10 pm
Can't wait to hear what Cornette thinks of that ending, so so shit.
OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,029
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3010 on: March 8, 2021, 01:25:46 pm
I am enjoying the memes ;D Whatever people were expecting from an exploding ring... that did not happen at the end of the show. This ain't the 80s/90s anymore and you can't go with the same standard of practical effects.

You know when Kane or Bray Wyatt burst from under the ring? I was expecting an exploding version of that. Just blow a man-sized whole in the ring, let it be on fire for a bit and then have staff come in with extinguishers and stuff.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3011 on: March 8, 2021, 01:46:24 pm
IMO if you can't realistically make the ring explode you shouldn't book an exploding ring match.

Seriously though, was it a fuck up and something didn't go off, or was it just always going to look like that?
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3012 on: March 8, 2021, 01:53:17 pm
They could have even just done the WWE approach and have a shitty special effect on the screen and have thr ring collapse

https://youtu.be/-mn2Ck5uIJw


Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March  8, 2021, 01:25:46 pm
I am enjoying the memes ;D Whatever people were expecting from an exploding ring... that did not happen at the end of the show. This ain't the 80s/90s anymore and you can't go with the same standard of practical effects.

You know when Kane or Bray Wyatt burst from under the ring? I was expecting an exploding version of that. Just blow a man-sized whole in the ring, let it be on fire for a bit and then have staff come in with extinguishers and stuff.

Speaking of 90's pyro, it reminds me of this clip I saw recently of Kane setting someone in fire using a thunder bolt; I have never seen it used again on any reel by WWE, and they had to put in THID IS A STUNT which I have never seen....which makes me think it may not have been completely above board even for the time   ;D

https://youtu.be/GrzoIWEg1u8
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3013 on: March 8, 2021, 01:55:37 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March  8, 2021, 01:46:24 pm
IMO if you can't realistically make the ring explode you shouldn't book an exploding ring match.

Seriously though, was it a fuck up and something didn't go off, or was it just always going to look like that?

I think it was a fuck up, BUT it still wouldn't be massively impressive given the arena and current pyrotechnic rules.

But yeah either don't do the match, or put enough smoke and mirrors in to fudge it better.

Literally smoke; have a smoke bomb go off enough to shroud the ring, and have it collapse. Have some big bang somewhere too. Not a sparklers.

The only other logic I have is if it's like Thr Producers, and they get more from a flop than a hit. People watch on Wednesday to see how they explain/follow up the complete failure of an explosion
John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3014 on: March 8, 2021, 02:51:08 pm
Even if they'd just cut the lights at zero would've improved it.

Thought it was an excellent ppv though. The street fight looked brilliant.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3015 on: March 8, 2021, 04:26:21 pm
Quote from: damomad on March  8, 2021, 01:14:10 pm
Can't wait to hear what Cornette thinks of that ending, so so shit.

He's kind of the reason why I watched most of it last night (until the big reveal). I just wanted to see what he's talking about and as someone who has lost interest in wrestling a while ago, I can see where he's coming from. I don't think he'll have a lot of good things to say about the whole event. I've also come to the conclusion that this is basically not for me (same goes for WWE though) and I'll probably stick to catching up to the attitude era on the Network and listening to Cornette rant about various things. I find him disturbingly entertaining even when sometimes he talks about stuff, I have no clue about. But some of the best stuff from his podcast I've found on youtube is stuff not related to wrestling, like when him and Brian Last argue about food or the one story he told about the deer in his garden that had to be shot.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,691
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3016 on: March 8, 2021, 09:05:44 pm
:lmao

I watched the match on YouTube too and it was a good match, pretty brutal. But that finish :lmao Fucking hell if youre finishing on the ring blowing up and that being the big moment...then dont fuck it up or you just end up looking daft
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3017 on: March 8, 2021, 09:18:54 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March  8, 2021, 09:05:44 pm
:lmao

I watched the match on YouTube too and it was a good match, pretty brutal. But that finish :lmao Fucking hell if youre finishing on the ring blowing up and that being the big moment...then dont fuck it up or you just end up looking daft

The fuck up would only have been half as bad, if they had improvised a bit after things didn't go according to plan. But the guys in the ring just sold it as if the ring had blown up and the commentators were going on about the big explosion and how they could feel the heat and stuff. That makes the whole thing about a million times worse... ;D
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,737
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3018 on: March 8, 2021, 10:13:10 pm
I think everyone knew it was Christian so that was... whatever.  But that ending, fuck me.  One of the worst PPV endings I can remember and Kingston looks like an absolute tool selling those sparklers.  They should've got in the ref's ear on the fly and got Eddie to just get up because that was atrocious stuff.  Then have Omega say he never would've actually have rigged it to explode on the off chance he'd be in there.

As for the rest of the PPV, the opener was fine, but Jericho needs to step away from the ring.  I do like the new Miro, he looks and acts like a proper bully in there and they're booking him really strong.  Skipped the ladder match once they started waiting for ages for spots (Archer was particularly bad at this).

Hangman and the Dark Order is the most wholesome story in wrestling, and they've paced it pretty well.  That was probably my favourite match on the card and Hardy proved he can still deliver in short bursts.

Pretty disappointing PPV overall, but that ending, oh boy.  I dunno how you recover from that.
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3019 on: March 8, 2021, 10:37:39 pm
It's going straight into Botchamania and remembered in the same way as Shockmaster
bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3020 on: March 9, 2021, 10:31:17 am
Ive gotta be honest, a lot internet fans claim Christian is underrated but Ive never been sold on him. Solid mid carder who got a world title (perhaps a longer run was necessary) as a reward for long service. Always miles behind Edge

AEW I cant get into, agree the botch was terrible, but seeing as Wrestling is a glorified athletic soap opera anyway cant they just edit the footage and continue the storyline as normal?
OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,029
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3021 on: March 9, 2021, 10:57:45 am
His run as a main eventer and faction leader in TNA was successful and showed his potential. He should've been given a bigger chance upon returning to WWE instead of his ceiling being the ECW Champ I think.

Ok he was never gonna be the star of the biggest company in the business but could've easily been a transitional World Champ on either brand like Ambrose and Rollins. Definitely more deserving than Jinder, Swagger, Ziggler etc

I'm a believer that in WWE at least, if you're over enough you're good enough.
Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3022 on: March 9, 2021, 11:29:05 am
I'm not too fond of AEW's 2021 so far. More ex-WWE guys turning up (a mix of guys I was never a fan of and guys whose careers I missed) and now it's confirmed that Double or Nothing will also air on a Sunday. If that's the new day moving forward it destroys interest in PPVs for me as I have to ruin my Monday to watch them in one go or just accept it all being spoiled and potentially not even bothering to watch.

Revolution, damper-than-usual-squid 'explosions' aside, was fine, I thought. None of the matches were stand out classics but I didn't dislike any of them. I thought the main event was slow paced for an Omega match but I was still surprised to find we were approaching the 30 minute mark so quickly so it was doing something right.

The Street Fight was beautifully shot but I stopped caring about Darby, Sting and Team Taz at least a month ago. Starks is a top talent who has gained nothing from his last 3+ months in the company - continually takes the pin any time he isn't destroying jobbers on Dark.

The ladder match was a bit overbooked but I guess there's no other way of doing 6 men and ladders. Can't stand Scorpio Sky so I hope his title match goes nowhere and he bogs off back to Dark.

Nothing major to say on Hangman/Hardy. Can't wait to see Hangman's new lawnmower he can finally afford.

Miro now unleashed I guess. Should be interesting to see if Kip/Penelope get any sympathy out of him not caring about Penelope's fall.

I really hope that the post match stuff with the womens title match goes onto something ongoing as there's a lot of popular talent there and they need something different from singles matches with no build and no 'afters', which pretty much defines the division outside of title matches and whatever Brandi has felt like doing.

I always enjoy the chaos of a battle royal. Usually AEW weave more stories into theirs but it was all fine. Fewer false eliminations that usual kept the pace brisk. Silver holding on with a single arm was pretty cool.

I was disappointed to see Jericho/MJF, even if the Bucks retaining made far more sense in the ongoing stories for both teams. Looks like the Inner Circle might finally collapse on Wednesday...
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3023 on: March 9, 2021, 11:55:47 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on March  9, 2021, 10:31:17 am
AEW I cant get into, agree the botch was terrible, but seeing as Wrestling is a glorified athletic soap opera anyway cant they just edit the footage and continue the storyline as normal?

Don't think that will work with a live PPV. How do they make people unsee the actual finish they saw on Sunday? The only way out is to find some explanation as the storyline continues. They fucked it up by selling the botched explosion as if it was Armageddon on the live show, but it will be easier making people forget that, if they manage to come up with a good storyline from this point on...
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3024 on: March 9, 2021, 03:05:40 pm
With AEW the momentum has slowed down a bit after running hard since the start of the year, but still going good. I am interested to see the new directions now, particularly in the main title picture; who is the next challenger.

I am also interested to see what Hangman does now/how much closer he is going to get to the Dark Order.

One thing which has kinda snuck under the radar, but the Women's division has actually improved massively. Shida is a great champion and her challengers are getting a lot better; Rosa appears to be a full time roster member now, Britt is becoming a really good heel, Nyla has now come off the back of 4 banger matches and is really coming into her own, Riho is seemingly there full time at the moment, and they now seem to be finding space for the Japanese talent to come over; I hope they film a bunch of stuff with Maki and Ryo before they go back to Japan
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3025 on: March 9, 2021, 08:25:23 pm
https://twitter.com/HeelsSTARZ/status/1369317141720145920?s=19

A show about Indie wrestling. Could actually end up being pretty good
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,737
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3026 on: March 9, 2021, 08:36:56 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March  9, 2021, 08:25:23 pm
https://twitter.com/HeelsSTARZ/status/1369317141720145920?s=19

A show about Indie wrestling. Could actually end up being pretty good

It's by that Arrow dude who's a big fan so it should hopefully be decent.  Can we watch it over here?
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3027 on: March 9, 2021, 09:10:36 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on March  9, 2021, 08:36:56 pm
It's by that Arrow dude who's a big fan so it should hopefully be decent.  Can we watch it over here?

On Starplayz which I believe is a part of Disney+
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3028 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 am
So Dynamite was one of those shows they have every few months we're it is the wrestling equivalent of smoking crack; there was some really weird stuff, I am not sure if it was great or not, but fuck me it wasn't boring.

They somewhat salvaged the exploding ring by saying Eddie was having a panic attack from memories of being in jail (last time he was that anxious) and Kenny played it off as making Moxley look like a fool and robbing the fans of their enjoyment (before insulting Mox and Eddie by 69'ing in the ring with Don Callis). So they are making something with a bad mistake.

MJF has his own faction and inner circle turned face; good MJF needs to be a focal point of a faction, and AEW need a new big heel faction as Dark Order turned face.

Other things of note

- Maki continuing to sing and do the whole idol routine uninterupted while a ringside brawl had erupted is just brilliant stuff.

- Poor Ethan Page, during his debut match TNT fucked up and started playing Basketball commentary from another channel over his match (only affected US but still)

- Scorpio Sky turned heel; good, he is a great wrestler, just needs a bit more of a personality to work with

- I am here for the Pentagon singles run
bobadicious

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3029 on: Yesterday at 01:45:32 pm
Forgive me if this has been answered but dont want to read up through the thread incase of spoilers, but will the AEW Revelutions PPV be on ITV player? Or do they just show the Dynamite episodes? Cheers
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,737
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3030 on: Yesterday at 01:46:46 pm
Quote from: bobadicious on Yesterday at 01:45:32 pm
Forgive me if this has been answered but dont want to read up through the thread incase of spoilers, but will the AEW Revelutions PPV be on ITV player? Or do they just show the Dynamite episodes? Cheers

They only show Dynamite.  But don't worry, I've got you covered: https://watchwrestling.in/
bobadicious

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3031 on: Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 01:46:46 pm
They only show Dynamite.  But don't worry, I've got you covered: https://watchwrestling.in/

You da man tubby, cheers.
Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3032 on: Yesterday at 08:16:55 pm
AEW may have its teething problems, but Omega is killing it, MJF is the next big time heel, and Adam Page may well be a superstar if treated right.

And they have a myriad of sizzle to go with that steak.

Good to have them.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3033 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm
By the sound of things Andrade Cien Almas has asked for his release from WWE.

If it's put through, it will be madness for any company who picks him up not to get Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) too.
CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3034 on: Today at 06:53:19 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:48:51 pm
By the sound of things, Andrade Cien Almas has asked for his release from WWE.

If it's put through, it will be madness for any company who picks him up not to get Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) too.
Could probably get Aleister Black/Tommy End too soon enough I reckon.  Only 35 and woefully underutilized on the Raw/SD end of things.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3035 on: Today at 07:12:32 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 06:53:19 pm
Could probably get Aleister Black/Tommy End too soon enough I reckon.  Only 35 and woefully underutilized on the Raw/SD end of things.

Neither of them have been seen in months, and obviously I imagine Alleister isn't thrilled about his wife being sacked.

Andrade is 31 and genuinely has potential to be the big latinx star in America based on his ability (and to be honest, look), especially with a strong presence like Zelina to make up the difference in terms of promo.

There is also a lot of Lucha talent in ROH who are close with him, thinking of RUSH and Bandido in particular
CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3036 on: Today at 07:28:22 pm
You wonder what, if any, effect it'll have on Charlotte Flair too.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #3037 on: Today at 07:43:59 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:28:22 pm
You wonder what, if any, effect it'll have on Charlotte Flair too.

She's been talking about stuff outside of wrestling for a bit. She's also slowing down a little bit, and honestly has very little more to achieve in WWE. I would be somewhat surprised if she turns up at another promotion, but wouldn't be too shocked if she goes on to other pastures.
