I think everyone knew it was Christian so that was... whatever. But that ending, fuck me. One of the worst PPV endings I can remember and Kingston looks like an absolute tool selling those sparklers. They should've got in the ref's ear on the fly and got Eddie to just get up because that was atrocious stuff. Then have Omega say he never would've actually have rigged it to explode on the off chance he'd be in there.
As for the rest of the PPV, the opener was fine, but Jericho needs to step away from the ring. I do like the new Miro, he looks and acts like a proper bully in there and they're booking him really strong. Skipped the ladder match once they started waiting for ages for spots (Archer was particularly bad at this).
Hangman and the Dark Order is the most wholesome story in wrestling, and they've paced it pretty well. That was probably my favourite match on the card and Hardy proved he can still deliver in short bursts.
Pretty disappointing PPV overall, but that ending, oh boy. I dunno how you recover from that.