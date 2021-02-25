« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 25, 2021, 02:49:14 pm
Quote from: Something Worse on February 25, 2021, 02:45:21 pm
If AEW fans weren't such bizarre dorks obsessed with not being WWE I don't think anyone would care that they keep signing old guys! But they are so it's funny as hell.

I don't really see any of that because I'm only on this thread and another forum, with an occasional trip to Reddit for clips or highlights.  I'm sure there are a whole bunch of militant AEW fans out there though, wrestling fans in general are a little precious.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Something Worse

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 25, 2021, 03:05:02 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on February 25, 2021, 02:49:14 pm
I don't really see any of that because I'm only on this thread and another forum, with an occasional trip to Reddit for clips or highlights.  I'm sure there are a whole bunch of militant AEW fans out there though, wrestling fans in general are a little precious.

Twitter man, they're wild as hell. I guess "not being WWE" is about as much of an identity as any wrestling fan can muster these days.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 25, 2021, 04:30:06 pm
Quote from: Something Worse on February 25, 2021, 03:05:02 pm
Twitter man, they're wild as hell. I guess "not being WWE" is about as much of an identity as any wrestling fan can muster these days.

Oh twitter is a cesspit for it, and sadly completely sincere in there stance too.

Like I largely dislike WWE but not for like Stan culture shit, just cause I find it dull. If they do something good then cool, great. AEW I feel is pretty cool cause I like what they do. If it is stupid to me, then I won't watch.

There are a ton of wrestling fans who are less interested in the art and more interested in the false personality they can create around it, or around one sigular figure.
Something Worse

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 25, 2021, 04:34:35 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 25, 2021, 04:30:06 pm
Oh twitter is a cesspit for it, and sadly completely sincere in there stance too.

Like I largely dislike WWE but not for like Stan culture shit, just cause I find it dull. If they do something good then cool, great. AEW I feel is pretty cool cause I like what they do. If it is stupid to me, then I won't watch.

There are a ton of wrestling fans who are less interested in the art and more interested in the false personality they can create around it, or around one sigular figure.

Yeah "stans" are weird as hell. There should be a mass culling from all social media.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 25, 2021, 10:21:34 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on February 25, 2021, 02:49:14 pm
I don't really see any of that because I'm only on this thread and another forum, with an occasional trip to Reddit for clips or highlights.  I'm sure there are a whole bunch of militant AEW fans out there though, wrestling fans in general are a little precious.

Yeah, it's bizarre. I keep seeing these weird attacks on AEW that don't bare any resemblance to reality and then they defend it by slating the fans, describing behaviour I haven't witnessed but I guess must be out there somewhere. Pretty sad to just feed in to the cycle of negativity rather than be positive about what you actually do like though, there are a good number of people that post here that don't seem to enjoy wrestling at all! I just add them to the ol' ignore list and move on.

This week's Dynamite exceeded the low expectations I had based on the card, but I'm really, really confused on why Nyla went over Britt, especially after kicking out of the first Beast Bomb. It felt for a while that the tournament was a way of resetting the division but the likely finalists are going to be the two previous champions.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
February 25, 2021, 10:53:54 pm
Quote from: Riquende on February 25, 2021, 10:21:34 pm
Yeah, it's bizarre. I keep seeing these weird attacks on AEW that don't bare any resemblance to reality and then they defend it by slating the fans, describing behaviour I haven't witnessed but I guess must be out there somewhere. Pretty sad to just feed in to the cycle of negativity rather than be positive about what you actually do like though, there are a good number of people that post here that don't seem to enjoy wrestling at all! I just add them to the ol' ignore list and move on.

This week's Dynamite exceeded the low expectations I had based on the card, but I'm really, really confused on why Nyla went over Britt, especially after kicking out of the first Beast Bomb. It felt for a while that the tournament was a way of resetting the division but the likely finalists are going to be the two previous champions.

Riho is in the American bracket is she not? So it is her, Rosa, or Nyla in the final

It seems likely that the final is Nyla/Riho/Rosa vs Yuka Sakazaki, and I would think Yuka goes over. She was pushed pretty hard before Japanese travel was stopped with COVID, and she is an absolutely brilliant wrestler.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 04:32:29 am
Further on the subject of bias, AEW wins big in some random internet newsletter 2020 awards and WWE fans react by branding the editor as "AEW's Goebbels", despite the fact it was a public vote and he (apparently) made it clear he didn't agree with many of the winners.

The idea of just not reading the list if you already believe "(Meltzer) really has his mouth wrapped around Khan's peg" doesn't seem to occur to these people.

Anyway, the list for anyone particulary interested. Plenty on here that I wouldn't agree with personally:

LOU THESZ/RIC FLAIR AWARD (WRESTLER OF THE YEAR): Jon Moxley
MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER: Kenny Omega
TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks
BEST ON INTERVIEWS: Eddie Kingston
PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: AEW
BEST WEEKLY TV SHOW: AEW Dynamite
PRO WRESTLING MATCH OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2020
UNITED STATES/CANADA MVP: Jon Moxley
JAPANESE MVP: Tetsuya Naito
MEXICO MVP: Rey Fenix
EUROPE MVP: WALTER
HODGE AWARD/NON-HEAVYWEIGHT MVP: Hiromu Takahashi
WOMENS WRESTLING MVP: Bayley
FEUD OF THE YEAR: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
MOST IMPROVED: Britt Baker
MOST CHARISMATIC: MJF
BRYAN DANIELSON AWARD (BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER): Zack Sabre Jr.
BRUISER BRODY MEMORIAL AWARD (BEST BRAWLER): Jon Moxley
BEST FLYING WRESTLER: Rey Fenix
MOST OVERRATED: Bray Wyatt
MOST UNDERRATED: Ricochet
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Pat McAfee
BEST NON-WRESTLER: Taz
BEST TV ANNOUNCER: Excalibur
WORST TV ANNOUNCER: Michael Cole
BEST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 from Chicago
WORST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 from Saudi Arabia
BEST WRESTLING MANEUVER: Kenny Omegas One Winged Angel
MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC: WWE firing people during a pandemic during a year where they were setting profit records
WORST TV SHOW: WWE RAW
WORST MATCH OF THE YEAR: Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt  Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules
WORST FEUD OF THE YEAR: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman
WORST PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: WWE
BEST BOOKER: Tony Khan
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Tony Khan
BEST GIMMICK: Orange Cassidy
WORST GIMMICK: The Fiend Bray Wyatt
BEST PRO WRESTLING BOOK: The Young Bucks: Killing the Business from the Backyards to the Big Leagues
BEST PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY: Dark Side of the Ring  Owen Hart
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 05:01:36 am
Bray Wyatt/Fiend consistently coming high in Gimmick of the Year and Worst Gimmick of the Year is always funny. He's the marmite of the industry.
Evil also came rather high in most overrated, its about time it was acknowledged he is still the same level as when he debuted a few years ago (aka a purple rubbish bin with a half-open lid. He stinks but there's smellier).
Moxley absolutely crushed Wrestler of the Year and MVP of the year. There was someone in this thread who tried to laugh me out of the place when I suggested Mox would be a top guy somewhere else, check that out from two years ago.
Omega beat Ibushi by only 56 points in Most Outstanding Wrestler.


There was also an interesting conversation on Reddit about Tony Khan, how in any other industry a fan succeeding at the highest level professionally would be lauded as a fairytale story, but because its wrestling it is deemed as sad. What a weird business!

Edit: I don't watch even AEW but you've got to hand it to them.
stoa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 12:26:27 am
How is a billionaire throwing shitloads of money at something a "fairytale story"? Well done to them, but it's about as much of a fairytale as Pip winning the PL with Man City...
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 12:30:18 am
WCW and TNA proved that that isn't a guaranteed route to success
