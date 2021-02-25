Further on the subject of bias, AEW wins big in some random internet newsletter 2020 awards and WWE fans react by branding the editor as "AEW's Goebbels", despite the fact it was a public vote and he (apparently) made it clear he didn't agree with many of the winners.



The idea of just not reading the list if you already believe "(Meltzer) really has his mouth wrapped around Khan's peg" doesn't seem to occur to these people.



Anyway, the list for anyone particulary interested. Plenty on here that I wouldn't agree with personally:



LOU THESZ/RIC FLAIR AWARD (WRESTLER OF THE YEAR): Jon Moxley

MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER: Kenny Omega

TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks

BEST ON INTERVIEWS: Eddie Kingston

PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: AEW

BEST WEEKLY TV SHOW: AEW Dynamite

PRO WRESTLING MATCH OF THE YEAR: The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2020

UNITED STATES/CANADA MVP: Jon Moxley

JAPANESE MVP: Tetsuya Naito

MEXICO MVP: Rey Fenix

EUROPE MVP: WALTER

HODGE AWARD/NON-HEAVYWEIGHT MVP: Hiromu Takahashi

WOMENS WRESTLING MVP: Bayley

FEUD OF THE YEAR: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

MOST IMPROVED: Britt Baker

MOST CHARISMATIC: MJF

BRYAN DANIELSON AWARD (BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER): Zack Sabre Jr.

BRUISER BRODY MEMORIAL AWARD (BEST BRAWLER): Jon Moxley

BEST FLYING WRESTLER: Rey Fenix

MOST OVERRATED: Bray Wyatt

MOST UNDERRATED: Ricochet

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Pat McAfee

BEST NON-WRESTLER: Taz

BEST TV ANNOUNCER: Excalibur

WORST TV ANNOUNCER: Michael Cole

BEST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 from Chicago

WORST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW: WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 from Saudi Arabia

BEST WRESTLING MANEUVER: Kenny Omegas One Winged Angel

MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC: WWE firing people during a pandemic during a year where they were setting profit records

WORST TV SHOW: WWE RAW

WORST MATCH OF THE YEAR: Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt  Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WORST FEUD OF THE YEAR: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

WORST PROMOTION OF THE YEAR: WWE

BEST BOOKER: Tony Khan

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Tony Khan

BEST GIMMICK: Orange Cassidy

WORST GIMMICK: The Fiend Bray Wyatt

BEST PRO WRESTLING BOOK: The Young Bucks: Killing the Business from the Backyards to the Big Leagues

BEST PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY: Dark Side of the Ring  Owen Hart