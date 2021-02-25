Bray Wyatt/Fiend consistently coming high in Gimmick of the Year and Worst Gimmick of the Year is always funny.
Evil also came rather high in most overrated, its about time it was acknowledged he is still the same level as when he debuted a few years ago (aka a purple rubbish bin with a half-open lid. He stinks but there's smellier).
Moxley absolutely crushed Wrestler of the Year and MVP of the year. There was someone in this thread who tried to laugh me out of the place when I suggested Mox would be a top guy somewhere else, check that out from two years ago.
Omega beat Ibushi by only 56 points in Most Outstanding Wrestler.
There was also an interesting conversation on Reddit about Tony Khan, how in any other industry a fan succeeding at the highest level professionally would be lauded as a fairytale story, but because its wrestling it is deemed as sad. What a weird business!
Edit: I don't watch even AEW but you've got to hand it to them.