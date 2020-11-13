« previous next »
« Reply #2640 on: November 13, 2020, 11:38:52 PM »
Zelina Vega fired 5 minutes after tweeting "I support unionization", I take it she resisted them taking her Twitch and shit away.

Tommy End to be All Elite soon?
« Reply #2641 on: November 14, 2020, 12:58:27 AM »
Getting released and then tweeting you support unionization before it's announced is a big dick move and I love it.
« Reply #2642 on: November 14, 2020, 01:09:50 AM »
Not only did she stand up for herself, she made sure to make the company look like the biggest dicks possible by tweeting out at the perfect moment. Beautiful stuff from Zelina.


Someone made the point, and I guess no one should be shocked, but plenty of male wrestlers have stood up for themselves on points they disagree with WWE (Owens, Zayn, Bryan) and not been fired. But it is very easy to fire a woman though, it seems
« Reply #2643 on: November 14, 2020, 03:02:26 PM »
Let's be honest, WWE practices are abysmal and need updating asap.

Kevin Owens has been pretty outspoken about some parts of it and not been fired, but he's probably going to be Triple H's number two sooner rather than later; Zelina is expendable in their eyes.
« Reply #2644 on: November 14, 2020, 03:48:16 PM »
Owens must be kicking himself for signing that 5 year deal, he's not going anywhere for a long time.  Think Sami has a year or so left, might be the same for Bryan.  If a couple of (relatively) big hitters like that do see their contracts out and jump ship, it'd be interesting.
« Reply #2645 on: November 14, 2020, 03:54:10 PM »
I mean for those guys at least, they are getting paid $500k plus a year to work 2 days a week. Sami apparently has a newborn, Owens has a big family, Bryan is probably on his last run now.

I doubt any of them are actually that mad, and see it more as a 9 to 5. Sami himself has said he is tired of wrestling so probably just wants to support his family now.

I doubt many will make a meaningful stand or jump ship unless they are really unhappy.

But it is telling that they can speak out, as can AJ and Xavier Woods, but Zelina is good to fire. to be honest I think the only reason Paige got away with it with her twitch is that it is bad optics to fire her when she suffered a career ending injury with WWE, otherwise I would expect her to be fire (she may still be to be honest)
« Reply #2646 on: November 14, 2020, 04:21:55 PM »
I'm pretty sure she got cut for other reasons (probably that onlyfans she set up) and the unionization tweet was her making them look like even bigger assholes as a result. I don't think it's that she was more expendable than others, more that she was already toast for bigger reasons.
« Reply #2647 on: November 14, 2020, 08:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on November 14, 2020, 04:21:55 PM
I'm pretty sure she got cut for other reasons (probably that onlyfans she set up) and the unionization tweet was her making them look like even bigger assholes as a result. I don't think it's that she was more expendable than others, more that she was already toast for bigger reasons.

The onlyfans is basically just for her cosplay stuff.

The tweet definately wasn't the reason, but she was apparently one of many stars complaining about the 3rd party rules (along with AJ and Xavier Woods who reportedly went to see Vince personally) but she was fired. To me that seems like making an example of her, which they haven't done for the men.
« Reply #2648 on: November 14, 2020, 09:34:05 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 14, 2020, 08:26:44 PM
The onlyfans is basically just for her cosplay stuff.

The tweet definately wasn't the reason, but she was apparently one of many stars complaining about the 3rd party rules (along with AJ and Xavier Woods who reportedly went to see Vince personally) but she was fired. To me that seems like making an example of her, which they haven't done for the men.

Yeah sorry I meant she set that up and didn't back down and got released. I think the rest of them have fallen into line more or less, unfortunately.
« Reply #2649 on: November 14, 2020, 09:52:25 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on November 14, 2020, 09:34:05 PM
Yeah sorry I meant she set that up and didn't back down and got released. I think the rest of them have fallen into line more or less, unfortunately.

Ah yeah, that sounds about right tbf
« Reply #2650 on: November 15, 2020, 04:48:15 AM »
« Reply #2651 on: November 16, 2020, 07:05:58 PM »
« Reply #2652 on: Yesterday at 12:49:52 PM »


Not only is she a danger in the ring, she's a danger on social media too.
« Reply #2653 on: Yesterday at 05:00:45 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 12:49:52 PM


Not only is she a danger in the ring, she's a danger on social media too.

Honestly one of the worst wrestlers out there, and hasn't seen to have improved. Flat out dangerous too.
« Reply #2654 on: Yesterday at 05:48:55 PM »
That RKO did more brain damage then we thought.
« Reply #2655 on: Yesterday at 05:58:46 PM »
To be fair shes more dangerous in the ring than covid.
« Reply #2656 on: Yesterday at 11:06:31 PM »
Vote more pls wrestlebuds.  Twice in a lifetime.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346471.0
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 10:10:54 AM »
Thought Vince would have saved Roman versus Drew for Mania.
