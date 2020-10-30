Yeah I thought it was one of the PPV's of the year, simply for the fact that it didn't feel like a Post Covid PPV.
Hangman/Omega was great; told a story of each guy knowing each others moves and having to dig deep for a win, but Omega in the end just being good enough. It left me somewhat satisfied, but knowing they can go up another level and excited to see that. Which is what you want from a feud that is leading to the baby face climbing for the big one later.
OC vs Silver was great. Did what it had to and really showcased Silver as a good bet for an up and coming "cult favourite" talent
Darby vs Cody was excellent, and exactly what it should have been. Cody was too arrogant, got caught out because of it, and in the end was humble in defeat. Darby got the break he has wanted and needed, and finally beat Cody. Excellent, simple story told well in one match. Like most I can give or take Cody's not quite face not quite heel character, but I think this type of Cody works real well; not outwardly heel but clearly a bit cocky, but still follows the rules, and in the end he is the first to accept responsibility when he is beat. And arrogant face so to speak.
Shida/Rose was good, not great. I agree that Shiba needs better opponents but Covid has really fucked up AEW's womens plans; they don't have the pool of Joshi wrestlers they intended to have. The talent they have/can pick up isn't fantastic, but they have picked up some good talent now with Serena Deeb, maybe Allysin Kay and Thunder Rosa. Obviously there is Britt Baker too which it does seem they are going to end up making champ soonish.
Bucks vs FTR was really good I feel, if maybe a little cluttered. I would say the ending worked out great though; FTR play homage to a lot of tag teams, and in the end try to use the Young Bucks own style against them. This goes against their very core values of "fists not flips". And because they went against their way, they ended up fucking up and losing.
Hardy vs Sammy was what it was. I feel if you like cinematic wrestling that's probably a pretty good one. Not for me, but yeah.
MJF vs Jericho was fine. It was what it needed to be. Jericho working a more face-ish style was quite entertaining, and probably shows you how this feud will go. A good finish again, where MJF learnt from the loss against Moxley and used the distracted ref to his advantage, and outsmarted Jericho.
Jericho does need some bells and whistles in his mathes now though; give him credit for a 49 year old he can fucking go, he's no Minoru Suzuki who is a freak of nature wrestling like a 30 year old at the age of 52, but he still looks good. But fact is, he is slower, everything he does he can pull off, but with a grimace. I think he now needs to hide his matches a little bit.
Mox vs Kingston was suitably brutal and unforgiving. Moxley come out looking like a real fighting champ, while Kingston come out looking still sympathetic and like a tough motherfucker despite the loss. Also an I Quit match with an actual finish is so rare these days, jt is refreshing.
So this leaves AEW in a very good place I feel. Omega vs Mox is the big match we've been waiting for, the TNT title feels fresh again, The Bucks are likely settling on heels which is great, PAC is likely coming back soon (the buzz seems to be they are just sorting out US accommodation for him and his family so he can come), most feuds going into this PPV seem suitably tied up (with obvious exceptions which are long term like Hangman/Omega, which I imagine will be on hold for a few months until Hangman is starting his title chase proper).
Overall a great show.