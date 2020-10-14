It's going to be polarising, but I thought MJF/Jericho segment was amazing



Kenny being more like The Cleaner, an obnoxious arsehole, is great. Kenny as a singles star has the ability to be a top star in any promotion.



Eddie Kingston and Moxley had some amazing promo's last night, and the build up to their I Quit match has been excellent, really looking forward to that.



Also from the matches last night, Wardle and Jungle Boy are future stars, and they can pull the trigger on Fenix and/or Pentagon as main event stars whenever they want they are fantastic. Fenix/Omega next week should be an absolute banger.