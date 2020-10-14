« previous next »
Online Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2520 on: October 14, 2020, 05:21:29 PM »
Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon faced off again on Dark - double DQ this time. I have no idea what the future of their feud holds... both simultaneously grabbing something suspended above a ladder?


Offline Malaysian Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2521 on: October 15, 2020, 01:56:25 PM »





Offline OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2522 on: October 16, 2020, 05:09:29 PM »
Raw Underground is cancelled. It lasted 10 very long weeks! It began on August 3rd which feels half a year ago now rather than 2 months.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2523 on: October 18, 2020, 09:13:03 PM »
WWE is in a real creative funk at the moment. In truth, it has been for a while. Raw Underground is another example of a half-baked idea they've screwed up.

Heel Roman Reigns is just about carrying everything, and I never thought he'd be the most exciting aspect of WWE believe me.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2524 on: October 18, 2020, 09:24:25 PM »
Alexa Bliss turning into the Harley Quinn to Brays Joker has been fun, in fairness.
Offline my usenme changed?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2525 on: October 20, 2020, 09:42:22 PM »
If it wasn't for the Fiend, and Bayley/Sasha's slow burn break up, WWE would have nothing for the last while. Im raging the moved the fiend in the draft, have to keep up with 2 shows now!


                                              


Offline Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 01:09:36 PM »
Quote from: my usenme changed? on October 20, 2020, 09:42:22 PM
If it wasn't for the Fiend, and Bayley/Sasha's slow burn break up, WWE would have nothing for the last while. Im raging the moved the fiend in the draft, have to keep up with 2 shows now!

Roman's heel turn has been the best thing they've done in ages. His storyline with Jey is excellent.
Offline ubb! please

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 12:24:31 PM »
I dunno wtf that Jericho and MJF segment was.

Dickhead Kenny who thinks he's actually a face is going to be great.


Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 12:37:38 PM »
Why have they got Braun dressed as a gardener these days?


Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 05:38:11 PM »
It's going to be polarising, but I thought MJF/Jericho segment was amazing

Kenny being more like The Cleaner, an obnoxious arsehole, is great. Kenny as a singles star has the ability to be a top star in any promotion.

Eddie Kingston and Moxley had some amazing promo's last night, and the build up to their I Quit match has been excellent, really looking forward to that.

Also from the matches last night, Wardle and Jungle Boy are future stars, and they can pull the trigger on Fenix and/or Pentagon as main event stars whenever they want they are fantastic. Fenix/Omega next week should be an absolute banger.
