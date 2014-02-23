No way they would do something that would cut into their gate receipts. They were going to hold Wrestlemania at a 75,000 capacity stadium with an average ticket price exceeding $200. I can see the appeal but ultimately, I can't imagine anyone convincing Vince to spend money on something you can otherwise charge people to see.



Add to that, that it probably cost them a lot more to build that set for the boneyard match (haven't seen the other one yet) and have a film crew there to shoot it than just having a normal match between Undertaker and Styles. The question is, would it be worth it to pay that money in normal circumstances when you have thousands of people in the crowd in a stadium and you're showing the whole thing on the network. How many more people would be willing to get the network for a glorified B-movie? Why pay for something that won't really increase the money you make from the event? They had to do something special for this WM, because nobody would have given a fuck had they had all the matches in an empty arena. So, they were probably happy to pay extra for those two matches....