Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 10:41:03 AM »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 07:10:33 AM
What's the context of this? Looks amazing.

It was like the last 10 seconds of this, but with Cena as Jimbo:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NLDy0NdbrIE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NLDy0NdbrIE</a>
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 10:41:55 AM »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 12:11:02 PM
Depends purely on the creativity at hand for Undertaker. Matt Hardy has created something very special with "Cinematic Matches".

Come on, let's not forget cinematic matches like Minoru Suzuki vs Mecha Mummy which predates Matt Hardy by a lot  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 10:48:58 AM »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 10:34:04 AM
They are so so determined to make Charlotte the womens' Austin or Rock when its clear she's the Triple H. Not the person that draws but the person that works with the one that draws.

Now she can cut off people's credibility and go over them before they even reach the main roster, show how cool and badass she really is.

It's going to be real fun comparing Io and Charlotte's moonsaults in a match.

I just hope the talk on Io and Kairi's contracts coming up and them wanting to go back to Japan has a solid basis - by far the most talented women on the roster and will have ZERO chance going beyond enhancement talent for Becky and Charlotte (and the rest of the 4 horsewomen and Bliss to a lesser degree)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 10:54:30 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:48:58 AM
Now she can cut off people's credibility and go over them before they even reach the main roster, show how cool and badass she really is.

It's going to be real fun comparing Io and Charlotte's moonsaults in a match.

I just hope the talk on Io and Kairi's contracts coming up and them wanting to go back to Japan has a solid basis - by far the most talented women on the roster and will have ZERO chance going beyond enhancement talent for Becky and Charlotte (and the rest of the 4 horsewomen and Bliss to a lesser degree)

Yeah Asuka being so over and hitting a glass ceiling very early on into her main roster career is a red flag for the both of them.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 11:05:48 AM »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 10:54:30 AM
Yeah Asuka being so over and hitting a glass ceiling very early on into her main roster career is a red flag for the both of them.

Also, to be quite frank, if I was a wrestler moving from Tokyo to Florida, I think I would either need a lot of money or a big push to want to stay.

Io took a paycut and Bushiroad want to pay them a shit tonne to get them back at Stardom.

Asuka hit the glass ceiling in like 5 months of main roster didn't she? Lauri hit it right away. Up may not even leave NXT before she hits it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 11:12:29 AM »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 07:10:33 AM
What's the context of this? Looks amazing.
Watch WrestleMania, there's no way a post on here can explain the firefly house match.

I now want a firefly house boneyard match.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 11:27:38 AM »
Read last few pages. Laughed out load at suggestion of yokozuna and viscera having a ladder match.

Loved the wm17 stuff too

This boneyard match sounds interesting
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 11:28:42 AM »
Think this kind of stuff is fine every now and then, the worry would be Vince thinking it's turned out amazing and then trying to do similar matches on every PPV.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 11:31:22 AM »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 11:12:29 AM
Watch WrestleMania, there's no way a post on here can explain the firefly house match.

I now want a firefly house boneyard match.

Seen a few things now. Haha looks a bit mad!

It would have been better if they got Bruce Prichard to do the "damn that's good shit" - unless his impression has got even better
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 11:32:34 AM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 11:28:42 AM
Think this kind of stuff is fine every now and then, the worry would be Vince thinking it's turned out amazing and then trying to do similar matches on every PPV.

Absolutely. I think every Undertaker match should be like this, and likely no other match should be in this style.

It's an over the top, B Movie, somewhat exciting in a stupid way match. If you do it rarely, and do it mainly to hide deficiencies it is great. I would rather this than watching Undertaker REALLY struggle in a normal match, which is just sad and depressing.

I fear Vince will see it as the future of wrestling and every match will be cinematic, or at least a one per PPV. It will go stale, they will run out of ideas, it will end up being shitter.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 11:39:00 AM »
Edge v Orton stole the show for me.

Still a bit baffled by the whole Firefly fun house match.

Overall thought night 1 was better than night 2.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 12:57:17 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:32:34 AM
I fear Vince will see it as the future of wrestling and every match will be cinematic, or at least a one per PPV. It will go stale, they will run out of ideas, it will end up being shitter.
No way they would do something that would cut into their gate receipts. They were going to hold Wrestlemania at a 75,000 capacity stadium with an average ticket price exceeding $200. I can see the appeal but ultimately, I can't imagine anyone convincing Vince to spend money on something you can otherwise charge people to see.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 01:33:51 PM »
Outside of the HBK vs Bret Ironman match at WM 12, Edge vs Orton was the longest match in WM history
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 01:34:31 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:57:17 PM
No way they would do something that would cut into their gate receipts. They were going to hold Wrestlemania at a 75,000 capacity stadium with an average ticket price exceeding $200. I can see the appeal but ultimately, I can't imagine anyone convincing Vince to spend money on something you can otherwise charge people to see.

Add to that, that it probably cost them a lot more to build that set for the boneyard match (haven't seen the other one yet) and have a film crew there to shoot it than just having a normal match between Undertaker and Styles. The question is, would it be worth it to pay that money in normal circumstances when you have thousands of people in the crowd in a stadium and you're showing the whole thing on the network. How many more people would be willing to get the network for a glorified B-movie? Why pay for something that won't really increase the money you make from the event? They had to do something special for this WM, because nobody would have given a fuck had they had all the matches in an empty arena. So, they were probably happy to pay extra for those two matches....
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 01:48:09 PM »
Edge and Orton was shite, 20 minutes too long. allot of huffing and puffing the lack of trash talk and zero blood (really?!) hurt it

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 02:57:32 PM »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:48:09 PM
Edge and Orton was shite, 20 minutes too long. allot of huffing and puffing the lack of trash talk and zero blood (really?!) hurt it
I didn't think wwe did colour at all these days unless it happens by accident the hard way?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 03:31:57 PM »
Do it on the very odd occasion, normally involving Lesnar.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 04:14:08 PM »
Is there anywhere I can watch the Undertaker match?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 04:15:46 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:14:08 PM
Is there anywhere I can watch the Undertaker match?

Will post a link to a site that usually has everything when I get back on my non-work laptop.
