Think this kind of stuff is fine every now and then, the worry would be Vince thinking it's turned out amazing and then trying to do similar matches on every PPV.
Absolutely. I think every Undertaker match should be like this, and likely no other match should be in this style.
It's an over the top, B Movie, somewhat exciting in a stupid way match. If you do it rarely, and do it mainly to hide deficiencies it is great. I would rather this than watching Undertaker REALLY struggle in a normal match, which is just sad and depressing.
I fear Vince will see it as the future of wrestling and every match will be cinematic, or at least a one per PPV. It will go stale, they will run out of ideas, it will end up being shitter.