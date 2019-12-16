I'm liking the Dark Order stuff more now with the commercials etc, but I think they've moved too fast with it. The presenter guy could have done live bits. They could have highlighted the line from the ad - "we could be anywhere, or anyone" and had suspicions rampant in the locker room against anyone on a losing streak.



There are a couple of other things in AEW that aren't quite getting over either, but I'm still pretty happy with it overall - I have found that watching Dark and Being the Elite is required as they help to flesh out storylines, and Dark has often thrown up a surprise gem of a match. The fact that they go up at wildly different times is a pain though - last week on Wednesday you had the Nakazawa kidnap on Dynamite, which was unresolved that night. Then on Monday Being the Elite had Nakazawa back in Omega's locker room looking beat up. Then finally on Tuesday on Dark we get a Pac interview in which he brings out Nakazawa and does the beating up.



I think they should remove the backstage kayfabe stuff from Being the Elite and turn it back into just a vlog from the Bucks, and then splice that footage into Dark instead.



Nice end to the year on Dark though, with Janela dressed as Santa getting the win over Shawn Spears (a feud that isn't really working and I hope doesn't come back next year) and then celebtrating Stone Cold style for some reason.