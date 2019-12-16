Wasn't it Becky who concussed her?This Bray shit is almost sucking me back into it
Nice one mate, which ones?
I think it's just Bash at the Beach because WWE found out and trademarked everything they possibly could haha
Genuinely excellent match between Best Friends (including Orange Cassidy) and The Hybrid 2 & Pac on AEW Dark this week. I can even forgive Angelico having to drag his stupid hair out of his eyes for once.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
https://twitter.com/itsklondikebill/status/1207962353867919361?s=21
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
