I was hoping England would draw Germany



Such a smalltime mentality hoping to avoid big teams in every tournament, if they're gonna be successful at any point they are going to have to get over this complex they carry on every single time. And Germany are very beatable



Fucking do it and stop moaning, or get beat again and then moan ....the fans that go the game and boo the knee, the ones that trash cities all over the world at every opportunity do not deserve it. The journalists that big them up and tear them down do not deserve it either.

But the quiet majority who don't act the twat - would be nice for them to see England actually perform on the big stage against worthy opps



I think it'll be a good game, both teams can win - the Germans won't be scared and it's international footy so it's all fun and games. Let's see what happens!