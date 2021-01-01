'Damien Duff and Richie Sadlier weigh in with their views on UEFA's rainbow stance. #EURO2020 #RTEsoccer':-https://twitter.com/RTEsoccer/status/1407768412709965827 (with 5 minute video)^ Great stuff from Duff and Sadlier there."Their core values, and not just because of today but my experience with them, it's just money and power."
UEFA:refused to light the #AllianzArena in Rainbow flagGermany:Gave out Rainbow flags at the match.cities lit up buildingsover 40 stadiums litprotested at the matchNeuer wore Rainbow flag captains armbandall in solidarity with Hungarian LGBT pplhttps://twitter.com/ScotCuthbertson/status/1407811388916092943?s=20Photos ˄
