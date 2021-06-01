Uefa are just fucking idiots. They could have allowed it and put out a statement, that they want everyone to live their life as they want as long as it doesn't negatively impact others, while they don't want to interfere in the politics of its member countries. That might have pissed off some people in Hungary, but all in all the whole debate would have been over now as far as Uefa is concerned. What they've done instead is they've put fuel on the fire and the whole thing has gotten legs now. Several other German stadiums will be lit up in rainbow colours tomorrow. I've read of Frankfurt, Cologne, Augsburg, Wolfsburg and Berlin being willing to do so. There are also rumours about the city of Berlin lighting up the Brandenburger Tor in rainbow colours. The city of Munich seem to plan to light up the Olympia Tower, which is not that far away from the Allianz Arena, in rainbow colours. German LGBTQ+-groups and Amnesty International are planning to hand out 11K rainbow-flags to supporters. And I am pretty sure there will be plans for other things tomorrow. Could see the players making a statement with shirts in warm up or whatever. All in all, Uefa just shot themselves in the foot.



Edit: Haha. I've just read that the city of Munich also plans to light up a wind turbine that's basically right next to the stadium in rainbow colours.