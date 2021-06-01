.
'UEFA Respects the Rainbow
':-www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/026a-129679d2d1d6-66cada236eab-1000--uefa-respects-the-rainbow
'Today, UEFA is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow.
It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender.
Some people have interpreted UEFAs decision to turn down the city of Munichs request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a EURO 2020 match as political. On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football teams presence in the stadium for this evenings match with Germany.
For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society.'
^ from the people who launched a disciplinary investigation into a player wearing a rainbow armband (albeit dropping the investigation fairly quickly after the public outcry).
Nothing says "respect the rainbow
" like explicitly banning the use of the rainbow - or previously launching a disciplinary investigation into it being worn / on display during a match.
Not to mention UEFA acknowledging "Hungarian football teams presence" in the statement - who UEFA seemingly have no problem with their fans making monkey noises at players in this tournament or their fans displaying homophobic banners during it. In keeping with UEFA's claim of "commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society
", I'm sure.