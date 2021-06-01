« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 96579 times)

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 03:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 03:29:45 pm
Can someone explain how the England players are out but none of Scotland players are classed as close contacts ?

Is this a UEFA thing dont recall this happening in league games last season

Please don't ask questions, you are already through.  ;D
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 03:35:46 pm »
Nobody can get near Billy at training apparently. The Chelsea fellers spent 15 mins hugging each other as those southerners tend to do. Nothing to see here!
Logged

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,914
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:39:07 pm
Munich should have just lit the stadium up and let UEFA deal with the PR fallout in a tournament full of gaffes from them

OK to knee for BLM but a bit of colours for the other minorities is a no no? UEFA is surely getting brown envelopes from Hungary
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 04:22:51 pm »
Uefa are just fucking idiots. They could have allowed it and put out a statement, that they want everyone to live their life as they want as long as it doesn't negatively impact others, while they don't want to interfere in the politics of its member countries. That might have pissed off some people in Hungary, but all in all the whole debate would have been over now as far as Uefa is concerned. What they've done instead is they've put fuel on the fire and the whole thing has gotten legs now. Several other German stadiums will be lit up in rainbow colours tomorrow. I've read of Frankfurt, Cologne, Augsburg, Wolfsburg and Berlin being willing to do so. There are also rumours about the city of Berlin lighting up the Brandenburger Tor in rainbow colours. The city of Munich seem to plan to light up the Olympia Tower, which is not that far away from the Allianz Arena, in rainbow colours. German LGBTQ+-groups and Amnesty International are planning to hand out 11K rainbow-flags to supporters. And I am pretty sure there will be plans for other things tomorrow. Could see the players making a statement with shirts in warm up or whatever. All in all, Uefa just shot themselves in the foot.

Edit: Haha. I've just read that the city of Munich also plans to light up a wind turbine that's basically right next to the stadium in rainbow colours.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:26:42 pm by stoa »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 04:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 03:29:45 pm
Can someone explain how the England players are out but none of Scotland players are classed as close contacts ?

Is this a UEFA thing dont recall this happening in league games last season

Apparently having your arms wrapped around each others shoulders whilst you sing the national anthem doesnt count as close contact
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,013
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 04:49:59 pm »
Its bizarre enough that they have to ask UEFAs permission to do something in their own city. I hope they do it anyway.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • Trada
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 06:16:50 pm »
So if none of the home nations reach the semi finals we will have 180,000+ fans flying in for 3 matches
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:18:49 pm by Trada »
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 07:23:35 pm »

'Shameful: Uefa blocks LGBTQ+ rainbow stadium protest in Munich':-

Lighting display planned for Germanys Euro 2020 match with Hungary to protest at countrys discriminatory law

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/22/uefa-blocks-lgbtq-rainbow-stadium-protest-in-munich


'Munichs mayor has attacked the shameful decision by Uefa to quash his citys plans to illuminate its Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in support of LGBTQ+ rights for Germanys Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Wednesday.'



Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,418
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm »
I do agree with UEFA stance on not supporting political agendas.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
  • BoRac
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 07:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm
I do agree with UEFA stance on not supporting political agendas.

The funny thing is that the rainbow wasn't political just a couple of days ago when it was Neuer's armband, and now all of a sudden it is.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 07:29:25 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:27:05 pm
The funny thing is that the rainbow wasn't political just a couple of days ago when it was Neuer's armband, and now all of a sudden it is.

I think the issue is it was requested specifically because they are playing Hungary to protest the Hungarian record on LGBT rights. So making it a specific political point rather than a generic campaign for equality. I can sort of see the logic but its still bollocks.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 07:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm
I do agree with UEFA stance on not supporting political agendas.
Political?, when did showing solidary and support become political?
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,418
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:27:05 pm
The funny thing is that the rainbow wasn't political just a couple of days ago when it was Neuer's armband, and now all of a sudden it is.

It is to be honest, I'm far from a homobhobe but i do agree on the non polotical stance.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,418
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 07:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:32:09 pm
Political?, when did showing solidary and support become political?

A long time ago.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
  • BoRac
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 07:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm
It is to be honest, I'm far from a homobhobe but i do agree on the non polotical stance.

Is anti-racism political? I don't really consider either racism or homophobia to be political stances.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:37:13 pm
Is anti-racism political? I don't really consider either racism or homophobia to be political stances.

I'm loathe to defend UEFA, but the point is making the event specifically about Hungary and it's political choices makes it political.

I still think they should allow it though.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,368
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 07:39:58 pm »
Just do it anyway
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,431
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm »
I think it was Rob that pointed out that for the next tournament Uefa will have got it sorted and will have an official rainbow sponsor.
Hopefully with Zippy, George and Bungle (who are probably running Uefa).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,431
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3378 on: Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:39:58 pm
Just do it anyway
Shame we can't have Ronaldo move the coke bottles out the way and shove a rainbow on his table.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,368
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3379 on: Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm
Shame we can't have Ronaldo move the coke bottles out the way and shove a rainbow on his table.

Couldn't believe they said they would fine the players, who gives a toss lol I'd be at it every press conference! :D
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,418
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 07:42:52 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:37:13 pm
Is anti-racism political? I don't really consider either racism or homophobia to be political stances.

Many would though, thats the problem.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 07:51:06 pm »
Of course it's political. Tolerance and equality didn't fall from the trees. People fought for them. But once the stuff is out there it's equally political to oppose tolerance and equality and turn up to football matches and boo and hiss black players and wave homophobic flags. That's what is happening under UEFA's noses practically every time they host a game in Russia, Hungary and the Balkans. In response UEFA either turns a blind eye or levies a derisory fine.

Munich have done the right thing. UEFA have ruled against them. The political winners are the Hungarian FA, and they have been lording it since the decision was made.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm
Couldn't believe they said they would fine the players, who gives a toss lol I'd be at it every press conference! :D

Because the likes of Coca Cola pay for their bottles to be standing there. I don't see Ronaldo walking around begging TV stations not to show him when he's standing there like a twat for the national anthem or doing his stupid run up before he blasts a freekick out of the stadium. The players want to be part of the whole circus, because they make money from it. If not directly then by increasing their own value by being shown on one of the biggest stages of international football. And if they want to be part of it, they have to follow the rules. It's that simple. I kind of get Pogba not wanting to have alcohol there for religious reasons, but Ronaldo? No. He can fuck right off. Especially, when he personally has done ads for coke and KFC in the past and has currently a deal with Herbalife...
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,470
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 09:15:13 am »
Gini will wear a One Love armband during the last 16 game in Budapest on Sunday.

What a guy.

https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2021/06/georginio-wijnaldum-will-wear-one-love-armband-in-budapest/
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,053
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 09:47:15 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm
Because the likes of Coca Cola pay for their bottles to be standing there. I don't see Ronaldo walking around begging TV stations not to show him when he's standing there like a twat for the national anthem or doing his stupid run up before he blasts a freekick out of the stadium. The players want to be part of the whole circus, because they make money from it. If not directly then by increasing their own value by being shown on one of the biggest stages of international football. And if they want to be part of it, they have to follow the rules. It's that simple. I kind of get Pogba not wanting to have alcohol there for religious reasons, but Ronaldo? No. He can fuck right off. Especially, when he personally has done ads for coke and KFC in the past and has currently a deal with Herbalife...

All they need to do is replace the bottles with these



https://hungarytoday.hu/coca-cola-replace-same-sex-couple-ads-to-rainbow-colored-bottle-images/
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 10:10:03 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:15:13 am
Gini will wear a One Love armband during the last 16 game in Budapest on Sunday.

What a guy.

https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2021/06/georginio-wijnaldum-will-wear-one-love-armband-in-budapest/

Good lad.

He'll get barracked by the Blackshirts. But he would do even without the armband.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,053
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 10:20:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:10:03 am
Good lad.

He'll get barracked by the Blackshirts. But he would do even without the armband.

While UEFA are getting their knickers in a twist over the illumination of the Allianz in rainbow colours as its a political dig at Hungary, everyone with a brain knows that Gini, Depay, Dumfries, Ake and any other black Dutch player will be racially abused and suffer shite like monkey noises in Budapest. Focus on the things that matter.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3387 on: Today at 10:22:31 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:42:52 pm
Many would though, thats the problem.

Yes, racists and homophobes, in particular.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,205
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm
I do agree with UEFA stance on not supporting political agendas.

Na, fuck that. Not when it is in support of equality. By not supporting equality, they are effectively supporting the political agenda of the likes of Hungary.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3389 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »

'Covid: Minister defends VIP fans travelling to Wembley':-

Reports suggest up to 2,500 people will be allowed to come from abroad for the matches

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57580088



'More than 60,000 fans to be allowed at Wembley for Euro 2020 semis and final':-

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it was concerned about easing of restrictions in some of the host countries. Robb Butler, an executive director at WHOs Regional Office for Europe, told AFP that in some host cities Covid-19 cases are already on the rise in the area where matches will be held.

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/22/more-than-60000-fans-to-be-allowed-at-wembley-for-euro-2020-final
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,053
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3390 on: Today at 12:20:24 pm »
The Tory dick saying they won't be free to move about - what is someone going to babysit 2500 UEFA visitors are they? Really?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3391 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
.
'UEFA Respects the Rainbow':-

www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/026a-129679d2d1d6-66cada236eab-1000--uefa-respects-the-rainbow


'Today, UEFA is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow.

It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in  a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender.

Some people have interpreted UEFAs decision to turn down the city of Munichs request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a EURO 2020 match as political. On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football teams presence in the stadium for this evenings match with Germany.

For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society.'


^ from the people who launched a disciplinary investigation into a player wearing a rainbow armband (albeit dropping the investigation fairly quickly after the public outcry).

Nothing says "respect the rainbow" like explicitly banning the use of the rainbow - or previously launching a disciplinary investigation into it being worn / on display during a match.

Not to mention UEFA acknowledging "Hungarian football teams presence" in the statement - who UEFA seemingly have no problem with their fans making monkey noises at players in this tournament or their fans displaying homophobic banners during it. In keeping with UEFA's claim of "commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society", I'm sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:33 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,354
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3392 on: Today at 12:59:48 pm »
Uefa respects the rainbow as much as I respect a kebab.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,402
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3393 on: Today at 01:01:27 pm »
UEFA the new Cosa Nostra
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3394 on: Today at 01:14:50 pm »
I guess theoretically they are being inclusive by allowing the fascists, racists and bigots a platform to share their views 🤷🤦
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3395 on: Today at 03:10:15 pm »

'Hungary PM 'scraps Euros visit' amid German LGBT row with Uefa':-

Hours before Hungary's footballers face Germany in Munich in their final Euro 2020 group stage match, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has cancelled a visit to the game, German reports say.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57579821

Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 